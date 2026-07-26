These 3 Cult 1991 TV Shows Changed Things Forever for ’90s Kids, Who Are Still Obsessed in 2026

There were some incredible TV shows airing in 1991, and 35 years later, some of them are such beloved cult favorites that kids from that era are still obsessed with them today. There were some major TV shows in 1991 that are among the best in history, with titles like Roseanne, The Simpsons, Law & Order, Seinfeld, and Quantum Leap all fighting for the top of the ratings charts. However, for many kids of that generation, it was all about finding smaller, cult favorites, the shows that the mainstream public wasn’t paying attention to, but were subversive enough to attract the attention of the youth of that decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From a sketch comedy show that changed everything to an animated sci-fi series and one of the most surreal shows to ever air on television, here are three cult 1991 TV shows that ’90s kids are still obsessed with in 2026.

3) The Kids in the Hall

Image Courtesy of HBO

The Kids in the Hall was a Canadian sketch comedy television series that premiered in 1989 and ran until 1995. By the time 1991 had rolled around, these comedians had hit their stride and were delivering some of the best, albeit risque, comedy on television at the time. While Saturday Night Live and In Living Color were dominating the airwaves for sketch comedy, The Kids in the Hall were quietly building a catalog of great sketches on HBO.

This series even built a bigger footprint a decade later when Comedy Central began airing reruns of the show, and that kept it in the minds of ’90s fans, leading to Prime Video greenlighting a new season in 2020 with all the original cast returning. One thing that really stands out is that the five main male cast members played almost every single character in the series, male and female, and thanks to its airing on HBO, the jokes were a lot more mature and adult-oriented than even In Living Color. The cult classic has influenced everything from South Park to Portlandia.

2) Æon Flux

Image Courtesy of MTV

There was a live-action remake of Æon Flux that arrived in 2005 starring Charlize Theron, but for people who have only seen that version, don’t let it color your idea of the original show’s quality. Æon Flux was an animated sci-fi series that aired on MTV from 1991 until 1995, with three seasons and 21 episodes. This started out as a six-part serial in 1991, and it remains one of the most impressive cult classic animated series from the 1990s.

Æon Flux has an interesting experimental design, almost a German Expressionist slant, with askew design patterns that fit perfectly with its dystopian storyline full of mutant creatures, clones, and robots. Denise Poirier voices the title character, Æon Flux, a secret agent skilled in espionage and assassination who seeks to stop the evil dictator Trevor Goodchild in a never-ending war. The show remains known for its limited use of dialogue (which was nearly non-existent until Season 3) and its overly violent nature.

1) Twin Peaks

Image Courtesy of ABC

If there is any show that defines the term cult classic, it is Twin Peaks. The series debuted on ABC in 1990 and ran for two seasons before it was cancelled in 1991. However, its legacy is immense, leading to a movie called Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in 1992, and then a third season in 2017 on Showtime. However, the show struggled to bring in enough viewers to keep it running during its initial run, and much of that was the bizarre story that mainstream audiences struggled to follow.

On the surface, Twin Peaks was a murder mystery with an FBI agent named Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) going to a town in the Pacific Northwest to investigate the murder of a teenager named Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). However, it wasn’t long before the mystery turned into a surreal, campy, supernatural story with eccentric characters and offbeat humor. It even received 27 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning two of them, and while it wasn’t a huge hit, it is one of the biggest cult classics in television history.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!