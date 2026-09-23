12 Years Ago, A DC TV Prequel Series Premiered & Took Major Liberties With Comic Canon (But Still Became a Cult Hit That Ran for 100 Episode)

Fox premiered Gotham on September 22, 2014 with a premise that read like a dare. It was a Batman show without Batman, set in a city where the famous rogues were still ordinary criminals and the closest thing to a hero was a rookie detective nobody trusted. Creator Bruno Heller had been open about why the title character would stay off screen, and his reasoning was blunter than the marketing. “As soon as Batman appears, that is the end of the show,” he said before the premiere, adding that he personally lost interest the moment the costume went on, because “you can’t tell human stories with super-humans in the frame.” What Fox ordered, then, was a police procedural wearing a cape franchise as a costume. It drew 8.21 million viewers on its first night, a figure comfortably above what most network comic book dramas open to, and it spent the next five seasons steadily dismantling almost everything a reader might have assumed was fixed.

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Those departures were not small, and the show never pretended otherwise. Bruce Wayne is 12 when his parents are killed rather than the younger boy most versions describe, and David Mazouz plays him as a teenager conducting his own murder investigation while Sean Pertwee’s Alfred Pennyworth teaches him to fight. Selina Kyle is his contemporary, a street kid roughly his age rather than a woman he meets in adulthood. Oswald Cobblepot, Edward Nygma, and Poison Ivy all operate as James Gordon’s problem rather than Batman’s. Barbara Kean, who exists in the comics mainly as Gordon’s wife, becomes a nightclub owner and criminal power broker. Ra’s al Ghul and Bane turn up in a Gotham City that has no Batman for either of them to fight. By any strict reading of the source material this is a mess. It also ran for exactly 100 episodes and finished with its best reviews, which is worth explaining rather than dismissing.

Gotham Rearranged Comic Canon Because Its Premise Left No Other Option

The liberties were not carelessness, they were arithmetic. A show about Gotham City before Batman has a structural problem at its center, which is that every character an audience came to see belongs to a later chapter. Heller’s solution was to pull the whole rogues gallery backward into Gordon’s decade and let them develop in public, which meant compressing timelines that the comics had never needed to reconcile. Robin Lord Taylor’s Oswald Cobblepot starts the series as an umbrella-carrying errand boy for a mob boss and claws upward across five seasons. Cory Michael Smith’s Edward Nygma begins as a socially awkward forensic technician, which is a long way from the Riddler and exactly the point. The show was not adapting these characters so much as building a case for how a person becomes one, and that argument only works if they are all young at the same time. Read against a strict chronology none of it holds together, and the series never asked anybody to check.

Some of the changes came from production reality rather than storytelling. Poison Ivy was introduced as a child and later aged into an adult through a plot device, and executive producer Ken Woodruff explained the reasoning without much varnish. “We made the change for two reasons,” he said in 2017. “The character Ivy in the comics, one of her greatest powers is the power of seduction. Everyone was much more comfortable with that with an older actress as opposed to a teenager.” That is a writers’ room admitting it had painted itself into a corner and using a supernatural plot device to climb out, and it is the kind of thing that would sink a more self-serious adaptation. Gotham absorbed it, because a show already operating this far from canon had built up a tolerance for the absurd that most comic book television never develops. The series treated its own continuity as something to be negotiated rather than something to be protected.

The One Name the Show Was Forbidden to Use Produced Its Best Character

The most consequential change was not a creative decision at all. Warner Bros. would not let the series use the Joker, and actor Cameron Monaghan eventually said so plainly, explaining that “pure green was off-limits to us (as well as the name ‘Joker’), a decision from high-up as they wanted to reserve these for films.” A Batman prequel that cannot name the Batman villain is a serious handicap. What the show did with it is the reason people still argue about Gotham. Heller built a proto-Joker concept instead, treating the character less as a man than as an idea that spreads, and Monaghan played two brothers across five seasons to carry it. Jerome Valeska arrived in “The Blind Fortune Teller” on February 16, 2015 as a laughing carnival kid, and Jeremiah followed in 2018 as something colder. The handicap turned out to be productive, which is not the way creative restrictions usually go.

