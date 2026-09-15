36 Years Ago Today, A Hilarious Sci-Fi Comedy Franchise Jumped to TV With Its Real Movie Stars in the Voice Booth (Then Replaced Every One of Them)

There is an unwritten rule about turning a movie into a Saturday morning cartoon, and it is that you get the characters but you do not get the actors. The Mask arrived on television without Jim Carrey anywhere near it. So did Ace Ventura. Men in Black ran four seasons without Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones ever stepping into a recording booth, and Jumanji went to air without Robin Williams. The reasons are obvious enough, since a film star’s schedule and asking price do not bend easily around a weekly animation session, and the character is the thing being licensed in the first place. The voice is a detail a network can solve with someone cheaper and faster. Kids watching at eight in the morning were not expected to notice the substitution, and for the most part they did not. For the better part of a decade that was simply how the pipeline worked, and the list of adaptations where a movie’s actual star turned up is short enough to count on one hand.

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Which is what makes a single CBS premiere on September 15, 1990 worth going back to, because it broke the rule completely, and it did so with a cast nobody would have predicted could be assembled for a children’s cartoon in the first place. It was not that one of the film’s leads came back for the show. Both of them did, and so did the comedian who played their guide through history, and so did a fourth actor from the movie that almost nobody remembers was involved at all. For 13 episodes the series had something close to the real thing in the booth, which is more than almost any adaptation of the era managed. Then it threw every bit of it away inside a single year. The show is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, the animated companion to the movie that started the whole franchise, and it is still one of the strangest casting stories of its decade.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and George Carlin All Turned Up for the Cartoon

The headline fact is that Alex Winter voiced Bill and Keanu Reeves voiced Ted, playing their own film roles in animation barely a year after Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure turned the pair into stars. That by itself puts the series in company almost nothing else from the period can claim. What pushes it from rare to genuinely odd is George Carlin coming back as Rufus, the time traveler who hands the two of them the phone booth and then spends the rest of the story trying to keep them from ruining history. Carlin originated the part on film and had no particular professional reason to revisit it for a Saturday morning slot on a children’s network, and yet there he is across all 13 episodes.

There is a fourth name that tends to drop out of the retelling entirely. Bernie Casey, who played the history teacher Mr. Ryan in the movie, returned for the series as well. That makes four actors from the same film reprising the same parts in a cartoon aimed squarely at kids. Set that against the adaptations from the same window, where the standard outcome was a soundalike and a lower budget, and the gap stops looking like a detail and starts looking like the whole point of the thing. Nobody was doing this. One show did it, and then quietly stopped doing it.

Hanna-Barbera produced the CBS season and filled out the supporting roles with a genuinely deep bench of voice talent, including Phil Hartman, Maurice LaMarche and Nancy Cartwright. Not every part carried across from the film. Missy was recast, and so was Captain Logan, so the continuity was never total. But the core of the movie walked into the studio and did the work, and that is the part that simply did not happen anywhere else on the schedule. Whatever the show’s other limitations, and there were several, it had the one asset none of its competitors could buy at any price, because that asset was not for sale.

The strangest thing about all of it is how little has been said since. Winter has spent decades answering questions about the trilogy, about the material that got cut, about the summer that made Reeves a fixture, about the sequel that took thirty years to arrive. The animated series is close to a blind spot in that entire record. The one Bill & Ted artifact that managed to get all three leads into the same project is the one that almost never comes up, in interviews or in retrospectives, which is a peculiar fate for something that was, by the standards of its format, a small coup. Thirty-six years on, the show is better known as a piece of trivia than as a thing anyone actually sat down and watched.

For 13 Episodes, the Show Was Better Than It Had Any Right to Be

The premise transferred cleanly, which helped more than it might sound. Two amiable idiots in a phone booth, dropping into history and failing completely to grasp the significance of anyone they meet, is a format built for episodic television. The film had already established that the comedy comes from the pair’s unshakable good nature rather than from the historical set dressing around them, which meant a writers’ room could send the pair anywhere across recorded time and the joke would still work on arrival. A weaker premise would have collapsed under the weight of a weekly schedule within half a season. This one had enough room in it to keep going.

What the original voices bought the show, more than accuracy, was the friendship. Bill and Ted work as characters because the two of them are visibly delighted by each other in every scene, and that particular rhythm is very difficult to fake with performers hired to approximate it. Retrospective assessments of the series tend to land on the same verdict from different directions, which is that the CBS season holds up, and that the reason it holds up is that the people who invented the characters are the ones playing them. Casting is not usually the thing that saves an adaptation, but here it is difficult to point at anything else doing the work.

It was softened for the slot, inevitably, and it would be dishonest to pretend otherwise. The princesses who anchor the film’s entire back half were reduced to a single episode’s worth of screen time. The edges came off the humor. Nobody watching it would mistake the result for the movie that produced it. But within the real constraints of what a broadcast network would put in front of children on a Saturday morning, the show held onto the thing that actually mattered and spent 13 episodes using it, running from mid-September through late December of 1990. What it lost in edge it kept in voice, which was the better trade of the two available.

It is worth being precise about what the series is and is not, because the cast can create a false impression. Ed Solomon, who co-wrote the films, has said plainly that the television versions are not canon and that the film’s writers were never allowed to work on them. So this was not a creative team extending its own story into a new format. It was a licensed adaptation made by other people that happened to land the cast anyway, which is a different achievement, and arguably a stranger one than if the original writers had been running the room themselves. The people closest to the material were shut out, and the people in front of the microphone were the genuine article.

A Year Later, Every One of Them Was Gone

CBS did not keep the show. Fox Kids picked it up for a second season, moved production from Hanna-Barbera to DIC, and replaced the entire principal cast in the process. Evan Richards took over as Bill, Christopher Kennedy took over as Ted, and Rick Overton took over as Rufus. Eight episodes aired between September and November of 1991, and that was the end of the series. In the space of one programming year the show went from having four of the film’s actors on its call sheet to having none of them at all, which is an unusually complete reversal even by the standards of a format where recasting was routine.

The reason behind the swap is the part that makes the whole story click into place. Fox was developing a live-action Bill & Ted series at the same time, with Richards, Kennedy and Overton already cast in those exact roles. Installing them in the cartoon first was a synergy play, which turned the second season into an advertisement for a show that had not premiered yet. When the live-action version finally did arrive, it ran seven episodes between late June and early August of 1992 and disappeared. Two series, the same title, the same three actors, both finished inside a year of each other.

The second season also broke the format that had been working. The phone booth acquired the ability to travel into books, into films, into television shows and, shrunk down, into the human body itself. The animation quality dropped visibly with the change of studio. A premise that functioned because two ordinary teenagers were permanently out of their depth stopped functioning the moment the booth could do essentially anything its writers needed it to. The show lost the friction that made the original joke land, and without that friction the characters were just two voices being carried from one setting to the next.

What survives is those 13 episodes, and they are not hard to find. The complete run streams free on Pluto TV, and the series is included with a Prime Video subscription. Watch the CBS episodes and the joke lands the way it is supposed to, because that really is Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter saying the lines, with Carlin turning up to explain the plot to them. Watch the Fox ones and the machinery is suddenly visible, a licensed property being shifted into position to sell something else. Most cartoons built from movies never get the stars at all. This one got four of them, held onto them for 13 episodes, and then let every single one go.