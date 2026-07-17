7 TV Duos That Were Even More Iconic Than the Shows They Starred In

A show’s biggest legacy isn’t always the show itself — it can be its main characters or the story it tells. And in many cases, it’s the relationship between two characters that sticks with audiences and even becomes part of pop culture. No matter what kind of friendship or partnership it is, sometimes it’s just the effortless chemistry a duo shares that keeps everyone hooked and wanting more. Watching a series becomes even more enjoyable whenever they show up on screen, and honestly, the show might not have been nearly as successful if they hadn’t been part of the story.

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So, can you think of the best duos of all time? Some were planned from the very beginning, and others came together unexpectedly somewhere along the way. Regardless, they left such a mark on their shows that they’re often the very first thing people remember — sometimes even before the plot itself. We selected 7 of the best ones that have graced TV over the decades.

7) Steve and Dustin (Stranger Things)

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Stranger Things was a landmark TV series, and everyone knows it, but among its cast of characters, Steve and Dustin stood out as fan favorites, especially because of the dynamic they started developing in Season 2. Their partnership, which came together almost by accident, ended up being one of the show’s biggest surprises, simply because it brought not only incredible chemistry, but also some much-needed comic relief as the story became tense. Steve stopped being just Nancy’s popular ex-boyfriend and stepped into the role of Dustin’s “older brother,” while Dustin found someone who would go along with his crazy ideas without ever stopping to look out for him.

What’s even more interesting is that their relationship never felt forced or like it existed to serve a specific purpose; it all unfolded so naturally within the story that, with every episode, you could see there was a genuine friendship and partnership there. Even their simplest conversations managed to capture the audience’s attention. In a show with monsters, mysteries, and action sequences, who would’ve thought that two people talking inside a car could steal the spotlight so many times? And yes, Stranger Things has had its weaker moments, but Steve and Dustin are one of the show’s greatest highs.

6) Chandler and Joey (Friends)

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In a show that already had one of the most iconic ensembles in TV and revolved around friendship, Chandler and Joey still managed to stand out as the duo that best captured what Friends was all about. That doesn’t mean the other characters weren’t just as great (each one brought something unique to the table), but whenever these two shared the screen, you knew you were in for a good time. And a lot of that comes from how different they are: Chandler jokes about everything and hides his insecurities behind sarcasm, while Joey sees the world with an almost childlike simplicity.

On their own, both characters are fantastic, but together they’re on a completely different level. The most ordinary situation somehow becomes the funniest part of the episode when they’re involved. At the same time, their friendship is never built on comedy alone, because throughout ten seasons they repeatedly prove they’re willing to put each other above money, careers, and even relationships. And that loyalty is a huge part of why fans became so attached to them. It’s almost impossible to think about Friends without picturing the two of them sharing an apartment — they became just as iconic as the sitcom itself.

5) Lucy and Ethel (I Love Lucy)

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Nowadays, I Love Lucy may not be the first show that comes to mind, but it defined not only the sitcom format itself, but also the way friendships between characters were portrayed on TV. You could even argue that if duos like Chandler and Joey exist, it’s because Lucy and Ethel paved the way back in the ’50s. Their success came from the perfect balance between their personalities: one would always come up with an impulsive idea that was doomed to fail, while the other tried to resist but inevitably got dragged into the chaos anyway. It sounds like a basic formula, and one we’ve seen in many shows since then, right?

The difference is that back then, fictional relationships like this weren’t nearly as common. And the way it was executed, with such impeccable comedic timing, produced some of the most famous scenes in TV history. The impact was so significant that Lucy and Ethel essentially created the blueprint for the female friendship dynamic that other shows would later follow, like Leslie and Ann in Parks and Recreation, Grace and Frankie in Grace and Frankie, and Max and Caroline in 2 Broke Girls. It’s almost impossible not to see I Love Lucy‘s influence in that aspect today.

