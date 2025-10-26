5 Best Agents of SHIELD Villains We Want to See in the MCU

We’d love to see some of the best villains from Agents of SHIELD officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spanning seven seasons between 2013 and 2020, Agents of SHIELD was the first TV spinoff from the MCU, but while Netflix’s Defenders Saga has recently been integrated into the MCU’s timeline, Agents of SHIELD has been confirmed to not be canon to the MCU. This means that some of the Marvel Television series’ characters could be reinvented for the MCU proper, including some of Agents of SHIELD’s most iconic and powerful antagonists.

Phil Coulson and his SHIELD team went up against many brilliant villains throughout Agents of SHIELD’s seven seasons, but only a handful would actually work being recreated for the MCU proper. The likes of John Garrett, Kasius, Ruby Hale, Calvin Zabo, Izel, and the evil version of Leopold Fitz, among others, might not work in the actual MCU, but there are many others that certainly would. Recent speculation has suggested that elements of Agents of SHIELD could soon be reintroduced to the MCU, and we hope these five villains are included.

5) Daniel Whitehall

HYDRA has been absent from the MCU for quite some time, but bringing Daniel Whitehall into the MCU proper would be a fantastic way to bring the villainous organization back. Whitehall — then Werner Reinhardt — was one of the highest-ranking HYDRA members during World War II before gaining a mystical longevity after experimenting with the Inhumans. Whitehall was a truly sinister and sadistic villain, so would encompass all of HYDRA’s goals if the organization is reintroduced, perhaps after Avengers: Secret Wars “resets” the MCU. Reed Diamond’s Whitehall was almost referenced in Avengers: Endgame, so could still appear in the MCU’s future.

Wow, turns out @reeddiamond's Werner Reinhardt from #AgentsofSHIELD nearly made an appearance in Endgame!



VFX studio Cantina Creative's work on the Time Heist planning scenes included him alongside Red Skull and Zola.



Sources:https://t.co/NWgQi6skOOhttps://t.co/xh7Mb16u4h pic.twitter.com/KkoHddwyPV — BEJT (@bejt_t) March 20, 2022

4) Jiaying

Marvel Studios has constantly avoided exploring Inhumans in the MCU proper, with Anson Mount’s Black Bolt being the only Inhuman to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Agents of SHIELD followed the Inhumans’ emergence in much more detail, however, and introduced Dichen Lachman’s Jiaying as their leader on Earth. Jiaying’s personal connection to SHIELD aside, bringing her into the MCU would be a great way to introduce Inhumans en masse, as she could still lead the Inhuman community of Afterlife, and still have a twisted vendetta against humans and those who experimented on her — including Daniel Whitehall.

3) Deathlok

Mike Peterson’s Deathlok eventually became a staunch ally to Phil Coulson in Agents of SHIELD, but he was initially used as a controllable villain following his enhancement with cybernetics and advanced technology. Several characters in Marvel Comics have used the Deathlok moniker, and we even caught a glimpse of Peggy Carter as Deathlok in the animated What If…? season 3 finale, so the character could soon join the live-action MCU. Deathlok’s enhancements give them an immense range of powers and weaponry that makes them a terrifying villain, but we could also see the former villain’s impressive redemption arc again.

2) Hive

Agents of SHIELD established new lore for HYDRA that suggested humans had been sacrificed to an ancient Inhuman for centuries. Hive, the original Inhuman created by Kree experiments millennia ago, had been imprisoned on the planet of Maveth, as his power proved too much to handle. He could “sway” other Inhumans, putting them under his control, and giving him the potential to amass an army of superpowered individuals. Brett Dalton’s Grant Ward was a scary foe, but his performance as Hive was even more sinister, and we’d love to see this Inhuman villain join the MCU proper.

1) AIDA

Mallory Jansen’s AIDA started out as a simple artificial intelligence created by Holden Radcliffe, but soon became one of Agents of SHIELD’s most dangerous and memorable villains. She harnessed the power of the Darkhold to build an entire alternate world where she placed herself as Madame Hydra and subjugated everyone else, including the SHIELD team. She eventually used the Darkhold to give herself a soul and Inhuman powers, but this culminated in her demise. With Marvel Studios’ upcoming VisionQuest set to explore artificial intelligences and perhaps Life Model Decoys, now is the perfect time to bring AIDA back into action.

