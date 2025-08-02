10 Best Peggy Episodes to Watch Before King of the Hill’s Revival

As King of the Hill gears up for its highly anticipated revival, there’s no better time to revisit some of the most unforgettable episodes that put Arlen’s most confident substitute Spanish teacher, Peggy Hill, front and center. With so many incredible Peggy-centric stories across the show’s 13-season run, narrowing it down wasn’t easy. But these ten episodes not only offer the best of Peggy, they also lay a perfect foundation for understanding her character going into the revival.

Here are the ten Peggy Hill episodes we think are your best way to get to know her.

10) Arlen City Bomber (Season 9, Episode 10)

Peggy trades her platform heels for roller skates in “Arlen City Bomber”.

When Luanne finds herself in serious debt due to careless spending, Peggy steps in after Hank’s tough-love approach proves too harsh. She uses a more structured, visual method (including a pie chart) to help Luanne understand her financial mess and encourages her to take responsibility by getting a second job.

Peggy’s practical, proactive, and not afraid to take charge, yet she also shows genuine concern for Luanne’s well-being. When she discovers Luanne may be heading into a shady job, she rushes to intervene and ends up discovering that Luanne has joined a roller derby team, which Peggy joins too. This episode highlights her adaptability, her quirky confidence, and her willingness to throw herself (literally) into unfamiliar territory to protect and guide someone she cares about.

9) Yard, She Blows! (Season 9, Episode 4)

Feeling overshadowed by Hank’s constant praise for his yard and house upkeep, Peggy decides to start her own garden to earn similar recognition. But everything she touches withers away. Then she buys a gnome named Winklebottom to brighten the front yard, much to Hank’s horror. While Hank continues to selfishly try and block the ornament from view, Peggy finds herself drawing attention from a local gnome enthusiast who waxes poetic about “gnome lore,” Peggy feels validated in her taste for the first time.

The episode highlights her emotional depth and her need for acknowledgment beyond just being “Hank’s wife.” It’s touching to see her finally get the recognition she craves, even if through an unlikely obsession. It’s a great story for Peggy fans because it shows her persistence, her softer side, and her desire for respect and validation in a way that’s relatable and heartfelt.

8) Peggy’s Pageant Fever (Season 3, Episode 6)

This episode is a great showcase of Peggy’s determined, confident, and sometimes stubborn personality. At the start, Peggy is skeptical about beauty pageants but quickly becomes excited when she learns the prize is a shiny new truck—something practical and appealing to her. Despite Hank gently suggesting she’s not the “pageant type,” Peggy confidently enters, convinced she can outshine the other contestants. Her attempts to glam up, including Luanne’s disastrous hair highlights and the dramatic makeover with a professional stylist, show Peggy’s willingness to go all in as well as her wholesome naivety. She underestimates how competitive and polished the pageant world is, leading to awkward moments like insulting Nancy and botching her Spanish answer.

Ultimately, the episode highlights her down-to-earth values when Hank pulls up in a “new” truck, reminding her that she doesn’t need to win a pageant to get what she wants.

It’s a perfect glimpse into not only Peggy’s her spirited, ambitious side, but also the love and support she receives from Hank, even if it is awkwardly conservative sometimes.

7) Fun With Jane and Jane (Season 6, Episode 17)

Peggy goes looking for feminist sisterhood and winds up accidentally joining a cult in “Fun With Jane and Jane.” When she tries to bond with a pair of progressive women, things quickly go off the rails as she’s swept up in a fringe self-help group disguised as female empowerment.

This episode is one of Peggy’s most memorable detours into identity exploration. It’s both funny and a little unsettling, showing just how easily her hunger for meaning and connection can lead her into dangerous territory. What makes this episode particularly rich is how it reveals Peggy’s simultaneous longing to belong and be admired. She’s deeply lonely, but she also believes she has something to teach everyone else.

6) Goodbye, Normal Jeans (Season 7, Episode 4)

Peggy’s pride and identity are tested when she clashes with Hank’s beliefs about the difference between “men’s work” and “women’s work”. This leads to her pridefully teaching Bobby how to do laundry, only to ruin Hank’s jeans. Bobby takes the ruined pants to is Home Economics teacher, and asks for help to fix them. When he gives them back to his father, Hank is impressed, believing Bobby’s skills surpass Peggy’s in sewing precision. Peggy begins to grow jealous when Hank can’t stop praising Bobby’s new skills. And, sidelined from her domestic throne, feels unneeded and invisible.

