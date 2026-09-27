4 2000s Cartoons Every ’90s Kid Remembers That Are Almost Impossible to Watch in 2026

Every kid who grew up in the 1990s ended up with a second childhood in the 2000s, watching afternoon and Saturday-morning cartoons that were aimed at somebody slightly younger and absorbing them anyway. Those shows are supposed to be the easy ones to go back to, the ones that never really went anywhere. The decade sits inside the streaming era’s comfort zone, the shows were made digitally, and most of the big names are a search away on Paramount+ or Disney+ or a free ad-supported tier. ComicBook has covered the shows from the 1980s and 1990s that have aged badly, and aging badly is a fixable problem. You can always put something on and decide for yourself that it did not hold up. This is a different problem. These four shows aired on ABC, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network to audiences in the millions, and there is no legal way to watch any of them at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not a bad way. No way. No subscription service carries them, no free ad-supported tier picked them up, no digital storefront sells or rents them, and none of the four ever received a complete home video release in the United States. A few of them never received any home release at all, in any format, which is a sentence that should not be true of a show that ran on a major network in the 2000s. The reasons are not dramatic. There is no lawsuit, no vault fire, no famous rights dispute anybody can point to. Mostly these are shows that stopped making money for somebody, got quietly left off a migration list, and then were not there when the licensing departments rebuilt everything for streaming. Tubi has spent the year rescuing whole batches of Cartoon Network’s back catalog, and none of these four were in any of them. One has gone a step further and started to physically disappear.

4) Catscratch

Doug TenNapel created Earthworm Jim, which bought him enough goodwill at Nickelodeon to get a show about three cats who inherit an elderly woman’s mansion, her fortune, and her butler. Catscratch ran from July 9th, 2005 to February 10th, 2007, one season and twenty episodes, and the voice cast alone should have kept it in circulation. Wayne Knight played Mr. Blik, the greedy one. Rob Paulsen played Gordon, who is Scottish for no reason the show ever explains, obsessed with unicorns, and turns into a monster when he eats broccoli. Kevin McDonald of Kids in the Hall played Waffle, whose catchphrase, “Splee!”, is the thing everybody who watched it remembers first. Maurice LaMarche and Frank Welker filled out the rest. It picked up an Annie nomination for character design in 2006.

Then it stopped, and Nickelodeon appears to have simply forgotten it existed. There have been no reruns on Nickelodeon since 2007 and none on Nicktoons since 2015. It is not on Paramount+ alongside the rest of the Nicktoons library, and it cannot be bought digitally. There was never a complete DVD — two individual episodes turned up on Nick Picks compilation discs, and a third volume that was supposed to include another was cancelled before release. There is no known reason for any of this, which is what makes it the strangest case on this list. Shows usually vanish because somebody wants money or somebody is in court. This one just went away.

3) Squirrel Boy

Everett Peck made Duckman for USA Network, which is one of the sharpest adult cartoons of the 1990s, and then made a Cartoon Network kids’ show about a talking squirrel who is, legally and explicitly, a nine-year-old boy’s pet. That premise carries more than it should. Rodney J. Squirrel spends the series running get-rich-quick schemes out of Andy’s house while insisting on being treated as an equal, and Richard Steven Horvitz plays him at exactly the pitch you would expect from the man who voiced Invader Zim and Billy from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Pamela Adlon played Andy. Billy West, Tom Kenny, Carlos Alazraqui and Kurtwood Smith fill out a cast that would headline a show on its own. The antagonist has a parrot sidekick named Salty Mike.

It ran from May 29th, 2006 to September 27th, 2007, twenty-six episodes across two seasons, and then received nothing. Not a DVD set, not a partial DVD, not a single-disc release, not an iTunes season, not an Amazon listing. The only physical copy that exists anywhere is a promotional press disc Cartoon Network sent out in 2006 that was never sold to anybody. It is also one of the few Cartoon Network originals from that stretch that never turned up on Boomerang, which is where the network’s back catalog usually goes to live quietly for a decade. Even Megas XLR, which the studio wrote off entirely, has a clearer paper trail than this. For a show with that cast, from that creator, on that network, the complete absence of any commercial release in twenty years is genuinely hard to explain.

2) Whatever Happened to… Robot Jones?

The premise is an alternate 1980s in which a robot attends junior high and is deeply concerned with fitting in. Robot has a power cord for a tail that he plugs in to recharge, treats an oil change like a bathroom emergency, and misuses his built-in X-ray vision in the way an actual thirteen-year-old would. His Dad Unit says everything three times in a row. Greg Miller’s pilot aired June 8th, 2000 and the series ran July 19th, 2002 to November 14th, 2003, thirteen episodes across two seasons, with Grey DeLisle, Maurice LaMarche, Jeff Bennett and a young Josh Peck in support. It is one of the more genuinely strange things Cartoon Network put on the air in that era, which is a competitive category.

Here is the part that makes it the worst case on this list. In the first season, Robot was voiced by the Macintosh text-to-speech software, which is the single most memorable thing about the show and the reason it works at all. Network executives decided the synthesized voice was not, in their phrasing, Hollywood enough. They recast Robot with a child actor named Bobby Block, and then went back and re-dubbed the first season with the new voice. The original version has never officially resurfaced in any form. So the show is unavailable — no DVD, no digital retailer, and the HBO Max pages that surface in a search are Latin American and Caribbean storefronts rather than the US one — and the version most people are actually remembering was already erased before the show itself was.

1) Teamo Supremo

Three grade-schoolers get deputized by the state Governor to fight supervillains, and each one has a battle cry: Captain Crandall shouts “Buh-za!”, Skate Lad shouts “Chi-ka!”, and Rope Girl, who fights with a jump rope, shouts “Wuh-pa!” The Governor answers his phone “Y’ello, you got your guv.” Phil Walsh’s series premiered January 19th, 2002 on ABC’s One Saturday Morning block, which means it played to a genuinely enormous audience of kids eating cereal, and it ran three seasons and thirty-nine episodes before finishing on Toon Disney on August 17th, 2004. The voice cast is absurd for a forgotten show: Spencer Breslin, Alanna Ubach, Martin Mull, Fred Willard, Brian Doyle-Murray and Julia Sweeney, with Mark Hamill, Tim Curry and Lisa Loeb turning up as guests.

It is not on Disney+, which already has a long list of its own animated series missing from the service. It never got a DVD. It never even got a VHS release, which puts it in a strange category for a show that was on network television in 2002. And it is the only entry here that has gone past unavailable into actually lost. Of the thirty-nine episodes, thirty-four have been recovered by the people who track this sort of thing. Three are simply gone. Two more, “Word Search” and “Micro Supremo,” survive only as Portuguese dubs, and “Something Cheesy This Way Comes!” exists only in Dutch. A show that millions of American children watched on ABC now partially exists only in languages it was not made in, and there is no commercial reason for that. Nobody wanted it enough to keep a copy.