3 Hilarious Family Guy Characters That Could Actually Carry a Spinoff Series (After Cleveland & Stewie)

Family Guy has had an absolutely staggering run so far, beginning in 1999 and continuing on (with a few interruptions) for a subsequent 27 years—and there’s still no end in sight. In fact, in addition to the fact that Fox has already renewed the show through season 27, which means it will at the very least reach its 30th anniversary in 2029, a brand-new spinoff show is confirmed to be in the works. Specifically, the longtime fan-favorite character Stewie is getting his own spinoff show, rightfully titled Stewie, reportedly slated for a 2027/2028 release.

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A first look at the new series has also revealed that the show will follow Stewie as he navigates a brand-new and less-than-stellar preschool. This won’t be the first Family Guy spinoff series, though. The Cleveland Show, centered on Cleveland Brown, ran from 2009 to 2013. Opinions are still mixed within the fanbase regarding whether this show was good, but there is currently plenty of excitement for Stewie. While only time will tell if Stewie will be successful, Family Guy spinoffs are clearly on the table, and these 3 characters in particular would make great next options.

Lois Griffin

Disney

Lois Griffin is an intruiging Family Guy character. Her exterior would suggest that she is a stereotypical, traditional mom, and early on, she did seem to be a relatively conventional housewife. However, throughout the show’s many years, that initial characterization of Lois has been proven false. In addition to her very complicated relationship with her youngest son, Stewie, Lois actually has a much darker side to her, as well as an unexpected past.

In fact, it is Lois’ past that would be most interesting for a spinoff show to explore, through a prequel story. Lois is known to have grown up in an incredibly wealthy family, but she rebelled against that family, especially her father, and has obviously chosen a simpler, more independent life. Getting a deeper look at Lois’ upbringing in her own show would be fascinating, and she’s certainly among the characters who could successfully carry her own show—after all, she’s already a very popular character among this ensemble cast.

Meg Griffin

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

It’s a bit ironic that Lois grew up in a family that she ultimately rejected and wanted to live separately from, as she doesn’t seem to have taken that experience and applied it to the way that she parents Meg or even use her own childhood to have more empathy for her children. Throughout the show’s more than 20 seasons, in fact, it’s clear that the oldest Griffin child, Meg, is outright mistreated, and while at times these Griffin family interactions are funny, the abuse of Meg is actually rather heartbreaking.

It is in large part for that reason that getting a spinoff show in which Meg is older and has established a brand-new life away from the other Griffins (oddly enough, following in Lois’ own footsteps) would be compelling. The show could certainly still be a solid comedy, as not only Meg the character but also Mila Kunis the voice actor is funny, but this spinoff series could also give Meg a long-deserved solo—and perhaps redemptive—story.

Brian Griffin

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Finally, if the creative minds behind Family Guy were seriously looking into another spinoff show, one focused on the beloved anthropomorphic family dog, Brian, should absolutely be in the running. Brian is one of the most popular characters on the show for a reason, as he’s both very intelligent (especially considering he’s a dog) and absolutely hilarious. However, there’s only one issue with this otherwise no-brainer spinoff idea: Brian and Stewie are an inseparable duo, so this might feel redundant.

At present, the granular story details of Stewie are not really known, other than Stewie’s apparent struggle in a new school. That setting suggests that his home life, and therefore his bond with Brian, won’t be a focal point of the show. However, it seems next to impossible that Brian won’t have a significant role in this story, just based on their relationship. With that in mind, a Brian spinoff would potentially step on Stewie’s toes, but there are undoubtedly various ways a Brian-focused spinoff could feel new, and this character absolutely has earned it.

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