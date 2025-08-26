10 Best Before King of the Hill Episodes About Nancy & John Redcorn

When the news first broke about King of the Hill coming back for a revival season, it got us reminiscing. Especially about one of the show’s most controversial couples — Nancy and John Redcorn. Throughout the original series, their secret relationship right under Dale’s nose was both funny and a little tough to watch. Nevertheless, it was a big part of the show, especially when looking at it from a Gribble family story arc. And with that in mind, here are the ten episodes featuring Nancy Gribble and John Redcorn that, we think, will give you an insight into the long-standing affair-having couple.

1) “Peggy’s Headache” (Season 3, Episode 3)

This episode is the first time the affair is officially acknowledged, and its Peggy who unearths the secret. When Peggy starts suffering from intense headaches, she visits John Redcorn, seeking relief. She gets to his place, walks into his bedroom and sees Nancy in his bed. What’s more ridiculous is that Peggy is seemingly unaware of the true nature of the situation. Instead of questioning what she’s walked in on, she requests Redcorn’s help with her headaches.

Peggy tells Hank she’ll be seeking Redcorn’s help on a regular basis. That’s when Hank drops the (what should have been obvious) bombshell that Redcorn is sleeping with Dale’s wife Nancy. Of course, Peggy immediately confronts Nancy, absolutely disgusted by her actions. What makes it vital is that the episode subtly portrays Nancy’s vulnerability. While she consistently maintains the facade of seeking treatment, the implied emotional complexity of her relationship with John Redcorn suggests that it has become an emotional affair as well as a physical one. It also forces John Redcorn to confront his hypocrisy, acknowledging that his healing practices have been used to conceal his infidelity.

2) “Three Men and a B*stard” (Season 12, Episode 12)

Retitled the “Untitled Blake McCormick Project”, this episode, begins when Bill becomes involved with an attractive single mother named Charlene, who has recently returned to Arlen. ale immediately suspects something strange about Charlene’s oldest child, Kate, who looks very familiar. He swipes one of her hairs and sends it off for DNA testing, only to discover the results are similar to Joseph’s. Dale, of course, assumes Kate’s his. John Redcorn quickly recognizes Charlene as a woman he slept with years ago, though he knew her only by her stage name of Candi at the time. Their reunion reignites past feelings, and the two begin dating, with Charlene leaving Bill to care for her kids.

Nancy becomes aware of John Redcorn’s renewed involvement with Charlene and confronts him. Their discussion is fraught with underlying emotions, as Nancy struggles to reconcile her lingering feelings for Redcorn. By the end of the episode, Charlene ultimately leaves Bill for John Redcorn, cementing their romantic reconnection. Dale comments that John Redcorn is now set to raise Dale’s daughter. Which is ironic considering Dale is unknowingly raising Redcorn’s son.

3) “Nancy Boys“ (Season 4, Episode 21)

This episode is a major turning point in the Gribble marriage. After John Redcorn implies that he needs some space from Nancy, she heads out on a double date with Dale, Hank and Peggy at That’s Amore. Following a night of freely flowing booze, romantic setting of the restaurant, and Dale’s incessant flirtations, Nancy does something she hasn’t dreamed of doing in some time — she sleeps with her husband. Dale then tells her that he feels guilty for ignoring her needs to the point where she needs Redcorn’s healing. With Dale becoming so attentive again, Nancy decides to end her affair with John Redcorn after 14 years.

This is where Nancy regains some agency and re-invests in her marriage, even as the weight of guilt continues to follow. Redcorn ends up alone, coping with heartbreak and loss. The episode’s emotional release is brutal yet redeeming. Nancy’s tearful decision feels authentic and earned, delivering a watershed moment in her story. And with Redcorn’s heartbreak, we truly see the human cost of their long-running liaison.

4) “Spin the Choice“ (Season 5, Episode 4)

Set at Thanksgiving, this episode introduces a conflict between two very different impulses — Peggy’s desire for fun and Redcorn’s desire for recognition as Joseph’s father. Peggy invents “Spin the Choice” to liven things up, while Redcorn gives a passionate presentation on Native American cedar land rights—so moving it prompts Bobby’s boycott. Nancy finds herself navigating between protecting Joseph from this cultural confrontation and accepting that his biological roots are valid and important.

This episode highlights Redcorn’s sense of paternal responsibility, while Nancy tries to avoid any home truths spilling out and destroying her family. Nancy chooses to teach Joseph everything about John Redcorn’s background, and John finds it in himself to keep quiet about being Joseph’s biological father. There’s a quiet but sad respect across both of the ex-lovers, which brings a deeper connection and understanding of their previous affair, that proves it meant more than just sex. Which leads us nicely onto number 5.

5) “Of Mice and Little Green Men“ (Season 6, Episode 14)

Though the plot is focused more on Dale’s sci-fi paranoia, it’s peppered with Nancy and Redcorn’s history, and the one glaringly obvious piece of evidence — Joseph. Dale panics over Joseph’s athletic prowess when he plays lacrosse. And Dael being Dale, initially fears the boy is an alien before worrying that he is in fact someone else’s child. Meanwhile, Hank reassures Dale that parenting isn’t only biological.

