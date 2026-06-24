7 Superheroes Perfect for Animation That Haven’t Starred in Their Own Series Yet

Several of the most iconic animated series ever made are based on superheroes, with all-time shows like Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men, and Justice League Unlimited immediately springing to mind. Despite the substantial number of superheroes in animation, there are still plenty of characters who haven’t had their chance in the solo spotlight, and we’ve collected 7 superheroes who would be perfect for an animated series of their own.

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7. Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe and has been for some time, she has largely been relegated to the background or featured as a villain. That hasn’t been the case in the comics, especially over the past few years, as Scarlet Witch has held down one of the most compelling ongoing series at Marvel as a full-time hero.

She’s even assumed the mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme, and the way her more recent series have been structured, they fit into an animated series extremely well. Wanda created the Last Door to bring those in truest need to the Emporium, and she’s also got the help of Darcy at the shop and out on adventures. Throw in more magical chaos than you can imagine and cameos from some of your favorites, and you’ve got the ingredients for a fantastic show that would finally give one of Marvel’s powerhouses their animated due.

6. Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

We are going to stay in the magic genre but shift over to DC Comics for another beloved hero who hasn’t had the chance to shine in solo animation. That would be the magical showstopper known as Zatanna, and similar to Scarlet Witch, her current series is the perfect foundation upon which to build an animated series.

Unlike Scarlet Witch though, Zatanna has been featured quite a bit more in animation, but never in a solo capacity. Zatanna has appeared in Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, and Gotham Girls, and while she’s been fantastic in all those appearances, her new comic series would be a great way to move her into the spotlight all on her own. Zatanna is currently overseeing and guiding the world of magic, all while still keeping up her magic act and getting into any number of wild scenarios that can only happen when magic is involved. It would be a fun show that could also delve into some darker areas of the DC Universe, and hopefully Z gets the chance to make it happen someday.

5. Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is one of the most iconic heroes on Marvel’s roster, and he’s been featured heavily in a variety of shows over the years. That said, he’s always either been a part of an Avengers team or been relegated to guest appearances, never having his own show to explore his story and history specifically.

Chip Zdarsky’s latest run on Captain America has shown that a mix of stories rooted in the past and the present can work exceptionally well, especially if you weave in new elements that then have ripple effects in the present. Plus, classic Cap during the World War II era would also help the series set itself apart from some of the other animated versions, and you can also bring in some more mature elements like X-Men, Batman, and Spider-Man, which should give it a more timeless feel as well. Seeing a Cap across eras might be the recipe for a grand animated series, and I would 100% be on board.

4. Birds of Prey

The Birds of Prey have had some truly wonderful lineups over the years, and while my all-time favorite is probably the trio of Oracle, Black Canary, and Huntress, right behind them is the most recent incarnation of the team, and this version would be a brilliant fit for an animated series.

You could easily follow Kelly Thompson’s most recent run and include the core group of Barbara Gordon, Black Canary, Batgirl (Cassandra Cain), Barda, and Harley Quinn, which created one of the true comedy gold dynamics whenever Batgirl and Barda were together. Then have a rotating spot that can include Zealot, Vixen, Sin, and anyone else who would be a good fit for a mission just to bring in some fresh dynamics. It would be charming, funny, and action-packed, and the sheer chaos brought upon by the contrasting personalities would make it must-see television, and it could easily steal the show in any programming lineup.

3. Absolute Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

You likely knew there was going to be an Absolute book on here, and it’s hard to ignore the sheer phenomenon that is Absolute Batman. The series is incredibly dark, and the immensely creative character designs and overall world lend themselves so well to animation.

Now, this would need to be a mature-rated title to really capture the darker elements, but can you imagine the first shot of a towering Batman looming over the villains of Gotham? Just taking some of those early battle scenes between Batman and Black Mask’s army and bringing them into animated form would make for some of the most intense and visually impressive superhero battles ever, and that’s before we even start getting to Bane, Mr. Freeze, and Scarecrow, not to mention Joker. Plus, we would actually see one of the craziest Batmobiles ever in animated form. An Absolute Batman series could truly be incredible, and here’s hoping we get the chance to see that happen.

2. Jeff The Shark

Sometimes you discover a character that defies all levels of cuteness, and that certainly describes the coolest land shark ever, Jeff the Shark. Jeff was a fan favorite thanks to some truly wonderful comic appearances and his own mini-series, but then Marvel Rivals launched him into the stratosphere. Now it’s time to bring that adorable shark to TV and give him his own show.

All you really need to do is adapt some of the fun adventures of It’s Jeff from Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, and then expand from there, as those adventures are hilarious, charming, and perfect for a lighthearted animated series. You could then even work in some of his moves and moments from Marvel Rivals and have him team up with other Marvel heroes in each episode. If it’s done right, it will be an instant hit and a merchandising machine, and if we are being honest, I will be one of the biggest contributors to that merchandising onslaught.

1. Absolute Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

If you know me, then you likely knew this was going to be on the list, though you might not have expected it to be at the number 1 spot. The series we are talking about is none other than Absolute Wonder Woman, which has taken the concept of witch Diana and turned it into something incredibly imaginative, action-packed, and heartfelt, and that’s just scratching the surface of the amazing things this series has brought to the character.

Not only do we need a Wonder Woman animated series on its own, but Absolute Wonder Woman would bring one of the most unique and captivating versions of the iconic character to the small screen, and some of the book’s sequences are just dying to be recreated in animated form. Can you imagine seeing Diana riding Pegasus into battle against the Tetracide in animation, including the biggest sword strike ever? It would be incredible, so fingers crossed we get to see it someday down the road.

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