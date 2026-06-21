5 Iconic TV Moments Everyone Wishes They Could Watch for the First Time Again

It’s pretty common to watch something so unbelievably good that it feels like it rewires your brain. TV has plenty of moments like that, but have you ever stopped to think about the very best ones? What scenes are basically a universal consensus among viewers? Whether it’s a twist that completely changes the story, a perfectly crafted suspense sequence, or a pivotal piece of dialogue that redefines a character’s arc, it doesn’t really matter — the only thing you want is to forget everything so you can experience it for the first time all over again. The feeling that comes with that initial reaction is truly one of a kind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And many of these standout moments have become so iconic that, for a lot of people, they’re easier to remember than the rest of the show itself. So, with that in mind, here are 5 examples that TV has given us, and it’s impossible not to wish you could erase them from your memory just to be shocked again and relive that perfect feeling of experiencing a great TV show. Naturally, spoilers ahead.

5) Max Running Through the Upside Down (Stranger Things)

image courtesy of netflix

Stranger Things had its ups and downs, but it’s very hard to argue about Season 4, when the tone of the show shifted, and Vecna appeared for the first time as the main villain. And among all its most memorable moments, watching Max running through the Upside Down to try to save herself is something that really sticks in your mind. It’s a scene that could stand out just because of its visual effects and the iconic song “Running Up That Hill,” but it’s magnificent because it anchors the rules of the show: being trapped in a mental state, where the only way to escape that place and not die is through a strong emotional connection.

Max’s run isn’t her literally escaping a place, but trying to regain control inside her own mind while her body is basically in a suspended state in the real world (with her friends screaming for her). So you understand the mechanism, and you still feel the impact as if you didn’t know the outcome, because surviving Vecna is very difficult. And the fact that the moment is in slow motion makes it even more chilling and emotional.

4) Tyrion’s Trial Speech (Game of Thrones)

image courtesy of hbo

The biggest show TV has ever seen is Game of Thrones. And of course, its ending might be a separate case, but the overall production is made up of very legendary characters and moments. One of them is Tyrion at his trial after being accused of Joffrey’s murder, because what matters most there is his brave speech of throwing in everyone’s faces the injustices being done to him out of pure prejudice. He realizes that no matter what he says, the verdict has already been decided, so what’s left is to break down the entire room full of people with his emotional truth.

And here it proves that the show didn’t win people over at its core because of plot twists or battle sequences, but because of the strength of scenes driven by pure dialogue that really hit the viewer. Of course, Peter Dinklage’s performance plays a huge role, since it’s not just a classic monologue, but an oscillation between sarcasm, exhaustion, and pure rage in a deeply human way. And the words are so powerful that it’s impossible not to wish you could erase them from your memory just to be surprised by their impact again (not to mention the fact that he also demands a trial by combat). It’s epic.

3) Ethan Was Never on the Plane (Lost)

image courtesy of abc

Lost is still talked about to this day, because opinions about its ending remain as divisive as GOT. But it’s undeniable that, despite its highs, lows, and even unanswered questions, its twists were extremely effective. And one of them, in particular, is when Hurley discovers that Ethan was never on the plane that crashed on the island. This scene simply breaks the basic assumption that everyone there is a survivor, and something the audience had comfortably accepted.

What changes here isn’t just the character, but the entire reading of the island itself. If he was never on the plane, then he was already on the island before everyone else. Suddenly, any previous interaction with him takes on a different meaning because he had always been operating inside the group. It’s a shock both for the characters and for the audience, especially considering it happens in Season 1 and has plenty of space to land and build momentum. Honestly, one of the biggest reasons the show became so iconic is exactly because of moments like this — simple, direct, but powerful enough to completely change the story in your head in real time.

2) Mikkel Is Michael (Dark)

image courtesy of netflix

Dark is without a doubt one of the most brilliant series of all time, since even though it practically requires a notebook just to understand all the connections between characters and timelines, it still manages to wrap everything up in a clean, airtight way with no real plot holes. And of course, in the middle of all that, there are several twists. However, none of them beats the first one, when Jonas finds out through a letter that Mikkel is Michael, which is exactly the moment when the audience starts to understand what kind of story they’ve gotten themselves into. And the build-up to it is so precise that you actually need a moment just to process the information.

And from that twist onward comes the impact of how it ties Jonas directly to a cycle with no way out, because the event that causes all of his pain is also the one that defines him. From that point on, it’s no longer just a missing person investigation, but the realization that time isn’t linear and that the characters are trapped inside a self-reinforcing loop of events. The show as a whole is brilliant, but this mind-blowing moment is what sets everything in motion and makes the series what it is. Without it, there is no Dark.

1) The Big Plot Twist (The Good Place)

image courtesy of nbc

The Good Place deserves to be talked about way more, because beyond being a genuinely great show to watch at least once in your life and reflect on, it also delivers one of the most insane twists in TV (and honestly, you could argue it’s one of the best ever). You’re watching what looks like a light comedy about morality and ethics in a bureaucratic afterlife, and then you see Eleanor slowly putting the pieces together and realizing that everything around them was a carefully constructed setup for psychological torture. She and everyone else are actually in the Bad Place.

For some people, it might be somewhat predictable, but for the vast majority, it lands as a complete surprise. And just like Lost, it’s that kind of moment that forces you to reorganize everything you’ve watched up to that point. There’s a new reading of the earlier events. Up until then, the episodes are fun and easy to watch, but this scene suddenly makes the entire experience feel a lot richer and more interesting. You go from just laughing and enjoying it to realizing the show was building toward something much bigger the whole time. It’s a moment that shows up out of nowhere just to change everything.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!