Nancy’s role as Joseph’s mother is strongest in this episode. Even in her silence, she carries the truth that Dale refuses to recognize. That unsaid truth is weighty—it reverberates through every shot of Joseph’s triumphs. And Nancy’s proud but strained smile during the lacrosse game is very telling.

6) “Night and Deity“ (Season 7, Episode 21)

Nancy faces an emotional challenge that brings her past actions into sharp focus. The episode begins with a neighborhood pigeon infestation that prompts Dale to seek the help of Sheila Refkin, a renowned exterminator. As Sheila becomes more involved in the extermination efforts, Nancy starts to suspect Sheila is into Dale. The prospect of Dale spending time with Sheila triggers a sense of vulnerability in Nancy, making her question the stability of her relationship. Nancy’s internal struggle is evident as she grapples with feelings of guilt and fear. Her past affair with John Redcorn, which remains a secret to Dale, casts a long shadow over her marriage.

Despite her apprehensions, Nancy attempts to navigate the situation with grace. She encourages Dale to pursue his professional endeavors with Sheila, masking her discomfort behind a façade of support. The episode culminates in a heartfelt resolution when Dale, after spending time with Sheila, reaffirms his commitment to Nancy. He returns home, recounting the events of the evening and expressing his unwavering loyalty. Nancy’s relief is palpable, and the couple finds solace in each other’s company, watching their favorite television show together. “Night and Deity” underscores the emotional depth of Nancy’s character and her continuous journey toward self-acceptance and reconciliation.

7) “Redcorn Gambles With His Future“ (Season 9, Episode 11)

This John Redcorn-centered episode reveals an entirely new side of him as an ambitious entrepreneur and cultural advocate. Dissatisfied with his band’s limited exposure, he secures funding to create an Indian casino. Following Hank’s advice, Redcorn takes a major risk by using his land to open the Speaking Wind Casino and Entertainment Center. His dual goal is to provide his band a place to perform while also giving Hank a venue for the Strickland Propane Family Fun Day. Redcorn’s entrepreneurial spirit is on full display here, as he combines his cultural heritage, musical ambitions, and business acumen into a single venture.

However, John’s plan faces immediate legal obstacles. Police intervene, seizing all gaming devices and inform him that Indian gambling is illegal in Texas due to agreements between state authorities and federally recognized tribes. Ultimately, Redcorn finds an unexpected path to success by performing at the Strickland Family Fun Day. He adjusts the lyrics of his songs to be family-friendly, and his talent catches the attention of a talent agent, leading to a legitimate contract and a sustainable career.

He transforms his land into Redcorn’s Land, a wholesome, children-oriented Indian village where he performs in the style of a Mr. Rogers-type figure. This reinvention marks a significant personal and professional triumph, showcasing his ability to turn setbacks into opportunities while remaining true to his cultural identity.

8) “Gone With the Windstorm“ (Season 9, Episode 13)

Nancy takes the stage in this episode, determined to reclaim her weather-anchor role from TV’s Irv Bennett. When Irv botches a live broadcast, Nancy chases down a wildfire to record exclusive coverage, even going so far as to steal a news van with Dale and Peggy.

This episode gives more to Nancy than just Mom and cheating wife. Nancy is living, evolving, and hungry for success, and her independence radiates. This is a brand-new layer to Nancy, and the show gives her the spotlight to be a bold careerist who takes risks.

9) “Hair Today, Gone Today“ (Season 11, Episode 10)

Both John Redcorn and Nancy are at the center of this particular story. The episode begins with Nancy experiencing sudden hair loss, which immediately alarms her. Concerned about her appearance and overall health, she consults Dr. Stephens, who suggests that stress could be the underlying cause and prescribes tranquilizers to help manage her anxiety. This leads Nancy to confront her break-up with John Redcorn, and the strain in her marriage to Dale. As Nancy grapples with these feelings, John Redcorn is seen pursuing a new path as a children’s entertainer, performing at venues such as Captain Bear’s Pizza and the local zoo.

Despite his seemingly innocent professional pursuits, his presence reignites Nancy’s old feelings, reminding her of the unresolved romantic tension between them. These encounters underscore the enduring emotional pull John Redcorn has over Nancy, even as both attempt to navigate new personal circumstances. Nancy’s interactions with John Redcorn and Dale converge at the local zoo. While John Redcorn continues to embody the charm and creativity that originally drew Nancy to him, it is Dale’s gesture of removing his hat in public while professing his love, that ultimately sways her decision.

10) “Vision Quest“ (Season 7, Episode 12)

Here, John Redcorn is languishing over the fact that he feels “his”son, Joseph, is not being raised properly. Eventually, Hank invites Joseph to embark on a ceremonial “vision quest” hosted by John. Dale attempts to co-opt the spiritual rite, of passage, and ends up believing he is in fact Native American. Amid all that, Redcorn’s influence is quietly authoritative: he acknowledges Joseph’s heritage and wants to guide him spiritually.

It’s another quietly painful episode for John Redcorn, who has to sit with the hand he dealt himself — being on the sidelines of his own son’s upbringing due to the fact he was “the other man”. He has no true authority in Joseph’s life and must accept that he can only be seen as a guide at best.