In the end, she’s forced to confront her own worth, and see herself as more than just the homemaker. This episode is a must-watch for Peggy fans because it pulls back the curtain and showcases her pride, her all-too-human insecurities, and ultimately her resilience.

5) Ceci N’est Pas Une King of the Hill (Season 8, Episode 9)

In this episode Peggy tries her hand at the sculptural arts and starts making robot sculptures out of discarded propane tanks. Although the Zoning Board initially rejects her work because she isn’t a professional artist, Peggy’s art unexpectedly gains attention when an art dealer named Jazz is captivated by the “Pro-Bot”, especially after she shares her life story. But she suffers from the sharp end of the pretentious art world, when she discovers that her art is being touted as the creation of an inbred, hillbilly bumpkin, who left Montana to become a child-bride for a simple laborer.



However, Peggy finds genuine appreciation among the everyday people of Arlen, who love her Pro-Bots for what they are. This realization empowers Peggy, affirming her value as a local artist rather than a highbrow one, and the episode ends with her happily embracing her role creating art for her community. It’s a great Peggy episode because it highlights her creativity, her desire to contribute meaningfully, and her integrity in staying true to herself despite outside judgement.

4) Lupe’s Revenge (Season 6, Episode 3)

This episode may be the most over-the-top Peggy story the series ever produced, and that’s saying something. While substitute teaching the Spanish Club, she manages to talk her way into taking them to Mexico on a field trip. And when Hank tells her she’s not fluent in Spanish, she still goes thinking that she speaks their language better than the natives. Her absolute conviction in her broken Spanish leads to a full-blown international incident, and yet she still walks away thinking she’s the hero.

It’s a sharp commentary on cultural ignorance wrapped in an absurdist bow. Peggy’s inability to admit she’s wrong — especially about her language skills — is played for laughs, but it also speaks to a larger point about unchecked self-confidence in the face of lived experience. And shows that even the Hills can fall victim to it.

3) The Peggy Horror Picture Show (Season 11, Episode 1)

In a bid to discover her more feminine side, Peggy tries to find a new look, only to befriend a group of drag queens who admire her aesthetic, thinking that Peggy’s also a drag artist. When Peggy realizes their misunderstanding, she is heartbroken, feeling that her own fears about her looks have been confirmed. Eventually, her new friends explain that they love Peggy for who she is, because they love strong, fearless women who are unashamed to be themselves. Bolstered, by their words, Peggy finds new confidence — and a new group of friends.

What’s brilliant about this story is how it allows us to see a truly vulnerable side of Peggy that many can empathize with, but we also see Peggy finally accept and appreciate who she is, and be proud of it.

2) Pregnant Paws (Season 3, Episode 4)

When Hank is trying everything to get their dog, Ladybird, pregnant, Peggy begins to feel ignored. This episode reveals Peggy’s complexity. She’s not just annoyed by Hank’s behavior, she’s genuinely hurt by it. It also dives into a painful chapter in Hank and Peggy’s marriage, and their struggle with infertility. Peggy recalls how Hank gave up on trying to have a child when faced with his diagnosis, opting instead Ladybird as a sort of emotional substitute. That choice, while loving in its own way, left Peggy with unresolved feelings. Her quiet strength and emotional openness come through in the confrontation at the cabin, where she admits she might want another child and confronts the history they both tried to ignore.

This episode is a standout for Peggy because it showcases her vulnerability, her capacity for forgiveness, and her deep emotional connection to Hank. It reveals the tension between her practicality and her desires, making her more sympathetic and human.

1) I Remember Mono (Season 2, Episode 14)

Topping the list is the iconic “I Remember Mono”, which serves as both a flashback episode and a crash course in everything that makes Peggy Hill… Peggy Hill. When she discovers a snag in Hank’s story about how they first fell in love, Peggy becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth. Her reaction to the revelation — that Hank got mono from another woman, Amy Edlin — shows both her fiery temper (she breaks ribs on a side of beef in frustration) and her deep emotional investment in the mythology of their relationship.

This episode isn’t just a fan favorite, it’s a foundational story for the series. It paints Peggy as headstrong, confident, and maybe a little overwhelming, but also genuine and full of heart. The flashbacks are hilarious, the chemistry between young Peggy and Hank is electric, and it offers rare insight into what makes their marriage work. Overall, the episode is a great watch for Peggy because it captures her complexity: prideful yet sentimental, tough yet deeply romantic. It highlights her central role in the emotional fabric of the Hill family, and her relationship with Hank feels both tested and reaffirmed in a satisfying, humorous, and heartfelt way.