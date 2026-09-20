4 1980s Cartoons Every 90s Kid Missed But Are Still A Must Watch

If you were born in the mid-1980s, your cartoon memory starts around 1990. Ninja Turtles, Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men, Animaniacs, the whole run of shows that turned out to be the last great era of American kids’ television before cable fragmented it were big deals. What you missed, by three or four years, is the stranger stretch that came immediately before, when the format was being invented in real time and nobody had worked out the rules yet. It is a genuinely odd period. Studios were still working out how long a story could run, whether continuity was allowed, and how much weirdness a Saturday morning audience would tolerate, and because nobody had settled on an answer, the shows from those few years are far less uniform than what came after them. A show could be built around a premise nobody would greenlight five years later, and several of them were. That makes the period worth going back to on its own terms.

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The shows below all premiered and ended between 1980 and 1985. That is the actual gap, and it is narrower than it sounds: a kid born in 1985 was an infant when the last of these went off the air. What separates them from Voltron or Inspector Gadget, which 90s kids know perfectly well, is that none of them had a toy line big enough to keep them in syndication. They aired, they ended, and they disappeared, which is why lists of forgotten 1980s cartoons keep rediscovering them. Three of four are free to stream right now, and one of them has the best creative credits of any Saturday morning show ever made. Each entry below says what it is, why it vanished, and the specific thing in it that still works. None of them require any nostalgia to enjoy, which is the only reason a list like this is worth writing at all rather than simply cataloguing what disappeared.

4) Robotech

Image courtesy of Harmony Gold USA

The honest caveat first, because this is the one where the premise bends. Robotech is not entirely missable of 90s kids: Toonami aired the first sixty episodes starting in 1998, so if you may have seen part of it, but never saw is the other twenty-five episodes or the ending.

It is worth going back for. Producer Carl Macek stitched three unrelated Japanese series into one 85-episode continuity and the result was the first American kids’ cartoon where a war had an actual body count, characters die, and the death stick. IGN ranked it the 35th greatest animated show every made. The moment to point at is “Farewell, Big Brother,” the eighteenth Macross episode, in which Roy Fokker files home from a fight he appears to have won, sits down in a chair, and quietly bleeds out from a wound nobody noticed. Nothing on American television was doing that in children’s programming in 1985, and it is the direct influence for every 90s kid who later fell for Akira. Robotech is on Crunchyroll, and it is the only pick here that is not free.

3) Mighty Orbots

Here is a fact that should be much better known. Mighty Orbots was directed by Osamu Dezaki, the man behind Ashita no Joe, Rosa of Versailles and Golgo 13, with character designs by his lifelong collaborator Akio Sugino. One of the most formally distinctive directors in the history of Japanese animation spent 1984 making Saturday morning robot cartoon for ABC, and almost nobody in America noticed.

It ran thirteen episodes from September to December 1984, and then something unusual happened twice over. Plenty of good 1980s cartoon vanished this way, but few of them have a pedigree like this. First, Tonka sued, alleging the title created confusion with its GoBots campaign, and the show was killed. Second, and much rarer, it got a real ending anyway. The villain Umbra is permanently destroyed along with his homeworld, rather than escaping for a second season that was never coming. Saturday morning cartoons essentially never got to finish, and this one did, by accident, because it was already over. it vanished so completely there was no U.S. home video release until 2018

2) Thundarr the Barbarian

Image courtesy of ABC

The credits on this show are absurd. Thundarr was created by Steve Gerber, the writer behind Howard the Duck and Man-Thing. Alex Toth designed the three leads. Jack Kirby, who co-created most of the Marvel Universe, did production design on the villains and the monsters. The writers’ room include Buzz Dixon, Martin Pasko, Mark Evanier and Roy Thomas. That is a comic hall of fame making a Saturday morning cartoon in 1980, and it shows in every frame.

The setup is that a runaway planet passes Earth in 1994 and destroys civilization, and two thousand years later a barbarian, a sorceress, and a Chewbacca-adjacent Mok wander a ruined continent fighting wizards. It is credited as one of the first appearances of the post-apocalyptic ruined-Earth idea in Western children’s animation, and it almost certainly fed straight into He-Man three years later. The place to start is the pilot, “Secret of the Black Pearl,” which opens twenty-one episodes, two seasons, gone by Halloween 1981, and now free to stream on Tubi in full.

1) Dungeons & Dragons

ComicBook has written about this one before, and the framing there was that every ’80s kid remembers it. That is exactly that point. The kids two or three years younger do not, because it finished in December 1985, and they have missed the best written American Cartoon of its decade.

Six children are pulled through a theme park ride into a fantasy world and spend three seasons trying to get home. What makes it work is that the show took its own stakes seriously in a way its Saturday morning peers did not: death is not off the table, the girls are genuinely capable rather than decorative, and the Dungeon Master’s advice is deliberately unhelpful in ways that turn out to matter. IGN ranked it 64th on its list of the best animated series ever made, and Gary Gygax consulted on it. Start with “The Dragon’s Graveyard,” the second-season episode in which the kids decide to stop running and kill Venger, and which CBS Standards and Practices nearly refused to air.

The part that still hurts is the ending nobody got. Michael Reaves wrote a finale called “Requiem” that would have revealed Venger as the Dungeon Master’s own corrupted son, redeemed him, and left the children choosing whether to go home at all. It was never animated. The script was published, performed as an audio drama, and eventually fan-animated in 2020.

Personally, The Mighty Orbots one is the one I keep thinking about, and the concession is that thirteen episodes of robot cartoon is not, by itself, a lost masterpiece. But Osamu Dezaki made Rose of Versilles. He made Golgo 13. And in 1984 he spent a season directing a Saturday morning show for American children that got cancelled over a trademark dispute with a toy company, and then sat unreleased for thirty-four years.

The thing all four have in common is not quality, it is the lack of a toy line. Voltron and Inspector Gadget survived into the 1990s because they was product keeping them on the air. These four just ended, but are true must-watch series now.