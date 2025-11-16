4 WWE NXT Superstars Who Will Crush On The Main Roster (And Should Be Called Up ASAP)

WWE is always looking to boost its main roster with some of the best and brightest from NXT, and fans just saw that in action when WWE revealed that Lash Legend was joining SmackDown as part of a new powerhouse duo. It’s not known when the next WWE draft will take place, but recently, WWE has seemed more open to just doing small batches of call-ups as they need them rather than a massive group call-up. We’re breaking down four NXT superstars who will crush it on both Raw and SmackDown as part of the main roster, and they should all be called up ASAP.

4. Trick Williams

When you think of this latest era of NXT, it’s difficult not to immediately think of Trick Williams, who has in many ways become the face of the brand since its relaunch as NXT 2.0. Williams started out as an ally of Carmelo Hayes with the gift of gab, and then would set out on his own and become NXT Champion and even TNA Champion in recent months. While NXT could assuredly find something for Williams to do that would be entertaining, it’s time for Williams to make his jump to the main roster.

Granted, I also said that before Williams won the TNA World Championship and became central to the TNA invasion, and in that case, I was completely wrong. While anything he does is great TV, he has pretty much achieved everything he can in NXT and experienced a rollercoaster of big stories, and the versatility he’s shown during that time would serve Raw or SmackDown extremely well right now. Whether as a heel or a face, Williams is TV gold and could be a star as a singles competitor or as part of a tag team. The only reason he’s the first on this list is that you could probably find a way to keep him in NXT if you really wanted to, but I’m personally excited to see him start his next chapter on the main roster.

3. Sol Ruca

Speaking of versatile talents, that also describes Sol Ruca. Ruca has changed and evolved quite a bit since she first debuted her surfer girl persona in NXT 2.0, and these days, she is one of the most electrifying talents in the ring every Tuesday on NXT. Not only does she have the best finisher in WWE at the moment, but she’s also evolved her character and embraced just enough edge to make her cool but without dipping into anti-hero territory.

Her partnership with Zaria has helped in that regard as well, and she’s also thrived as both a singles star and a Tag Team star. There’s a part of me that actually hopes Ruca and Zaria move up as a Tag Team, but numerous teases of an eventual clash between the two partners would suggest that may not be in the cards. If she does move up by herself, Monday Night Raw could use some new blood to take on a number of big heels, including Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, potentially Bayley, and the Judgement Day, especially when Liv Morgan gets back, which will give them Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan, and Roxanne Perez. Hopefully, we see her hit the red brand sooner rather than later.

2. Oba Femi

Another perfect addition to the Monday Night Raw roster would be the former NXT Champion and resident powerhouse Oba Femi. Femi enjoyed a 272-day reign as NXT Champion before finally being dethroned by Ricky Saints, and he just made his return to NXT TV to make it clear he wants a rematch. This is likely to happen during NXT’s 2-week event Gold Rush, and if it does, I could see Femi making his long-awaited main roster debut not too long after.

It was actually a surprise that Femi hadn’t moved to the main roster already, as many expected it when he lost the Title to Saints at No Mercy. If Femi loses to Saints again, one would expect that move to actually happen this time around, and if it does, he would be a monster presence on WWE Raw. Femi could deliver some classic matches against the likes of AJ Styles, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, CM Punk, Finn Balor, Rusev, Sheamus, Penta, Otis, and Gunther, just to name a few options, and who doesn’t want to see Femi vs Gunther? Everyone does, because it would rule, so hopefully it happens.

1. Ethan Page

While any of the previous 3 options would be instant wins, the main roster addition that feels like it’s actually already happened and just not made official is Ethan Page. Like several others on this list, Page has shown to be one of the most versatile superstars in the company, and can build a compelling moment with or without the Title. At the moment, he currently holds 2 Championships, including the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green, and that alliance has been delightful on NXT over the past month.

Page has also shown up to support Green in her hunt for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown, and he was present for her huge win, which made her a double Champion as well. Together with Alba Fyre, this trio is magic every time they are on TV, and Page fits right into the main roster scene without even having the chance to mix it up with the rest of the SmackDown roster. This move seems inevitable, and it will make SmackDown even better instantly once it actually happens.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!