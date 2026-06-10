7 New TV Shows Releasing in the Rest of 2026 (Ranked by Hype Level)

2026 has already proven to be a great year for television. The first half of the year has seen some incredible small-screen releases, with some of the best TV shows of 2026 so far finding major success. The likes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms brought viewers back to Westeros in another excellent Game of Thrones spin-off, Spider-Noir put an excellently unique spin on many well-known Marvel characters, and Wonder Man introduced a new and incredibly powerful character into the MCU. The quality of TV in the first half of the year is only the beginning, though, as there are even more exciting new shows still set to release this year.

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Not all of the most anticipated TV shows of 2026 have already been released. In fact, there are a number of incredibly exciting shows that are set to debut before the year ends, many of which are creating considerable buzz. Here are 7 of these incredibly interesting and heavily anticipated new shows still set to release in 2026, ranked in order of how much hype they’ve managed to create.

7) Elle (July 1)

2026 is set to see a major TV reboot of the beloved Legally Blonde franchise. Elle is a prequel series following the titular Elle Woods, leading up to her story in the first Legally Blonde movie. For the high school-set comedy series, Lexi Minetree will take over the role from Reese Witherspoon, with its story set in the 1990s. Considering the lasting popularity of Legally Blonde, there are many fans who can’t wait for Elle to be released on July 1.

6) Lucky (July 15)

Lucky might not have received the major push that its cast deserves, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t considerable hype surrounding the upcoming show. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first small-screen project since The Queen’s Gambit, Lucky follows the eponymous con artist who is forced to go on the run after a multi-million dollar heist goes awry. It’s a hugely promising crime thriller miniseries that will release on July 15.

5) Crystal Lake (October 15)

The only reason there isn’t more hype surrounding Crystal Lake is that details about the Friday the 13th prequel show are relatively scarce. Linda Cardellini is set to star as Pamela Voorhees, with A24 producing the horror series. Considering the continued popularity and iconic status of the movie franchise, Crystal Lake has the potential to become an incredible horror TV show upon its scheduled release on October 15.

4) Carrie (October)

There have already been a few excellent Mike Flanagan Stephen King adaptations, but 2026 is set to see the release of yet another. Having carved himself a niche as one of the most respected horror directors out there, Flanagan’s take on Stephen King’s Carrie is tipped for an October release. Carrie is already an iconic story in its own right, but under Flanagan’s direction, it could be set to be one of 2026’s best horror series.

3) VisionQuest (October 14)

There have already been several MCU TV shows released in 2026, but the year is also set to see the franchise finally pay off one of its most blatant loose plot threads. Vision is set to return at long last, contending with the return of Ultron as well as the appearance of several new Marvel characters. As the show is set to resolve plot points that fans have been waiting for for years, VisionQuest is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases ahead of its October 14 release.

2) Lanterns (August 16)

The 2026 DCU TV show Lanterns is proving a hugely exciting prospect, with hype surrounding the project only amping up as it nears release. Starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler as John Stewart and Hal Jordan, respectively, Lanterns will formally introduce the Green Lantern Corps into the DCU. As previous attempts to adapt the hero into live-action have disappointed fans, hype for the DCU show is understandably high as we head toward its August 16 release date.

1) Harry Potter (December 25)

There are no upcoming 2026 shows that can boast the level of hype of HBO’s Harry Potter reboot. Despite being one of the last TV shows scheduled to release in 2026, it’s already the most highly anticipated, with a whole new cast bringing the iconic fantasy story to life. Many believe the episodic format will allow the show to make a more immersive and faithful adaptation of the books, making Harry Potter‘s December 25 release seem all the more exciting.

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