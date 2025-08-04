10 Cozy Fantasy TV Series Every Genre Fan Needs To See

The fantasy genre has a lot to offer, from epic adventures that will captivate generations to more calming treks through fantastical settings. When it comes to cozy fantasy stories, there’s nothing more relaxing than binge-watching your favorite series on repeat. Sure, these tales may not be without stakes, but that just keeps fans invested. The best part about these series is that we can watch them a hundred times and they’ll never get old. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s probably a perfect series for you. These series are the perfect escape from a hectic or overwhelming work week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cozy fantasy series may not be without conflict, but they certainly have a lot of charm! These feel-good stories prioritize making us feel welcome and loved, as we’re transported to a world far away (or in some cases, not so far away). When we’re looking for a good cozy fantasy story, we’re usually looking for one full of hope, community, or an overall cozier aesthetic. There are no hard and fast rules for defining what makes a fantasy series comforting, so there’s nothing wrong with loving a series with a darker side.

1) Warehouse 13

Image courtesy of Syfy

Warehouse 13 may be set in the “real world,” but you’ll never look at things the same way again. The story is based on the infamous Warehouse into which many mysterious artifacts have disappeared (think of Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark). In other words, it answers the question: where do all those powerful artifacts wind up? Warehouse 13! Enter U.S. Secret Service Agents Myka Bering (Joanna Kelly) and Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock), the two newest agents assigned to the mysterious Warehouse 13.

Warehouse 13 does have several overarching plots, but many of the episodes play around with an artifact-of-the-week style format. It plays around with sci-fi, fantasy, and mystery in equal measures and famously has a compelling and expanding cast of characters to follow. There are five seasons in total for viewers to dive into, so it’s enough to keep most people occupied for a bit of time.

Warehouse 13 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Owl House

If you’re looking for a magical show full of heart, look no further! The Owl House is a fantasy adventure with a dash of horror comedy, and it’s unlike anything else out there. The story follows young Luz Noceda, a human who found her way into the Demon Realm. Naturally, chaos ensues, but the adventures are as magical as they are entertaining. Along for the ride are other noteworthy characters, including Eda Clawthorne, aka the “Owl Lady,” and her demon housemate, King.

The Owl House lasted for three seasons on Disney, and it’s a magical adventure through and through. The series is famous for being one of Disney’s best LGBTQ+ television series available, not hiding behind euphemisms or implied romances. It may take viewers a couple of episodes to get invested, but we promise they’ll be hooked before the end.

The Owl House is available to stream on Disney+.

3) Galavant

ABC Studios

Galavant combines fantasy comedy with musical elements, and really, what more could we possibly ask for? The series follows the titular character, plus a ragtag group of allies and friends he makes along the way. In the beginning, Galavant is a heartbroken knight down on his luck, but Princess Isabella convinces the knight to take up arms and come to the rescue of her people. Okay, he’s doing it for the wrong reasons, but there’s more going on than meets the eye. The series is as enchanting as it is comical, and don’t be surprised when the cast fires shots at one another while happily singing a duet.

Galavant ran for two seasons, starring the talent of Joshua Sasse, Timothy Omundson, Vinnie Jones, Mallory Jansen, Karen David, and Luke Youngblood. It’s basically Monty Python meets The Princess Bride, but with a whole lot of singing.

Galavant is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

4) Over the Garden Wall

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network.

Admittedly, Over the Garden Wall is a fantasy series that isn’t afraid to delve into horror and dark fantasy elements, but don’t let that scare you off. The story follows two half-brothers, Wirt and Greg, who find themselves classically and helplessly lost within the woods. Given the more magical bend to the series, it probably isn’t hard to imagine the friends and obstacles they meet along the way.

Over the Garden Wall was created by Patrick McHale, and while it’s only ten episodes, those episodes are unforgettable. It stars the voices of Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, Jack Jones, and Samuel Ramey.

Over the Garden Wall is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

5) Once Upon a Time

Image courtesy of ABC Signature

Many fantasy lovers grew up with a fascination with fairy tales, and Once Upon a Time brings that all full circle. The fantasy drama brings classical fairy tale characters to life, but with a few twists. For example, they’ve all been transported into the real world, allowing their stories to unfold in many surprising and meaningful ways.

