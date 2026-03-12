10 Fan Castings That Became a Reality (Including Disney’s Perfect New Live-Action Villain Actor)

Sometimes dreams do come true. That is, in terms of casting in movies or TV shows. Fans are a devoted bunch, be it to Star Wars, Marvel, Godzilla, or the like. Fans know what they want and aren’t quiet when it comes to making their desires known. When they get someone in mind to play one of their very favorite IP’s most important characters, they want to see it happen. And sometimes it doesn’t. That can really turn out great. After all, no one saw Michael Keaton as Batman, and no one saw Heath Ledger as Joker but just look how those casting decisions panned out. Even still, every now and then a fan casting does come true, and it turns out they were most definitely right.

What follows are examples of performers who were long suggested by fandom to inhabit a pre-existing role in a certain IP. Eventually, studios and creatives listened, and the result was as good as fans hoped.

10) Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars may be the lowest-grossing movie of the franchise by a full galaxy, but it still has a level of importance. Not only did it kick off a long-running, fan favorite TV series, but it introduced the swiftly iconic Ahsoka Tano, as well.

After appearing in The Clone Wars, both the movie and series, as well as Star Wars Rebels (and a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), she finally got to make her live-action debut in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And, when she did, she was played by the actor fans were hoping for ever since she became so iconic on the small screen: Sin City‘s Rosario Dawson. Dawson has continued to play the character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and will soon be in the second season of her eponymous show. And, just has when she was played by Ashley Eckstein, there hasn’t been a false note in Dawson’s work.

9) Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams

image courtesy of united artists releasing

The late Raul Julia was one of the most versatile, likable talents of his generation. He devoured scenes whenever he was onscreen. Even when the movie was kind of weak, like Street Fighter, he rose the overall quality by at least three notches.

For the most part, Julia starred in movies that were decidedly adult-oriented fare. But with The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, he endeared himself to a legion of young people, and it’s a role that continues to do so today. However, when Oscar Isaac started to blow up, people began pointing at him and saying he could be just as good a Gomez as Julia. And they were right, and like Julia, Isaac has now played (well, voiced) the part twice.

8) John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Between his calm, compassionate demeanor in many of his roles and his face shape and body type, many Marvel fans for years saw John Krasinski as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic. And, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe helped make their dreams a reality.

In what is certainly the best moment of fan service in one of the more fan service-heavy MCU movies, Krasinski is revealed to be Mr. Fantastic in an alternate universe. Sadly, he doesn’t last long once he meets Wanda Maximoff but, either way, we got a taste of what a Fantastic Four movie with John Krasinski would have looked like.

7) Danny Trejo as Oscar Diaz

image courtesy of fox

From the pilot episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on, Stephanie Beatriz played the character of Detective Rosa Diaz to perfection. She’s no-nonsense, stern, and somewhat cold, but not cold enough to turn herself off fully when a friend is experiencing a tough moment and needs a shoulder to lean on.

Danny Trejo is also a tough guy type actor who knows how to bring empathy in his characters up to the surface. So, between Beatriz and Trejo’s similar skills as performers and their shared Latin heritage, many fans of the sitcom were calling for Trejo to be cast. And, in Season 5, he did finally guest star in a major way. The episode is titled “Game Night,” and it has Rosa come out to her parents as bisexual. At first Trejo’s Oscar has a hard time accepting this but still makes clear that his love for his daughter supersedes any difficulty he’s experiencing in understanding this revelation.

6) Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh / Bill Hader as Richie Tozier

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

The second half of It isn’t as good as the first. It doesn’t matter which version you watch or read. But It Chapter Two definitely benefits from its two cases of dream casting come true.

As an all grown up Beverly Marsh, Jessica Chastain conveys every ounce of her character’s repression of past trauma. As the adult version of jokester Richie Tozier, Saturday Night Live veteran Bill Hader brings some funny to the table, but also manages to make the audience believe that Richie uses humor to mask feelings of discomfort or, more fittingly, fear.

5) Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Tons of fans were calling for Ryan Reynolds to be Deadpool as soon as he started rising through the ranks of actors who could carry a movie predominately focused on comedic material. One of those fans was Reynolds himself.

The actor has been clear that it was the constant calls for his casting by the fanbase that helped make the film a reality. It’s hard to believe now that the films amount to a billion-dollar franchise, but there wasn’t much faith in that 2016 original. It took an enthusiastic response to leaked test footage to really get the gears working.

4) Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Image via Netflix

The DCEU’s Superman, Henry Cavill, is a professed gamer. Gamers spend hours and hours essentially living in the skin of a character. It’s like off-brand acting. So, when it comes time to adapt a big video game franchise, gamers certainly prefer their favorite character’s actor to be someone who knows the game’s protagonist and the IP itself. Take for instance Brie Larson’s casting in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

When Netflix’s The Witcher started to get some momentum behind it, Cavill made it clear that he was a fan not just of the video games, but the books upon which they’re based, as well. He campaigned hard for the role, and when he secured it, fans were overjoyed. Even when he left the show fans were on his side, considering one of the reasons for his departure was the show’s increasing lack of faithfulness to the source material.

3) Zachary Quinto as Spock

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Sometimes a performer inhabits a character so sublimely it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing them. Then, decades down the line when that actor has left the role, another talented individual comes along who really, really looks like the one who knocked the role out of the park.

Case in point, Brandon Routh in Superman Returns or, to much greater effect, Zachary Quinto in the rebooted Star Trek movies. As soon as he started to break out via his roles in 24 and Heroes, fans pointed at Quinto and said, “That’s Spock.” Indeed, he was, because Quinto was wonderful in the role.

2) Patrick Stewart as Professor X

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Fans wanted Patrick Stewart in the role of Professor X for about 10 years before he was ultimately cast in Bryan Singer’s 2000 movie. Whenever they watched the early ’90s animated series they couldn’t help but see anyone but Captain Picard in the role.

On top of his distinctive bald appearance, Stewart has always had a ton of gravitas, but it’s the type of gravitas that mixes warmth and the ability to command. He had what Professor X needed, and he continues to inhabit the role to this day.

1) Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

image courtesy of walt disney studios motion pictures

Last year was a mixed bag for live-action Disney remakes. On the disaster end there’s the reception to Snow White but, on the major victory side of things, there was Lilo & Stitch.

Up next for this trend from the Mouse House is Tangled, and it’s been confirmed that the dream casting for the film’s villain, Mother Gothel, has come true. Kathryn Hahn will be continuing her working relationship with Disney after WandaVision and Agatha All Along. She has the look and, as was proved by her performing “The Witches’ Road” for Agatha, she can sing, so she’s going to be a natural in this movie.