4) Mulder and Scully (The X-Files)

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For many people, the moment the conversation turns to the best TV duos of all time, Mulder and Scully are instantly mentioned. Beyond being one of the most iconic and influential series ever made, The X-Files introduced one of the most effective investigative partnerships. The entire relationship between the two is built around a brilliant idea: one believes almost anything is possible, while the other needs hard evidence before believing anything at all. It’s a contrast that usually works very well, even though it could have become repetitive, which never happens here.

The duo’s key to success is that clash of perspectives, almost like the classic good cop/bad cop dynamic. Mulder always challenges Scully’s rational worldview, while she keeps him from getting completely consumed by his obsessions — a balance that allows both characters to grow throughout the series. At first, they may seem like nothing more than professional partners, but the way their relationship develops over multiple seasons of The X-Files is truly well-crafted. It’s something built on complete trust, and that’s probably why they’re still considered the gold standard when it comes to investigative duos.

3) Sam and Dean (Supernatural)

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One thing is certain: there is no Supernatural without Sam and Dean. As much as the show featured hundreds of monsters, demons, and apocalyptic threats over an incredible fifteen seasons, it always worked because everything revolved around the Winchester brothers. Every decision, sacrifice, and conflict only carried weight because it affected their relationship, especially since the two are so different. Their priorities always clash, with one living for his family and willing to do anything to protect it, while the other struggles to balance that same sense of duty with the desire to build a life of his own.

At the same time, that very conflict is what makes their bond feel far more genuine than that of many other TV duos, because no matter what happened, they never stopped choosing each other — even when it meant defying Heaven, Hell, or fate itself. At the end of the day, people aren’t fans just because it’s a good show; it is a great series overall (despite its divisive ending), but it’s the two leads who make the entire journey worthwhile. Try imagining Supernatural without Sam and Dean (or with anyone else in their place), and the experience wouldn’t be the same.

2) Walter White and Jesse (Breaking Bad)

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The fact that Breaking Bad is still considered one of the most groundbreaking TV shows ever made isn’t exactly news to anyone. But beyond its brilliant writing and execution, a huge part of what makes the series so captivating comes from Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, since their friendship is constantly evolving. At different points, Walter takes on the role of teacher, mentor, business partner, manipulator, and even a father figure, while Jesse shifts between emotions that put him at odds with Walter — whether it’s admiration, dependence, guilt, or outright resentment. As a result, every interaction between them carries some level of tension.

So is that tension what makes them such an iconic duo? Absolutely, because you never know whether they’re about to grow closer or destroy each other. The audience believes there’s real affection between them, even when Walter makes decisions that are impossible to forgive. It’s that toxic dynamic that makes Breaking Bad even more compelling with every episode. Their relationship is a mix of care, resentment, and manipulation all at once. More than the drug empire or the shocking twists, it’s the bond between these two characters that remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the series.

1) Kirk and Spock (Star Trek: The Original Series)

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The ultimate TV classic that has stood the test of time and is still beloved by generations of sci-fi fans, Star Trek also gave TV and pop culture one of its most iconic character pairings: Kirk and Spock. And why? Because, much like Lucy and Ethel, they helped define one of the most enduring partnership dynamics still used on TV today. Neither character exists to prove the other wrong — instead, they bring out the best in each other. Kirk leads with instinct, emotion, and courage, and Spock approaches everything through logic and reason. They’re complete opposites, but the series shows that the best decisions come from finding the right balance between those two perspectives.

And you can still see that same dynamic today in pairings like Captain America and Iron Man from the MCU, House and Wilson from House, or even C-3PO and R2-D2 from Star Wars. They’re opposites who complement one another, and because Kirk and Spock were basically pioneers of that formula, Star Trek (and really the franchise as a whole) becomes even more enjoyable to watch. You’re always curious to see what solution they’ll come up with or where they’ll land on a difficult situation. Without a doubt, Kirk and Spock are one of the greatest symbols of friendship in the history of film and TV.

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