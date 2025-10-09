3 90s Saturday Morning Cartoons I’m Positive Have Blockbuster Potential

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and Hollywood has been cashing in on it for a while now. The ’90s were loaded with cartoons that are still iconic in people’s memories, and they have huge potential to be brought back as blockbusters. But from where I’m standing, it feels like a lot of people underestimate the material these shows had. Today, with so many ideas that either hit or miss, I get the sense that the real challenge is knowing what to pick and how to execute it. Rugrats, Captain Planet, and Codename: Kids Next Door are three big examples with new projects in the works, but I honestly believe plenty of other shows from back then could compete with any modern franchise. They had their own identity, which is something really hard to find in today’s cartoons. If Hollywood is going to keep betting on reboots and remakes, they should at least bet on the right ones.

With that in mind, here are 3 super-famous ’90s cartoons, beloved by Saturday morning fans, that I’m convinced would absolutely crush it as blockbusters today. These shows have unmatched potential.

3) Courage the Cowardly Dog

image courtesy of cartoon network

Courage the Cowardly Dog centers on a scared little dog living on a remote farm with his elderly owners. At first glance, it might seem like this cartoon could never work as a big movie. But think about it: the show is basically a mix of horror, comedy, and heart, with a completely out-of-his-mind dog trying to save his owners from all kinds of impossible mysteries and monsters. That’s perfect material for a movie in the middle of so many generic blockbusters. I can totally see huge scenes with bizarre creatures and absurd situations working really well in a top-notch animated film.

The problem is that most studios probably wouldn’t know how to handle the tone without ruining what makes Courage so unique to the generation that grew up watching it. It’s a tricky balance: go too dark, and it’s way too scary for kids; go too light, and you lose all the tension and absurd humor that define the show and the character. I believe it’s that perfect combination of being scared, funny, weird, and emotional that would make the movie stand out.

I would personally watch something bold like that. It would appeal to both people who grew up watching it and new audiences who like their humor dark and a little creepy. Hotel Transylvania and The Addams Family are great examples. In the end, it’s a risky move, sure, but that’s exactly what gives it potential in my eyes. It’s just a matter of the project landing in the right hands to be approached the right way.

2) Hey Arnold!

image courtesy of nickelodeon

Hey Arnold! tries to capture the urban life of a kid with a football-shaped head and his friends in a fictional city. It’s already had TV movies, but here’s the thing that makes it perfect for a big-screen adaptation: it’s impossible not to get attached to the characters. To me, that already gives it half the battle for a successful movie. The cartoon is full of heart but never loses its humor or sense of adventure, which means there’s a ton of room to expand the stakes without breaking what made the show work.

And here’s the kicker: in live-action format, it could have even more blockbuster potential. Why? Honestly, nostalgia hits hard here. Anyone who grew up in the ’90s remembers Hillwood, the funny stories, and Arnold’s quirky personality. I can say without a doubt that this fanbase alone is an audience ready to turn out. Of course, you’d need to raise the stakes and nail the production, but this is the kind of story where you can mix adventure, emotion, and humor without breaking a sweat. The story isn’t about crazy fantasy or anything like that; the real secret is the emotional attachment, and that alone is more than enough for something to succeed.

Some people might be tired of reboots and remakes nowadays, but I wonder if they’d really turn their noses up at something worth bringing back. Hey Arnold! had a massive reach back in the day and was one of the most beloved childhood cartoons for a lot of people. So why wouldn’t it work specifically for that audience? It just comes down to knowing how to make it happen.

1) The Pirates of Dark Water

image courtesy of abc

If there’s one cartoon I look at and think, “this screams blockbuster,” it’s The Pirates of Dark Water. The show follows Ren, a prince on a quest for magical treasures to save his world – and that world is huge. The mythology is incredibly rich, and the adventure never stops. Honestly, the show has everything you need for an epic franchise: massive sea battles, all kinds of monsters, and the tension of a hero trying to save a world consumed by dark water – all without needing to invent anything new. On top of that, the characters have chemistry, personality, and their own stories.

From my perspective, this is the kind of movie that could compete with any modern fantasy saga. The Pirates of Dark Water could be brought to life with top-tier CGI, a well-crafted action-and-emotion-driven script, and, let’s be real, there’s room for sequels and spin-offs. It’s not just that it could be a blockbuster: if done right, it could become a 2020s adventure benchmark, which is something I feel is missing in cinema today. Looking back, there were so many productions with massive scope that we just don’t see anymore – not because the industry is out of ideas, but because Hollywood isn’t always making the right calls.

Plus, every episode of the show had this underlying idea that the world was on the brink of destruction if they failed. The story skeleton is already there; it’s just a matter of building a plot around it. In other words, if someone went all in on The Pirates of Dark Water, it could easily have the same kind of success as One Piece.

Did you use to watch these cartoons? Got a favorite? Do you think they’ve got what it takes to become something big today? Let us know in the comments!