5 Actors Who’ve Had Major Roles in 3 or More Great HBO TV Shows

HBO‘s prestige format consistently provides performers with the necessary screen time and character development to showcase their dramatic range, effectively launching careers or redefining established Hollywood veterans. For instance, James Gandolfini became permanently associated with the golden age of cable drama through his monumental performance in The Sopranos, while Colin Farrell recently used elaborate prosthetics to deliver a transformative performance in The Penguin. By prioritizing artistic execution over conventional broadcast formulas, the network also builds long-term relationships with creatives, leading to key Hollywood stars appearing in multiple shows. However, while plenty of familiar faces pop up across HBO’s expansive web of recurring directors and cast members, it’s unusual for a performer to score major roles in multiple productions.

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Securing series-defining roles across three or more completely distinct television shows requires a rare combination of versatility and screen presence. It is even rarer to achieve that feat exclusively within productions that are universally regarded as the absolute best in the medium’s history. Still, some actors cleared both bars, landing significant parts in at least three different HBO series that critics and audiences praise.

5) Alexander Skarsgård

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Alexander Skarsgård established himself as a premier television talent through a trio of drastically different but all highly acclaimed HBO productions. First, the Swedish actor secured his international breakthrough on True Blood, dominating the screen as the manipulative vampire sheriff Eric Northman. Then, in Big Little Lies, Skarsgård delivered a genuinely terrifying performance as Perry Wright, an abusive husband hiding behind a facade of suburban perfection. That role demanded a harrowing balance of charm and violence, ultimately earning him a Primetime Emmy Award.

Maintaining his relationship with HBO, Skarsgård subsequently joined the corporate warfare of Succession during its later seasons, where he played the eccentric and ruthless tech billionaire Lukas Matsson. As the ultimate threat to the Roy family empire, Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson helped to establish the tone of the series as it prepared for its finale. Across these three distinct properties, the actor consistently demonstrated his ability to command the screen, proving his unparalleled value to the studio’s roster.

4) Shea Whigham

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Shea Whigham is one of the most reliable and versatile character actors in modern television, repeatedly elevating massive ensemble casts. His expansive relationship with HBO began in earnest with Boardwalk Empire, where he portrayed Elias “Eli” Thompson, the deeply jealous brother of the central Atlantic City political boss. Whigham conveyed Eli’s insecurity and resentment throughout the five-season run of Boardwalk Empire, grounding the sweeping historical crime drama in bitter family dynamics.

Following that foundational role, Whigham executed a tonal shift for the dark comedy Vice Principals. Playing Ray Liptrapp, the frustratingly patient and wholesome new partner to the protagonist’s ex-wife, he provided a crucial comedic foil to the show’s unhinged central rivalry. Returning to historical prestige television, Whigham then joined the cast of Perry Mason as Pete Strickland, a pragmatic and highly effective private investigator. Add a minor role in True Detective to the pile, and Whigham remains one of the most recurring faces on HBO’s impressive catalogue of TV dramas.

3) Carrie Coon

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Carrie Coon’s status as one of HBO’s most dependable leading actresses crystallized across three distinct decades. She broke through as Nora Durst in The Leftovers, playing a woman who lost her entire immediate family in the show’s inciting mass disappearance. She joined the cast of The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell, playing the matriarch of a newly moneyed family determined to break into New York’s old-money social hierarchy. That role earned her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series by its second season, a recognition The Leftovers never gave her despite broader acclaim for that performance.

More recently, Coon added a third major HBO credit when she joined the ensemble of The White Lotus for its third season as Laurie, a divorced lawyer navigating a tense reunion trip with childhood friends. That performance birthed a viral monologue in the finale that earned her yet another Emmy nomination. Few actresses currently working have managed to be this load-bearing across three separate shows in three completely different registers.

2) Jeffrey Wright

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Jeffrey Wright’s history with HBO stretches back further than almost anyone else on this list, and it has continued to evolve well into his sixties. He first appeared on the network reprising his Tony-winning Broadway role as Belize in the 2003 miniseries adaptation of Angels in America, earning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the performance. A decade later, he landed the role of Dr. Valentin Narcisse in the fourth season of Boardwalk Empire, playing a Harlem power broker whose rivalry with Chalky White raised the stakes of the show’s final seasons considerably.

Wright then portrayed robot programmer Bernard Lowe in Westworld, a role that earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations across the series’ run. His relationship with HBO extended into a fourth collaboration when he reprised the villainous Isaac Dixon for the second season of The Last of Us, having originally voiced the character in the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II before bringing him to the screen.

1) Michael Kenneth Williams

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Michael Kenneth Williams built a monumental legacy in HBO history across four separate series before he died in 2021. He rose to fame for his acclaimed portrayal of Omar Little on The Wire, the stickup man who robbed drug dealers while adhering to a personal moral code. Omar became one of the most analyzed characters in television history, with Barack Obama citing The Wire as his favorite television show and naming Omar his favorite character. Williams followed that with Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, a powerful bootlegger who served as the de facto mayor of Atlantic City’s Black community during Prohibition, and later played an inmate who controlled a prison block on Rikers Island in The Night Of.

Williams’ final major role came as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country, a performance that earned him a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series shortly before his death. That run across four HBO productions, two of them widely regarded as among the best dramas the network has ever produced, places Williams in a category few other actors can claim.

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