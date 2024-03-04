New Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Trailer Teases Arizona's Return

Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 20 in just under two weeks and now, ABC has released a new trailer for the upcoming season that looks to be full of high stakes drama and the return of a fan-favorite who is ready to "make history" at Grey-Sloan. The new trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, features the return of Jessica Capshaw's Dr. Arizona Robbins who asks the interns who is ready to make history — but there's a lot more that those interns and the rest of the doctors will face.

As you can see in the trailer, we finally get a clearer idea of why the interns are in trouble — something that a previous teaser suggested — as it appears a patient died in their care. We also get our first look at newcomer Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran who doesn't have the best first encounter with Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). There's also plenty of romantic tension with various characters, a glimpse at Ellen Pompeo's return as Meredith Grey and even an update on Dr. Teddy Altman's (Kim Raver) fate and in her case, it doesn't look good with Owen having to approve a surgical procedure that appears to be pretty serious or at least have serious consequences. Season 19 ended earlier last year on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in jeopardy after Teddy collapsed just as she was about to open up a patient for emergency surgery after spending all episode dealing with what she said was a toothache herself. Fans will get to see how all of this plays out and what was wrong with Teddy starting on Thursday, March 14th.

Alex Landi is Returning in Season 20

In addition to Capshaw, it was recently confirmed that Alex Landi will also be returning in Season 20. Landi plays Nico Kim. Landi departed Grey's Anatomy in Season 18 when Nico and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) ended their relationship and Nico ended up taking a job with the Seattle Mariners and leaving Grey Sloan. It's not clear exactly how Nico will return to Grey's or what it could mean for the fan favorite "Schmico" relationship.

Grey's Anatomy Is Coming to Disney+

All 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. Beginning in Spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 14th on ABC.

Are you excited for Capshaw's return as Arizona Robbins? What do you think happened to Teddy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