Monaghan described the split as the difference between a chainsaw and a scalpel, and framed the whole exercise in a way that reads better than the restriction that caused it. “It’s not about a man,” he said of the approach. “It’s about the ideology of a man and what that represents and how it affects other people.” It is a sharp reading of the Joker, and the series arrived at it because a rights department said no. The show pushed the idea further than most prestige adaptations would dare, including an episode built around Jerome’s face being cut off and later reattached. A restriction meant to protect a film property produced a television villain that a large part of the audience now prefers. The version of the character that emerged belongs to nobody else, which is more than most licensed television manages, and it exists because somebody upstairs said no.

The Ratings Fell Every Single Year and It Still Reached 100 Episodes

The commercial story is less flattering and worth stating plainly. That 8.21 million premiere settled into a 7.56 million average across the first season, and by the fifth the show was averaging 3.68 million, having lost more than half its audience. Fox renewed it anyway, four times, and in May 2018 announced a fifth and final season. That last run came in at 12 episodes, which brought the series to 100 across five years, a total that matters in television for reasons that have nothing to do with storytelling and everything to do with what a library is worth. Most shows bleeding viewers at that rate get two seasons and a burn-off. Gotham got a planned ending, which is rarer than a hit, and it used the extra runway to stage the Bane and No Man’s Land material it had been building toward. The math was never in the show’s favor, and the renewals kept arriving anyway.

Critics came around before the audience left. The first season sat at 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with a Metacritic score of 71, respectable for a network drama and short of remarkable, and the show won the 2014 Critics’ Choice Award for Most Exciting New Series on the strength of its pilot. The fifth season finished at 85 percent, its best showing, which is an unusual shape for a series in decline. The common read is that Gotham got better once it stopped apologizing for what it was and leaned into the operatic register its premise had always wanted. Ben McKenzie’s Gordon anchored it throughout, and Donal Logue’s Harvey Bullock supplied the exhaustion that kept the whole thing from floating away. That trajectory describes how the show was received rather than how it performed, and the two stories rarely diverge this sharply. Both leads had been playing the long game since the pilot.

The Finale Could Not Say the Other Name Either

The ending contains the show’s defining joke, and it is not clear how much of it was intentional. “The Beginning…” aired on April 25, 2019 and jumped ten years forward, delivering the payoff 100 episodes had been promising: Gordon as commissioner, Selina Kyle grown, and a masked figure in a bat-like costume standing over the city. Mazouz voiced him, and a stunt double appeared in the wider shots so the silhouette would read as an adult. The script never calls him Batman. A series that spent five years unable to say “Joker” closed by staging its own title character and declining to name him too, and whatever the legal and dramatic reasons, the effect is the same. Gotham was a show defined by the two words it was not allowed to print. The show had spent five years insisting it was about the city rather than the man, and its closing image is the man, unnamed, finally doing what the city had been waiting for.

What that leaves is a strange object, and the reason it holds up has little to do with fidelity. The changes made the series legible as its own thing rather than a placeholder for a film nobody was going to let it become. Anyone watching for a faithful Year One adaptation was going to be disappointed by the second episode. Anyone watching a cast of actors build lunatics from scratch across 100 hours got something no other Batman project has attempted at that length, and the audience that stayed tends to describe it in those terms rather than as a compromise. It is also why the series has aged into something people recommend rather than something they defend. The complaints that dogged it on release, that the timelines made no sense and the tone swung wildly between grim and cartoonish, read differently once the full run is sitting there finished, because the swings turn out to be the texture rather than the failure.

My own view is that this is the most underrated comic book show of its decade, and I think the canon complaints get the causation backwards. The liberties are not what Gotham survived despite. They are the entire reason it has a personality, and I would rather watch a series make a confident wrong choice for five years than a careful correct one for two. It remains the only live-action Batman project to spend 100 episodes on the question of how a city produces the people who terrorize it, and its answer was to stop waiting for the man in the cape and look hard at everyone else. Not much that has followed has been willing to try the same thing. Five seasons is a long time to be wrong on purpose. It is also, on the evidence available, the only way anybody has managed to make that city feel like somewhere people actually live in it.