5 Amazing Superhero TV Shows Not Made By Marvel or DC, With a Combined 315 Episodes

When people think of superhero media, their minds tend to go to Marvel or DC. However, there are a number of amazing superhero TV shows that aren’t connected to either franchise — and some even poke fun at them or actively push back against their common conventions. Subversive superhero shows have especially blown up in recent years, likely in response to the fatigue many are feeling around the category overall.

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Of course, not all non-Marvel and -DC superhero shows are created equal, and you don’t always know what you’re getting with these stories. With massive franchises, fans at least know what level of quality to expect and have a general idea of what’s coming from project to project. Narrowing the options outside these IPs can be more difficult, but these superhero series are a good time. And with a combined episode count of 315, they’ll keep fans of the genre busy between Marvel and DC projects.

5) The Boys

The Boys‘ cynical and bloody take on superhero stories is a far cry from anything from Marvel or DC, but there are plenty of nods to both franchises to enjoy throughout its run. Set in a world where supes overwhelmingly use their powers to obtain status and wealth, the show sees a group of vigilantes trying to settle the score. Specifically, they’re fighting the rising corruption of Vought International — the company that creates and uses supes for financial and political gain — and its narcissistic Superman parody, Homelander. The show is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, but there are significant changes made in the jump from page to screen.

Throughout its five seasons, The Boys takes full advantage of the current events happening over its run, tearing into real-world figures and topics as much as more conventional superhero stories. It doesn’t hold back when it comes to gore or over-the-top sex scenarios, but beneath all that, it offers a timely story with anti-heroes you can’t help but love and villains you can’t look away from. For anyone who’s avoided it this long, it makes for a truly entertaining watch…even if The Boys‘ ending is dividing fans as surely as the Game of Thrones and Stranger Things finales.

4) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Prime Video’s other non-Marvel and -DC superhero hit, Invincible benefits from a similarly grounded and bloody approach to The Boys — but it’s not as absurd when it comes to raunchy humor or real-world commentary. It straddles the line between traditional superhero hits and more subversive storytelling in that regard, looking at the brutal realities of what a world with superpowered beings might look like…but also having quite a few heroes who genuinely want to use their abilities for good. Based on Robert Kirkman’s comics (illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley), Invincible follows its titular hero aka Mark Grayson as he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps…only to realize the legendary Omni-Man is not who everyone believes.

The Prime Video show is stunningly animated and action-packed, and it deals with hard-hitting themes, from imperialism to interpersonal trauma. It’s a series that isn’t afraid to go there, and it has a ton of heart. The characters and their bonds carry it, and it benefits from an incredible voice cast. It’s a must-watch for superhero fans, and there’s time to catch up before Invincible Season 5.

3) The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy‘s ending might be a downer, but the Netflix series is still well worth a watch — and it’s easily one of the better superhero shows to emerge unconnected from Marvel and DC in recent years. Based on the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the adaptation follows the superpowered Hargreeves siblings as they reunite in the wake of their father’s death. It’s been years since they’ve worked together as a team, but all the trauma and dysfunction rises to the surface when they’re back together. And things only get more intense when they realize they need to stave off the apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is yet another realistic and grounded superhero story, viewing its extraordinary characters as real and flawed people instead of idealistic beacons of hope. The show’s incredible cast brings the Hargreeves siblings to life with charm and humor, and their adventures get increasingly weirder as time goes on. There’s an incredible soundtrack and great action, and it makes for an entertaining watch. The ending is widely regarded as disappointing, but the journey there is still worthwhile.

2) Misfits

Most of the superhero shows on this list are relatively recent, but Misfits is a little older; it started its five-season run back in 2009. And its effects do show its age a bit, but that shouldn’t sway people from checking it out. The British superhero series is incredible and ahead of its time, asking what would happen if juvenile delinquents suddenly developed extraordinary powers. Needless to say, its cast of characters is plenty complex. The show also benefits from its punk vibes, which are highlighted through its characters, visuals, and amazing soundtrack.

Despite being an incredible watch, Misfits continues to be extremely underrated. The good news is, that means there are still plenty of superhero fans that have yet to discover it. If you’re in need of a break from the traditional stories but have watched the other offerings on this list, this could be the right pick. It’s a fun time and offers a decently lengthy run with five seasons to get through.

1) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Anime offers a number of great non-Marvel and -DC superhero stories, but My Hero Academia has to be the best of them. Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s hit manga, the shonen series imagines a world where having superheroes — or “Quirks” — has become the norm. Not having one makes someone an odd man out, which is why the series’ protagonist Deku is struggling when the series opens. It doesn’t help that he has dreams of becoming a professional hero. The anime sees him inheriting a power and getting to live out that dream, and there’s plenty of action and emotion in his journey.

Deku’s far from the only great character My Hero Academia has to offer, as it’s full of colorful and complex figures. The series subverts many superhero and shonen tropes while leaning into others, making it a truly enjoyable watch for fans of both. Those who love Marvel and DC will spot a few references, too, offering more incentive to check this one out.

What’s a superhero show you love that isn’t from Marvel or DC? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!