Sugar: Colin Farrell Is on the Case in Apple TV+ Trailer for Noir Mystery

One of the most anticipated TV series of the year is the upcoming The Penguin starring Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, who audiences first met in 2022's The Batman, but that's not the only project that will see Farrell immersed in a neo-noir world, as Apple TV+ unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming private-eye series Sugar. While this new series might not be set in the fantastical world of DC, it still looks to embrace all of the signature components of this genre, which will make 2024 an exciting year for fans of Farrell. Check out the trailer for Sugar below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on April 5th.

Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg's overall deal following Invasion. Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (The Offer).

Apple TV+ is a relative newcomer in the world of streaming, having only been offering original programming since 2019, but in that relatively short amount of time, it has delivered a number of compelling experiences with impressive production value and top-tier stars. In the last year alone, programs like Silo, Lessons in Chemistry, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Masters of the Air have been released to critical acclaim, with Sugar looking to merely be the latest in a long string of critically acclaimed programming that shows off the best of what prestige TV has to offer.

Sugar will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 5th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.