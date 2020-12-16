Lizzie McGuire Fans Outraged Over Scrapped Reboot

Earlier today, Hilary Duff fans got the news they have been dreading for most of the year: Disney+'s Lizzie McGuire reboot has been scrapped. Duff took to social media to announce the show was officially not moving forward. At the beginning of the year, it was revealed that there were some creative differences between Duff and the streaming service about the content. The original creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, left the reboot back in January after filming two episodes. Since Duff confirmed the cancelation, fans have taken to social media to express their outrage.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," Duff's post reads. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried the best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."

You can check out some of the fan reactions below...