5 Iconic Star Wars Villains You Never See In The Movies Who Give Darth Vader a Run for His Money

When it comes to the greatest Star Wars villains, everyone thinks of Darth Vader. He’s widely considered to be in the conversation for the best villain in movie history. Star Wars has also given us the likes of Jabba the Hutt, Kylo Ren, General Grievous, Darth Maul, Count Dooku, and, of course, Emperor Palpatine, better known as Darth Sidious. However, Star Wars is a series that goes far beyond the big screen. Some of the best characters from the franchise’s illustrious history have actually never appeared in a movie. There are plenty of fantastic villains from Star Wars lore who have only shown up in video games, television shows, comic books, or novels.

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The lengthy series of Star Wars Legends books spans several centuries in continuity, meaning there are all sorts of antagonists who were conceptualized and fleshed out away from the feature films; a few even went on to appear in TV shows and other media. From vicious alien species to cunning humans to Dark Side users of the Force and more, some of Star Wars’ most iconic baddies haven’t been in any of the mainline films.

5) Cad Bane

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni is now the head of Star Wars, and he’s part of the team behind some of the most fascinating characters in the franchise. Among them is Cade Bane, a villain who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, voiced by Corey Burton. He’s a bounty hunter with a lengthy history that includes appearances in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Tales of the Underworld, making him one of the most prominent villains in the franchise without a big-screen role to date.

Part of what makes Bane stand out is his look. The blue skin meshes with his red eyes to make for a visual that’s hard to forget. Over time, Bane has proven himself as a formidable foe thanks to his cunning wits and his fast draw. In fact, that quick draw allowed him to kill Cobb Vanth upon meeting him in his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett. Bane faced some of the biggest names in Star Wars, from Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, who eventually kills Bane in a final battle.

4) Moff Gideon

As iconic as the Star Wars Legends novels are, the most popular and well-known media of the franchise outside of the films are the TV shows. The biggest of those series is The Mandalorian, which took the world by storm once it debuted in 2019 on Disney+. While the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu captivated audiences, those heroes needed a great bad guy to contend with, and they got one in Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who feels like a real threat in each of his scenes.

Gideon is a villain who doesn’t show up in every episode, so when he appears, it feels important. He’s the leader of a remnant of the Galactic Empire who holds their old values true. He believes that bringing back the Empire would bring order to a lawless galaxy and he is willing to do whatever it takes to attain his goals. That includes being behind the purge of Mandalore and kidnapping Grogu. Gideon is also an intimidating villain because he commands so much respect from those who work for him and because he wields the Darksaber for a time.

3) Darth Bane

Audiences have had the chance to prominently see Moff Gideon and Cade Bane on the small screen, but that’s not the case with Darth Bane. It’s telling how intriguing Darth Bane is because he’s an iconic figure with appearances mostly limited to Star Wars novels. His sole screen time came in Star Wars: The Clone Wars during season 6. He shows up as an apparition whom Yoda interacts with, and is actually voiced by Mark Hamill, meaning Hamill plays two hugely important characters in the franchise.

Darth Bane lived around 1,000 years before the events of the films. He’s famous for originating the concept of the Sith Rule of Two, which says there can only be one master and one apprentice in the galaxy at a time. His duology of novels, Rule of Two and Dynasty of Evil, covers most of his story and develops him into a captivating character. Unfortunately, Darth Bane’s tale is no longer part of the main Star Wars canon, yet it’s so fascinating that he remains a prominent figure for fans who have dug deep into the franchise’s lore.

2) Darth Plagueis

Although he hasn’t been seen in a movie, Darth Plagueis is mentioned in one of the best scenes from the prequel trilogy. During the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Emperor Palpatine recounts the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise to Anakin Skywalker in a quest to get him over to the Dark Side. He explains that Plagueis learned how to cheat death, which could prevent Padmé from dying, which is what Anakin wanted more than anything else. Plagueis is a much more prominent figure in books, though.

Plagueis is actually the mentor of Darth Sidious/Palpatine. The book Darth Plagueis details their relationship and the way that a younger Palpatine, his apprentice, ultimately betrayed him and took his place as the Sith Master. That’s a rather fitting ending for the character, as Plagueis previously did the same thing to his own master, Darth Tenebrous. Interestingly, Plagueis made an unexpected cameo during the Season 1 finale of The Acolyte, though its cancellation means his next appearance is unclear.

1) Grand Admiral Thrawn

For decades, Star Wars fans wanted to see Grand Admiral Thrawn on the big screen. The character debuted in the early ’90s in the Thrawn trilogy from Timothy Zahn, which is often mentioned among the best Star Wars novels ever made. For longtime fans, the series acts as the true sequel trilogy to the Star Wars films they grew up with. Thrawn is the main antagonist there, and he’s so different from the likes of Darth Vader and Darth Sidious, which made him the perfect choice to follow them up.

Grand Admiral Thrawn isn’t a Force user and instead leans on his abilities as a tactician, always one step ahead of those he opposes. The Imperial military leader was given new life when he appeared in Star Wars Rebels and became a constant foil for those heroes. The character was recently brought to live-action, appearing in a few episodes of Ahsoka, and he’s set to return in Season 2. Even if he never returned in live-action, Thrawn stands out as an iconic Star Wars villain with zero film time.