All 6 of Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Movies & TV Shows, Ranked From Worst To Best

Audiences may best know Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, but the actress has now put out multiple projects on Netflix. In fact, just this week, the latest installment in the Enola Holmes franchise, Enola Holmes 3, hit the streaming platform. Already, the new movie is drawing a mix of responses, but unfortunately, the movie has on the whole had a much worse reception than either of its two predecessors. While Rotten Tomatoes is far from the end all be all when it comes to good shows and movies, the difference is stark.

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Currently, Enola Holmes 3 has a 69% critic score and a 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while that isn’t abysmal, it’s far from Enola Holmes’ 91% with critics and 71% with audiences and even farther from Enola Holmes 2’s 93% with critics and 79% with audiences. Clearly, not all Millie Bobby Brown Netflix projects are equally good. Here’s every Netflix show and movie the star has been in thus far, ranked from worst to best.

Enola Holmes 3

Image courtesy of Netflix

As mentioned, Enola Holmes 3 isn’t performing as well with critics or audiences compared to the previous two movies in the franchise. There are a range of legitimate reasons for this, including those that audiences had raised concerns about from the moment the Enola Holmes 3 trailer dropped. Namely, this movie feels strangely modernized compared to either Enola Holmes or Enola Holmes 2. Yes, Enola was always spunkier than one might expect from a teenage girl and now young woman in Victorian England. However, the modernization goes beyond Enola’s personality in this movie.

Down to the stylization, in fact, Enola Holmes 3 felt weirdly disconnected from the era in which it takes place and even from the previous two movies. As just one example, both of Enola’s wedding dresses in the movie look like something a modern-day bride would wear. In addition to that issue, the story of Enola Holmes 3 feels much messier than the other two movies’ narratives did, especially regarding the mystery itself. While it’s not a terrible watch, Enola Holmes 3 is certainly the weakest Enola Holmes movie and Netflix project for Brown.

The Electric State

The amount of hate that The Electric State gets is frankly baffling, and particularly in terms of the critics’ reviews and ratings, the movie was much more heavily criticized than it deserved. To put it in perspective, The Electric State’s Rotten Tomatoes scores are currently 67% with audiences, which isn’t so bad, and an absolutely dismal 14% with critics. Among the biggest complaints from critics are the messy narrative and the derivative nature of the story. It’s true that The Electric State isn’t the most inventive movie, but it’s nevertheless a fun watch.

For one, the cast is beyond star-studded. The leads are Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, but the other cast members include Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, and others. Beyond the cast, The Electric State is a gritty dystopian sci-fi that is genuinely entertaining for viewers, even if critics enjoyed tearing it apart. Notably, Brown is also great as the leading lady of the movie, making it not her absolute best but still quite good.

Damsel

Damsel is a frankly underrated movie not only in terms of Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix projects but also in terms of her projects overall. The movie begins with the horrifying revelation that Brown’s character, Elodie, isn’t actually on her way to a happy marriage with a prince but rather has been thrust into one family’s sick tradition of sacrificing young women to a dragon. The swift shift into this dark narrative is captivating, and unsurprisingly, Brown absolutely shines in the role, which sees her trying for an hour and 47 minutes to survive.

Among the complaints about Damsel are the fact that the plot is fairly predictable, which is true after the initial shock/twist, and that the CGI/effects aren’t well done. However, critics and audiences generally praise Brown’s performance in particular, making it one of her better performances. The movie itself is also a fun watch, though, especially the first time around, when you are taken completely by surprise that this family is coldly tossing Elodie to a vicious dragon under the guise of a beautiful wedding.

Enola Holmes

The very first installment in the Enola Holmes franchise completely earns the two sequels it has gotten (thus far, at least). At just sixteen years old, Brown is absolutely brilliant in the role. In fact, while Enola’s frequent turns to the audience and can-do attitude had the potential to be cheesy or even annoying, with Brown, it is genuinely charming and engaging. The movie also crafts a narrative that quickly gets audiences invested in Enola as a character, and that’s done in large part by giving Enola a perfect adversary.

Surprisingly, though, this doesn’t end up being some mystery villain (although that also exists in the narrative), but rather her oldest brother, Mycroft, who is shockingly cruel to her and wants to force her to conform to social norms. Thankfully, Enola is witty enough to get out of this, and she ends the movie as a proper detective. This movie is truly among Brown’s best, although the best out of all three Enola Holmes movies is (impressively) the second installment.

Enola Holmes 2

Sequels are notoriously difficult, and second movies in a trilogy—which Enola Holmes currently is, although that could change—are even harder. Yet, Enola Holmes 2 managed to be the best addition to the franchise overall thus far. Enola Holmes laid a solid foundation, introducing characters like Enola, Sherlock, and Tewkesbury in a way that made audiences want to see more. However, it was Enola Holmes 2 that really made these characters shine, particularly regarding Enola and Sherlock’s relationship.

The story itself was also the best crafted of the three movies, and that may be in part due to the fact that Enola Holmes 2 has a connection to the real-life story of Sarah Chapman, a labor activist who played a pivotal role in the Matchgirls’ Strike of 1888, which demanded safer working conditions for women. With this very real (and very meaningful) connection, Enola Holmes 2’s narrative felt much deeper than the other two, and it therefore certainly ranks highly among Brown’s various Netflix projects.

Stranger Things

Finally, Millie Bobby Brown’s best Netflix movie or show overall is Stranger Things—and, yes, I still feel that way even after season 5. I will readily admit that season 5 was easily the worst season of the show, and there are many reasons to be disappointed with the Stranger Things series finale. While that final season deserves criticism, though, it shouldn’t discount the show in full. Stranger Things unquestionably changed streaming shows and became a massive Netflix phenomenon for a reason; for a time, it was arguably Netflix’s best series.

It’s also beyond impressive that Eleven/Jane Hopper was Millie Bobby Brown’s breakout role. Even when she was just a preteen, Brown blew audiences away with her performance as Eleven, and this continues to be among Netflix’s best characters (even if the end of her story is absolutely devastating). Brown will undoubtedly go on to do great things, but for now, Stranger Things unquestionably remains her best project to date.

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