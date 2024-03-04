Ripley: Netflix Reveals Trailer for Talented Mr. Ripley Reboot

Netflix has released the trailer for Ripley, a prestige miniseries starring Andrew Scott as Thomas Ripley, the grifter at the center of The Talented Mr. Ripley and the rest of Patricia Highsmith's best-selling novels about the character. This is the character's first return to the screen since 2005, when Barry Pepper starred as the character in Ripley Under Ground. Three Tom Ripley books have been adapted into movies in the past, with The Talented Mister Ripley being the most famous and successful. That 1999 adaptation starred Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and earned more than $125 million at the box office against a reported $40 million budget.

Other adaptations include 1977's The American Friend (starring Dennis Hopper) and 2002's Ripley's Game (starring John Malkovich), both of which were based on Ripley's Game, and 1960's Purple Moon, a French-language adaptation of The Talented Mister Ripley that starred Alain Delon.

In addition to the three books that have made it to the screen, Tom Ripley appeared in The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Under Water, meaning that there is plenty of source material for this series to draw from both in its initial season and in any follow-ups it might manage to earn at the streamer.

You can see the trailer below.

You can check out the official synopsis below: Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy with John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan and Ann Cusack. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series. All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian.

Ripley will premiere on April 4 on Netflix.

