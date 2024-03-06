One Piece Director Replaces David Goyer on Foundation Season 3

One Piece director Tim Southam has joined Foundation Season 3. According to Deadline, Southam is set to take over directing duties from series executive producer and writer David S. Goyer. Southam will work on completing the first three episodes of Season 3, which Goyer had started work on before stepping back. Filming on the Apple TV+ series is scheduled to begin on March 6th in Prague, Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin, and Katowice. Southam most recently worked on Netflix's One Piece, as well as Lost In Space, Locke & Key, as well as AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

It was recently reported that Goyer would be stepping back from showrunner duties on Foundation, though he will remain creatively involved in the series. Executive producer Bill Bost is heading to Prague to oversee filming of Season 3 while Goyer will retain the showrunner title and continue to write and executive producer from Los Angeles. Additionally, Season 2 line producer/co-executive producer Laurie Borg is leaving the series with Doug Moreno, who was previously credited as production controller for Season 3, will be stepping into the line producer role.

Foundation was renewed by Apple TV+ back in December with Goyer confirming that the Mule, introduced in Season 2, set to take "center stage".

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue to chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Gigangus," Goyer said at the time.

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," added Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s head of programming. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

What is Foundation About?

The official synopsis for Foundation Season 2 reads, "More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

