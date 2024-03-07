Monster High Season 2 Reveals First Trailer and Poster

The lovable cast of Monster High is back for more fun and hijinks, and Mattel and Nickelodeon have now revealed the first trailer and poster for Monster High season 2. The new season will premiere on Nickelodeon on March 11th at 2 PM EST, and new episodes will continue to roll out weekly on Nickelodeon. The Boo Crew is ready to meet new friends and face new challenges as they make their way through the season, and there will be plenty of returning characters and original ones joining in on the fun. It all begins with the season premiere Rule School, and you can get a glimpse of the new season in the trailer below. You can check out the new season 2 poster below as well.

In Rule School, Clawdeen is trying to balance school with her new responsibilities as Were-Ruler, and it's definitely been a challenge to make that work. Now it's time to take on her first big task in the new role, making a decision that will shake up the were-world. The new semester will also find the Boo Crew involved in a mythological showdown at a music festival, a magic-powered game night, and an unexpected mystery during their Scare-adise vacation.

Season 2 will also bring in some new characters, including Anna Cathcart (XO, Kitty) as Jinafire Long, who is a Chinese dragon with weather powers. There's also Retina Wesley (True Blood) as Venus, who is described as a budding entrepreneur who owns a beachfront smoothie hut at the Scare-adise Resort.

(Photo: Mattel/Nickelodeon)

The new season will feature the return of Gabrielle Nevaeh as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin as Draculaura, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Jonathan Melo as Clawd Wolf, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Toralei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns, and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. Previously announced voices include Kate del Castillo as Selena Wolf, Rhea Seehorn as Medusa, Jessica Darrow as Skelita Calaveras, John O' Hurley as Hades, Debi Derryberry as Euryale, and America Young as Stheno.

"An all-new season of Monster High promises audiences more stories centered on friendship, acceptance, and of course, plenty of surprises," said Michelle Mendelovitz, Global Head of Mattel Television Studios. "We are monstrously grateful to our cast, crew, and partners at Nickelodeon and Paramount+ who have helped us bring Mattel's iconic Monster High brand and it's important message of inclusivity to life in an all-new way." You can find the official description for Monster High season 2 below.

"In the half-hour season premiere, "Rule School," Clawdeen finds that balancing school with her new role as Were-Ruler is way more challenging than she thought. As she faces her first big task as Were-Ruler, Clawdeen makes a decision that will shake up the were-world. It's a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more. Throughout the all-new season, monster mayhem is always on the menu at Monster High. With each pop quiz the undead life throws their way, the fan-favorite monsters learn that they have what it takes to change the world.

From Mattel and Nickelodeon, the reimagined Monster High follows the iconic teenage children of legendary monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, Deuce Gorgon and friends as they discover who they are in the one place they all belong: Monster High."

Are you excited for Monster High season 2? Let us know in the comments!

