There’s Only One ’90s Cartoon Network Series That Could Work in Live-Action, And I Can Prove It

Cartoon Network produced somewhere between nine and thirteen original series in the 1990s, depending on whether you count a shorts anthology, a host block and a co-production, and whether you correctly exclude the Hanna-Barbera library that ran constantly on the channel without ever originating there. Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones played on Cartoon Network for years and belong to neither this list nor this argument. Of the shows that genuinely started there, exactly one has ever had a live-action feature actively developed by a major studio with a movie star attached to it, and it is not the one with six Emmy nominations.

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It is Johnny Bravo. That fact has been sitting in the trades since 2002 and almost nobody remembers it, which is a shame, because the studio that owned every one of those shows looked at its entire shelf and picked the muscle-bound idiot in sunglasses. I think they were right. I also think the reasons usually given for why cartoons do or do not survive live-action are the wrong reasons, and this show is the clearest proof of that.

The usual explanation for why this does not work is that cartoon physics do not photograph, and that a show built on elastic bodies and impossible timing turns to mush the moment real actors stand in for drawings. It is a tidy theory and the evidence does not support it. One of the most successful live-action adaptations of an animated property on any streaming service is built on characters with stretching limbs and a talking reindeer, and it has been renewed repeatedly on the strength of critical scores its source material never earned (i.e. One Piece). The adaptations that fail tend to fail on tone rather than medium, which is a different problem with a different fix. Johnny Bravo happens to be the rare case where tone is not a problem at all, because the joke was always live-action to begin with. Here is the case for why a studio was right to try, and why the idea still works.

Warner Bros. Picked Johnny Bravo, And Attached The Rock To It

In 2002, Warner Bros. Pictures put a live-action Johnny Bravo into development and attached Dwayne Johnson to star. The screenplay went to Matthew Berry and Eric Abrams, Neal Moritz and Marty Adelstein produced, and creator Van Partible came aboard as an executive producer, which matters because it means the person who invented the character signed off on the idea rather than being talked past. The story had Johnny searching for his estranged father. It never got made, and there was never any announcement that it had died, which is the normal way these things end – especially in the early internet era.

Take the casting seriously for a moment. Johnson in 2002 was a year past The Scorpion King, at the exact moment Hollywood had decided he was the next enormous action-comedy star, and the studio’s instinct was that the physique was only useful if the person inside it could play stupid on purpose. That is the correct read of the character, and it is the read the show itself would spend two seasons proving.

The Powerpuff Girls Pilot Is What The Wrong Version Looks Like

The only other 90s Cartoon Network original that has ever reached live-action production is The Powerpuff Girls, and it is instructive. The CW ordered a pilot in February 2021 from Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, cast Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison, shot it, and then watched the script leak in August 2021 to near-universal mockery. A second pilot was ordered, Bennet left, no replacement was ever announced, and the project was handed back to the studio in May 2023.

Here is the part that gets misremembered. It did not fail because you cannot photograph three flying children. Mark Pedowitz said the pilot was too campy and not rooted in reality, and creator Craig McCracken put it more precisely, saying that aging them into jaded adults meant they were no longer the Powerpuff Girls, just three super girls. The adaptation was embarrassed by its own source. That is the failure mode, and it has nothing to do with drawing versus photographing.

The Show Already Ran This Experiment On Itself

This is the evidence I find hardest to argue with, and it comes from inside Johnny Bravo itself rather than from any adaptation. Partible was fired after the first season during the Warner Bros. takeover of Turner. Director Kirk Tingblad took over seasons two and three, and the character was rebuilt from a womanizing Elvis impersonator into a brawny halfwit. The pompadour stayed. The muscles stayed. What went was the specific, pitiable, Elvis-inflected performance underneath, and the show got noticeably worse until Partible came back for season four and put it back.

So we already know which component carries the comedy, because somebody removed it and we all watched what happened. That is why the live-action version is viable in a way the others are not. You are not being asked to reproduce a drawing. You are being asked to cast a voice and a posture, and both of those are things a human being can do.

A Colleague Called This Show Unwatchable, And He Has A Point

should deal with the obvious objection, and it is a real one. On September 6, fellow ComicBook writer Niall Gray named Johnny Bravo among four 1990s cartoons that no longer hold up, and the discomfort he is describing is not imaginary. A physically imposing man pursuing women who are visibly uninterested plays differently in 2026 than it did in 1997, and it would play differently again with a real actor and real actresses rather than drawings. Any executive would raise it in the first meeting, and it is very plausibly why the Johnson version quietly went away.

But I think the show answers this better than its reputation suggests. The comedy was never on the women’s side of the joke. Johnny loses every single time, the women are consistently correct about him, and the punchline is always his own delusion meeting a wall. That is a structure that survives being photographed, provided the adaptation keeps the self-deprecation rather than sanding it off, which is precisely the mistake that killed the Powerpuff pilot.

Who Plays Him, And Who Should Still Be Doing The Voice

For the record, and because the rumor will not die, John Cena is not playing Johnny Bravo. That claim traces to an unsourced social post with no reporting behind it, which Cena then cheerfully fed with a cryptic photo. The actual answer is Alan Ritchson, and it is not close. Reacher supplies the silhouette, but the case is Blue Mountain State, where he played Thad Castle, a preening, hypermasculine idiot who is functionally this character already, and which is having a genuine second life ahead of a revival. Nobody needs to teach Ritchson the register. He has been performing it for fifteen years.

But the better idea is the one nobody has floated: Jeff Bennett, who has voiced Johnny since 1997, is still working, and there is no rule that says the man on screen has to be the man in the throat. Cast the body, keep the voice. The show’s own history says the voice was the part that mattered.

Warner Bros. had this exactly right in 2002 and then did nothing with it for twenty-four years. The show turned twenty-nine in July, still without a revival of any kind, while Netflix has been quietly proving that live-action adaptations work when they actually like the thing they are adapting. Somebody should make the call.