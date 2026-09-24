After Ahsoka Season 2, It’s Time For Star Wars To Sign Off On One Canon-Shaking New Project

The project worth arguing for is a live-action Clone Wars, and the argument for it is about to get considerably easier to make. Ahsoka set its premiere for January 20, 2027, and the trailer that arrived alongside that date at D23 confirmed something the fanbase had only hoped for: the season runs on two timelines, and one of them reaches back into the Clone Wars era directly, with Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker and Ariana Greenblatt back as the teenage Ahsoka Tano. Eight episodes, all written by Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni. By the time the finale lands, Lucasfilm will have built the costumes, lit the sets, run the de-aging tests and proved the whole thing works on screen twice over. What has been treated for years as an expensive hypothetical will exist instead as footage that has already aired, and that is a very different thing to walk into a commissioning meeting holding.

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That is the part of the case that usually gets skipped. The standing pitch for a live-action Clone Wars runs on enthusiasm, and it has been made a hundred times: the cast wants it, the fans want it, the clock is ticking. ComicBook.com already made the case for a live-action Clone Wars on exactly those grounds. The trouble is that enthusiasm has never once greenlit a Star Wars series, and the clock argument is weaker than it sounds, because the actor it is supposedly running out on is the one the project would need least. What changes after season 2 is not the mood around the idea. It is that the expensive, risky half of the experiment will already have been paid for, and the answer to the objection everyone leads with will be sitting in the finished episodes, where anyone weighing whether to spend the money can simply watch it work.

Ahsoka Season 2 Is Already Shooting Pieces Of The Show Fans Keep Asking For

Start with what the season is actually doing, because it is more than a nostalgia beat. Season 1 went to the Clone Wars once, in “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” for a single extended sequence. Season 2 is built with the period as a running second timeline rather than a one-off visit. Christensen returns in two distinct forms, as a present-day Force ghost advising Ahsoka and as the younger Anakin in the flashbacks, and Greenblatt is visibly back in the trailer as the teenage version of the character. That is a production that has to solve wardrobe, armor, lighting, stunt choreography and the aging problem for a whole season rather than an afternoon.

None of that infrastructure is cheap, and almost none of it is reusable anywhere else on the current slate. Look at what Lucasfilm has actually dated for 2027 and the gap is obvious: a fiftieth-anniversary re-release of A New Hope in February, Starfighter in May, and Ahsoka itself in January. One live-action series, in a year that follows a 2026 with no live-action Star Wars television at all, the first such gap since 2019. The clone armor and the Jedi robes get built, used for eight episodes, and then go into storage.

The version of the pitch that has never been made is the one that follows from that. A live-action Clone Wars does not need to be commissioned cold, with a pilot order and a proof of concept and eighteen months of tests. It needs to be commissioned while the tests are still warm, off the back of a season that will have answered the technical questions in public. That is a materially different ask from the one Lucasfilm has been declining for years, and season 2 is what creates it.

The Casting Problem Everyone Raises Is The One Ahsoka Already Solved

Here is the objection the argument has to survive. The Clone Wars ran three years, and Anakin was 19 to 22 across them. Christensen is 45. Ewan McGregor is 55, against an Obi-Wan in his mid-thirties. Temuera Morrison is 65, and the clones read as men in their twenties. On the face of it the window did not narrow, it shut, and no amount of digital youth-work closes a gap that wide across a full season.

Except Ahsoka did not close it with digital youth-work, and that is the detail that keeps getting lost. The show recast the young character outright, handing Ahsoka to Greenblatt with no de-aging involved at all, and then left Christensen largely as he is, using makeup, costume and lighting to carry the sequence with only minor digital help on top. It is a different method from the ones the franchise used on Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian or Leia Organa in Rogue One, both of which rebuilt a face wholesale. It is also, by a distance, the most convincing of the three.

Follow that method to its conclusion and the shape of the project changes. Greenblatt is 19, against an Ahsoka who was 14 to 17. She is the only one of the four names whose age already works, and she is the one a Clone Wars series would have to be built around rather than the one it borrows for a cameo. Christensen has framed the idea as a reunion, telling a podcast that McGregor would love to do more with it and naming Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson alongside him as a chance to get the band back together. That is the wrong frame. The band is the supporting cast. The lead is already cast, and she is the right age for roughly the next three years.

The Real Obstacle Is The Slate, And Lucasfilm Has Not Said A Word About It

Which leaves the part nobody in the fanbase controls. McGregor has been asked about returning repeatedly and his answer as of August 2026 was that he knows of no progress in that direction on a second Obi-Wan season, and he has separately said he would sit through de-aging without complaint to work opposite Christensen again. Morrison has said he has nothing lined up and has taken to asking fans to write to Lucasfilm on his behalf. The willingness is not in question and never has been. What is missing is a commissioner, and Filoni, who has spent two decades on this era and now runs the company, has not said anything on record about a live-action version of it in either direction.

That silence is worth reading carefully rather than optimistically, because there is a real case against. A ComicBook.com feature argued that serving every generation at once is the thing hollowing the franchise out, and a live-action retread of the best-loved animated series in the canon is close to the purest expression of that risk. George Lucas built the thing on new worlds and new technology, not on filming something twice. Anyone making this argument has to take that seriously, and the answer cannot just be that people would watch.

My answer is that the era is not the retread, the format is. The Clone Wars told its story in twenty-two-minute animated arcs aimed partly at children, and it left enormous amounts of the war untouched, on the ground, at the scale live-action is actually good at. That is not refilming a beloved show. It is the same three years from a different altitude, with the one casting piece that has to be right already in place and working. Season 2 arrives in January, and when it does, Lucasfilm will have spent eight episodes demonstrating it can do this. The only question left is whether anyone signs off on doing it properly.