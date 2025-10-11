4 Awesome Peacock Shows the Whole Family Can Enjoy in One Weekend

The challenge of finding a single show to satisfy the tastes of an entire family is a well-known struggle in the streaming era. Parents, teenagers, and younger children often have completely different preferences, which can turn a planned family night into a frustrating negotiation over the remote. Peacock, with its deep library of classic sitcoms and adult-oriented dramas, might not seem like the first place to look for a solution. After all, the service’s reputation is often tied to its more mature content, leaving many subscribers unaware of the quality family programming available on the platform. However, buried within Peacock’s catalog is a fantastic collection of family-friendly shows perfect for a shared viewing experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of Peacock’s family-friendly series offer contained seasons and fast-paced stories that can be started and finished in a single weekend. For families looking to find common ground, these shows offer a perfect opportunity to gather on the couch and enjoy a complete story together.

4) Supernatural Academy

Image courtesy of Peacock

Episodes: 16 | Average Episode Runtime: 22 minutes | Approximate Total Binge Time: 6 hours

For families with teenagers, Supernatural Academy offers a compelling blend of fantasy adventure and high school drama. Based on the best-selling books by Jaymin Eve, the series follows two twin sisters who were separated at birth. Jessa Lebron (voiced by Larissa Dias) was raised in the human world, while her sister Mischa Jackson/Lebron (voiced by Gigi Saul Guerrero) grew up in the world of magic. The two are reunited when they are enrolled in the titular Supernatural Academy, where they must navigate powerful magic, dangerous rivalries, and a dark conspiracy. The show’s serialized mystery and focus on the bond between the two sisters provide a strong narrative hook that will keep both teens and adults invested.

3) Megamind Rules!

Image courtesy of Peacock

Episodes: 8 | Average Episode Runtime: 24 minutes | Approximate Total Binge Time: 3 hours

A direct follow-up to the beloved 2010 film Megamind, Megamind Rules! is a burst of chaotic fun that is perfect for families with younger kids. The series picks up with Megamind (voiced by Keith Ferguson) embracing his new role as the hero of Metro City. In a modern twist, his latest challenge is to become the world’s first superhero influencer, documenting his heroic deeds for his online followers. The show perfectly recaptures the original movie’s witty and slapstick humor, with a fast-paced energy that is sure to keep children entertained. The return of characters like Roxanne Ritchi (voiced by Laura Post) makes it a welcoming addition for fans, and its short season can be easily enjoyed in a single afternoon.

2) Cleopatra in Space

Image courtesy of Peacock

Episodes: 26 | Average Episode Runtime: 22 minutes | Approximate Total Binge Time: 9.5 hours

Cleopatra in Space is a high-energy animated adventure with a wonderfully inventive premise. The series reimagines the historical Egyptian queen as a rebellious teenager, voiced by Lilimar Hernandez, who is transported 30,000 years into the future. Upon arriving on a futuristic, Egyptian-themed planet, she discovers she is the subject of a prophecy foretelling that she will save the galaxy from a tyrannical overlord. Cleopatra must balance the pressures of being a prophesied hero with the everyday challenges of attending a high-tech space academy. The show’s vibrant animation, strong female lead, and exciting blend of sci-fi action and comedy make it an engaging watch for a wide range of ages.

1) Abominable and the Invisible City

Image courtesy of Peacock

Episodes: 20 | Average Episode Runtime: 22 minutes | Approximate Total Binge Time: 7.5 hours

Continuing the heartwarming story from the 2019 film Abominable, Abominable and the Invisible City is an excellent choice for a family-wide binge. The show follows the further adventures of Yi (voiced by Chloe Bennet), Jin (voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor), and Peng (voiced by Ethan Loh) after they have helped the young yeti, Everest, return home. They soon discover that their city is secretly filled with other mythological creatures who need their help. Together, the friends embark on a series of magical adventures to protect these incredible beings from those who would harm them. Abominable and the Invisible City maintains the film’s beautiful animation and gentle tone, offering a wholesome and visually stunning experience that champions friendship, empathy, and adventure.

What is your go-to Peacock show for a weekend family marathon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!