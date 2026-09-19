6 Years Ago, Star Wars Gave Maul a Force Feat Greater Than Anything Darth Vader Did in the Movies

Sith Lord Darth Vader is the measuring stick. Whenever the argument turns to who is strongest in Star Wars, the man in the mask is the line everyone else gets held up against, and the films earned him that standing with restraint rather than spectacle. A choke delivered without raising his voice. A blade that never hurries. A corridor of Rebel soldiers who do not survive the thirty seconds he spends in it. What almost nobody does is go back and count what Vader actually picks up with the Force on screen, because the reputation is doing the work and the inventory has never needed checking. The inventory is smaller than the reputation. Across the five live-action films he appears in as Vader, the largest inanimate object he ever moves is a column of metal pipes he tears off a wall on Cloud City and throws at Jedi apprentice Luke Skywalker.

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Set that beside what former Sith apprentice Maul did in the final twenty minutes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. On May 4, 2020, the series ended with “Victory and Death,” an episode written by Dave Filoni and directed by Nathaniel Villanueva, and the part of it everyone remembers is Ahsoka Tano walking away from a field of clone helmets. The part almost nobody talks about happened two decks below. Maul, released from his restraints as a distraction, walked into the hyperdrive room of a Venator-class Star Destroyer and pulled the engines out of it. Not disabled them.

Maul Tore A Star Destroyer’s Hyperdrive Out Of Its Moorings

Specifically, Maul pulled them out of their moorings, with the Force, and then dropped them on the troopers who came through the door. The ship fell out of lightspeed trailing fire and went into a moon. That is a capital ship destroyed by one person standing still, and it has spent six years filed under a footnote. The sequence is short enough that it is easy to miss what it is showing. Maul moves through the cruiser while listening in on clone communications, reaches the hyperdrive room, and kills the troopers inside it with the Force before touching anything mechanical. Then he tears the control console away from its housing. Then he takes hold of the hyperdrive engines themselves and rips them out of the structure they are bolted into. When a second group of troopers comes through the door, he brings those engines down on top of them. Two separate acts of telekinesis on industrial machinery, inside forty seconds, with no visible strain and no build-up.

Check out the scene below:

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What follows establishes the scale. The Venator comes out of lightspeed venting smoke, the crew cannot disengage what is left of the drive, and the ship is caught by the gravity of a moon it has no power to escape. It goes down. The bridge explodes with every officer still on it. A Venator-class Star Destroyer runs a little over 1,100 meters nose to tail in Lucasfilm’s own canon reference material, and it carries a clone battalion. One prisoner, alone in a machine room, turned all of that into wreckage. ComicBook.com’s account of the finale said as much at the time, noting that Maul destroys the hyperdrive generators, which crashes the ship.

The reason it never registered is context rather than scale. It happens inside Order 66, in the same twenty minutes that turn Ahsoka’s clone troopers against her and end a seven-season series, and an audience processing that is not counting tonnage. The feat also arrives with no reaction shot. Nobody stops to say what they just watched, because everyone who saw it is dead within the minute. The crime lord uses his dark side abilities to destroy the ship’s hyperdrive, and the story moves on, which is how a moment this size gets remembered as a plot mechanism instead of a power demonstration.

Darth Vader’s Ceiling In The Films Is A Pipe Column On Cloud City

Held against that, Vader’s filmed record is narrower than the mythology suggests. Everything he moves with the Force across five films sorts into three groups, and none of them leaves the room he is standing in. There are the chokes, all on human beings at conversational range: Admiral Motti aboard the Death Star, Admirals Ozzel and Needa aboard his own flagship, Director Krennic on Mustafar. There are the handheld objects, meaning Han Solo’s blaster pulled out of his hand at Bespin, the Rebel blasters ripped away in the Rogue One corridor, and his own lightsaber thrown at Luke in Return of the Jedi. Then there is Cloud City.

The Bespin barrage is the high-water mark, and it is worth being specific about what it contains, because this is the ceiling. Vader tears a fixture of pipes off the wall and hurls it. He throws a metal box into the back of Luke’s head to break a saber lock. He follows with equipment, construction fittings and furniture, one piece of which goes through the observation port and blows Luke out of the room. Every item in that barrage is somewhere between a suitcase and a small wardrobe. It is precise, it is relentless, and it is several orders of magnitude away from a hyperdrive assembly. Even in the Kenobi series on Disney Plus, Vader is relatively limited in the size of objects he can throw – small boulders and one seismic fist slam that collapses the ground. More impressive than Bespin – but still shy of Maul’s hyperdrive demolition.

Three moments get miscounted in Vader’s favor often enough to be worth heading off. He operates the carbon-freezing chamber remotely in The Empire Strikes Back, which is throwing a switch at distance rather than lifting a machine. He brings down the gantry Luke is standing on in Return of the Jedi with a thrown lightsaber, which is cutting damage from a blade. And he kills the Emperor by picking him up with his hands, which is the one that gets repeated most. Even the Ozzel choke, remembered as a kill delivered across space, happens over an internal viewscreen with both men aboard the Executor. A ComicBook.com feature makes a related case from the other direction, arguing that Vader’s most impressive showing in Rogue One is a piece of piloting rather than raw telekinesis.

Maul – Shadow Lord Put Them In The Same Room, And Vader Still Won

None of which settles a fight, and the fight has now been shown. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premiered on Disney+ on April 6, 2026 and closed on May 4 by finally putting Vader in front of Maul. It is not close. Vader goes for the legs inside the opening exchange, kills a Jedi Master along the way, and Maul gets out alive rather than getting out ahead. Sam Witwer, who voices Maul, explained the outcome as a matter of build and foresight, saying Vader’s strength comes from mass and leverage where Maul’s comes from agility, and that Vader reads an attack early enough that his blade is already where it needs to be.

That is a different question from the one the finale answered, and it is the distinction I think the fandom keeps collapsing. Winning a duel measures combat. Ripping a starship’s engines out of their housing measures raw telekinetic output, and the two have never tracked each other cleanly in Star Wars. ComicBook.com read the Shadow Lord fight as a mismatch in Vader’s favor, and on that episode’s evidence, it was. Vader is the better swordsman and the more dangerous man to be in a room with. He has simply never been filmed doing what Maul did in a machine room.

Maul spent his whole run being written as the one who came close and lost, to Obi-Wan Kenobi, to Sidious, to Ahsoka on Mandalore, and eventually to Vader. That framing has been so consistent that his single largest display of power got absorbed into it as scenery. The series is not finished with him either, with a second season already in development after a first that holds 98% on Rotten Tomatoes from 51 critics. Whatever it gives him next, the record already contains a Star Destroyer he took apart by hand, and nothing in Vader’s five films answers it.