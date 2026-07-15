5 Shocking Deaths in the Game of Thrones Franchise No Fan Has Recovered From

The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to death, as the world of Westeros is an unforgiving one. It’s a reality we’re repeatedly faced with throughout the main series and its spinoffs. Game of Thrones is never afraid to present its characters with the brutal consequences of their actions. It’s exactly how George R.R. Martin handles their arcs in the books. And unsurprisingly, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms both follow suit. Every show in HBO’s fantasy universe has its share of losses, but some of them hurt worse than others.

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The most surprising deaths tend to stay with viewers, both because we’ll never forget the moment they happened — and because we still haven’t recovered from them. On the heels of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ tourney and House of the Dragon‘s Battle of the Gullet, the deaths of Prince Baelor and Prince Jacaerys are, unfortunately, still fresh. If they’re anything like these older Game of Thrones deaths, we’ll still be mourning the characters years later. These are difficult to rewatch, and they’re even gutting to remember. NOTE: The dragon and direwolf deaths aren’t included here, as they’d take up the entire list.

5) Ned Stark

Ned Stark’s Season 1 death drives home the reality that no Game of Thrones character is safe, and it remains one of the most impactful of the series. Fans of George R.R. Martin’s books know Ned’s death is coming — they’re well prepared for all of the deaths on this list — but this twist totally upends casual viewers’ expectations. Despite Game of Thrones‘ large ensemble, Ned is presented as the main character and hero. We’re also led to believe that Joffrey will spare him, making it more surprising when he calls for his head instead.

Ned is a moral figure who so clearly deserves better, which makes this a gutting turn of events that Game of Thrones fans will never forget. The fact that his daughters are present for his beheading just digs the knife in deeper. The grief Robb and Catelyn experience is also palpable, and it’s easy to put yourself in their shoes. There are few fates in the Game of Thrones franchise that have the same impact as Ned’s. It’s sadder in hindsight, as so much tragedy could’ve been avoided if he had survived.

4) Robb Stark (And Everyone at the Red Wedding)

Image courtesy of HBO

Perhaps the only Game of Thrones death to rival Ned’s is that of Robb Stark (and well, everyone else who perishes during the infamous Red Wedding). “The Rains of Castamere” is easily one of the franchise’s most shocking episodes, as it sees the Boltons and Freys betraying the Starks — and slaughtering them at Edmure Tully’s wedding feast. The utter wrongness of this backdrop is enough to make the fates of Robb, Catelyn, and Talisa hit home. Yet Robb’s death conveys a similar sentiment to Ned’s. He’s the next obvious hero, Ned’s heir, and the newly proclaimed King in the North. Even still, he has no plot armor.

Cutting Robb’s journey short once again upends all story expectations. And the emotional fallout is truly devastating, as he watches his pregnant wife die…and then his mother looks on as he’s stabbed to death. It’s a tragedy the North will never forget, and neither will we. Robb may have made mistakes leading up to Game of Thrones Season 3’s climax, but he deserved better than this. So did pretty much everyone around him.

3) Shireen Baratheon

Image via HBO

If there’s one Game of Thrones death viewers will still feel sick thinking about, it’s Shireen Baratheon’s. Shireen plays a supporting role throughout the fantasy series, as Stannis’ daughter isn’t old enough to have much an impact on the War of the Five Kings. However, she develops a charming friendship with Ser Davos over the course of her story. She also proves one of the few genuinely decent characters in the series, making her death even more gut-wrenching.

Watching Shireen die would be difficult under any circumstances, as she’s so young and undeserving of such a fate. But the fact that her own father and mother order her burnt at the stake is a truly cruel twist, even by Game of Thrones‘ standards. Her final moments are marred by betrayal and immense pain, and it’s one of the hardest Game of Thrones scenes to revisit. It’s a demise most fans aren’t over, though we may need to experience it again if Martin takes the same route in the books.

2) Hodor

Image via HBO

Hodor’s death in Game of Thrones Season 6 brings about one of the series’ best reveals. However, the truth behind Hodor’s name is as shattering as it is surprising. It paints the picture of an incredibly tragic journey — one that’s only that way because of Bran’s interference. As it turns out, the majority of Hodor’s life is spent building to a single purpose: dying so that Bran and Meera can survive. Given how Game of Thrones ends, I suppose it’s a meaningful way for Hodor to go. Yet it’s impossible to not feel bad for the guy, who gets no say in any of this.

Like Shireen, Hodor goes out in what seems to be a terrifying and painful manner. As his character remains largely innocent and well-meaning throughout the series, it’s the exact opposite of what he deserves. He continues to prove his decency and value even in his last moments. And now Game of Thrones fans will forever be teary-eyed when they hear the words “hold the door.”

1) Lucerys Velaryon

Image via HBO

While most Game of Thrones deaths that leave a lasting impression hail from the original series, there is one from House of the Dragon that still stings. It belongs to Lucerys Velaryon, who is killed by Aemond and Vhagar in House of the Dragon Season 1’s finale. Lucerys and his dragon are both so young, and that makes their fates devastating even before we reach the fallout. Rhaenyra’s grief makes Lucerys’ death hit doubly hard, and it’s something we can’t find it in ourselves to forgive Vhagar for.

Jace’s death is likely to match Luke’s in terms of its staying power, but we’ll have to give it some time before reaching that conclusion. Both of Rhaenyra’s sons are new additions to a long line of characters who deserve more than they got in the Game of Thrones universe. It’s always worse when it’s a character who, like Luke, isn’t deeply involved in the politics or action. He dies trying to serve his mother’s cause, but he’s so young that he shouldn’t be wrapped up in the conflict at all.

Which Game of Thrones death has stayed with you for a long time? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!