Once Upon a Time was a massive success with the fans, gaining seven seasons plus a spin-off series (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland). The show has a massive ensemble cast, including Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas, Jared S. Gilmore, Raphael Sbarge, and Jamie Dornan.

Once Upon a Time is available to stream on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

6) Amphibia

If magical worlds and amphibians are your cup of tea, be sure to check out Amphibia. The story follows Anne Boonchuy, a Thai-American girl who ends up with a magical music box, better known as the Calamity Box. Okay, she wasn’t supposed to get her hands on it, but that’s how these stories go sometimes. Once opened, the box transported Anne and her friends into Amphibia, a world full of magic and anthropomorphic amphibians. It’s around this time that the three are separated, kick starting three unique sets of adventures.

Amphibia was created by Matt Braly for Disney Channel, and it lasted for three seasons. Notably, it has the perfect balance of comedy, adventure, and portal fantasy, giving a little bit of something to everyone. Amphibia stars the voices of Brenda Song, Justin Felbinger, Bill Farmer, Amanda Leighton, Anna Akana, Troy Baker, and many others.

Amphibia is available to stream on Disney+.

7) Hilda

Image courtesy of Atomic Cartoons.

Graphic novel fans may recognize this gem, as Hilda is based on a comic series of the same name (created by Luke Pearson). The story follows the titular character, a blue-haired girl with a heart of gold and no sense of fear. She’s just moved from the outskirts into the city, and it’s safe to say that it’s quite the change for her. Despite this, she’s determined to become friends with everyone she meets, especially the monsters!

Hilda is an enchanting series that combines fantasy and comedy drama, adding a dash of adventure for good measure. There are a total of three seasons available, and the animated series features the voices of Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, and many others. The story is heartfelt and inspiring in the best of ways.

Hilda is available to stream on Netflix.

8) The Good Place

The Good Place is a fantasy comedy that will make you stop and think, for better or worse. Admittedly, the later seasons can get a bit on the heavier side, so not every episode can fall under the “cozy viewing” category. However, many fans enjoy binge-watching and rewatching it, especially the first few seasons. The story follows a group of characters: Eleanor Shellstrop, Chidi Anagonye, Tahani Al-Jamil, and Jason Mendoza. They’ve died and gone to the afterlife, but nothing is quite what they expected. Worse, things seem to be far more complicated than they seem.

The Good Place is a philosophical and groundbreaking TV series that will live rent-free in the minds of all who watch it. It plays with many subgenres, including fantasy, dystopia, comedy, and more. It ran for a total of four seasons and won many awards along the way. The Good Place stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson.

The Good Place is available to stream on Netflix.

9) Merlin

Image courtesy of Shine TV.

Merlin, sometimes known as The Adventures of Merlin, is a fantasy and drama series all about Arthurian legends. You can probably guess the premise by the name, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The story follows a younger version of Merlin as he’s learning to gain control of his gift and what his role in the prophecy will be. Unfortunately, the world he lives in is entirely against magical users, so that’s going to add some very real problems into the mix. If you love historical fantasy or Arthurian lore, Merlin is a must-watch.

Merlin is a fan-favorite series that ran for five seasons, traveling the globe to captivate audiences everywhere. It stars Colin Morgan, Angel Coulby, Bradley James, Katie McGrath, Anthony Head, and many other talented actors. Naturally, it won many awards in the process, so you know it’s going to be unforgettable.

Merlin is available to stream on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

10) My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Image courtesy of Silver Link

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! may be the only anime on the list, but don’t let that distract you. This anime (which is also a manga and light novel series) is a comedic take on the isekai genre. The story follows Catarina Claes. More accurately, it follows the young girl who, having just finished playing a video game, woke up in the body of Catarina Claes. As if waking up in somebody else’s body isn’t disorienting enough, Catarina is the iconic villain in the game she just finished! She’s got a lot of work to do if she wants to avoid getting herself executed.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is a comedy romance, complete with a reverse harem. Catarina has a way of being utterly oblivious, completely unaware of the characters falling in love with her all over the place. The story is written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

What are some of your favorite cozy or comfort fantasy series?