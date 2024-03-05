Night Court: Melissa Rauch and Melissa Fumero Confer in the Judge's Chambers in "Chips Ahoy"

NBC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's episode of Night Court, titled "Chips Ahoy." The episode centers on two distinct plot threads, and while our clip doesn't help you make sense of the whole "Chips" thing -- it's a poker joke that ties into Dan's main story! -- we do get a pretty fun interaction between The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero bouncing off each other in the judge's chambers. The episode marks the first new episode of Night Court in two weeks.

Here's how the network described the episode: Dan weasels his way into a legendary underground Navy poker game during Fleet Week; Abby makes things complicated for Wyatt when she rules against the ruthless PTA president of his kids' school.

...and here's the synopsis for Night Court's second season (via NBC Insider):

Harry Stone's daughter, Abby (Melissa Rauch), took the reins of Judge at the Manhattan municipal court, the same position that her late father once famously had. Throughout the first season, we saw the return of Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to the night court, thanks to Abby's persistence. We've seen the cast tackle lots of kooky cases, and the heartwarming connections between the main characters tied everything in the show together.

Night Court stars John Larroquette (reprising his role of Dan Fielding from the original series) and Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone.



The Season 1 cast included Kapil Talwalkar as Neil, Lacretta as bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, and India de Beaufort as Olivia. The first season saw various guest stars, including: Faith Forth (as Abby's mom), Wendie Malick, Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Holmes, Stephanie Weir, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Kurt Fuller, and Lyric Lewis.

In season 2, the series added Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly, The Death and Return of Superman) as Wyatt, a court clerk. Guest stars in the second season include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kunal Nayyar, and Melissa Fumero.

Night Court airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

