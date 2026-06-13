7 Strongest Villains in Superhero TV Shows, Ranked by Power

The superhero genre is one of the most consistently popular with modern audiences, and that has led to an increasing number of characters appearing on our screens in recent years. The success of the TV shows of the MCU has seen many Marvel stories brought to life on the small screen, while regular DC adaptations have done the same for the rival comic book continuity. There have also been several other superhero stories brought to life on TV over the years, taking their cues from other source material or simply from established genre tropes. One of the most consistent elements of all superhero stories is that they almost always contain a villain of some description.

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Many of the best TV show villains, especially in the superhero genre, are those who are incredibly powerful, posing a colossal threat to their respective universe as a result. Superhero TV shows have a habit of delivering singularly powerful villains, often forcing multiple heroes to team up in order to stop them. The following are the strongest antagonists we’ve seen in superhero shows so far, ranked in order of their overall power.

7) Homelander

It didn’t take long for The Boys to earn a reputation as one of the most brutal superhero TV shows ever made, and much of its brutality comes courtesy of Homelander. A dark, narcissistic caricature of Superman, Homelander possesses an array of astounding abilities, which he also manages to supercharge by the series finale of The Boys. The only thing that stops him from ranking higher on this list is his emotional instability, which ultimately proves his biggest weakness, even though he’s a powerhouse in terms of the strength of his abilities.

6) Gravik

There are a handful of incredibly powerful MCU villains introduced in TV shows, and while Gravik is perhaps the most underwhelming, he also manages to make himself outstandingly formidable. In addition to his Skrull shape-shifting and his combat efficiency, Gravik imbues himself with the Harvest, the combined DNA of multiple MCU heroes and villains. The result is a villainous Super Skrull that could easily have broken the MCU, had it not been for the intervention of the equally powerful G’iah.

5) Vandal Savage

The DC villain Vandal Savage most prominently featured in the Arrowverse, making numerous appearances in the cancelled superhero TV show Legends of Tomorrow as well as other shows in the continuity. His primary power set is his immortality, from which stems a host of abilities learned over an impossibly long lifespan. With all his many augmentations, enhancements, and magical powers, Vandal Savage proved a hugely formidable villain both within the Arrowverse and in the wider world of superhero TV, although being a planet-bound antagonist still places him behind other powerful small-screen villains in the genre.

4) Mephisto

There have been many powerful magic users introduced into the MCU, but Mephisto counts as perhaps the strongest and most malevolent. His magical abilities stem from his demonic nature, and he is capable of reality warping, making him one of the most mystically powerful beings in the MCU. While the full extent of Mephisto’s abilities wasn’t explored by his debut in the MCU TV show Ironheart, he’s undeniably an incredibly powerful villain already within the context of the MCU.

3) Death

Even having only appeared once to date in Agatha All Along, Death is already one of the strongest MCU characters of all time. The embodiment of death and entropy, Death is a cosmic entity that exists beyond any normal form of physical harm. She’s all but untouchable as a result, outranking the fundamentally human or demonic villains on this list in terms of the raw power she represents.

2) Darkseid

Smallville adapted many DC villains, but by far its most powerful antagonist was Darkseid. Though he featured relatively briefly and his power level was largely established indirectly, his status as a cosmic-level multi-dimensional threat makes him one of the most powerful superhero TV show villains. What ranks him above the MCU’s Death is the corruption and darkness that drives him, making him far more villainous and, thus, far more dangerous.

1) The Anti-Monitor

The final major antagonist of the Arrowverse also proved to be not just its biggest villain, but the most powerful in the history of superhero TV shows. Mobius, better known as the Anti-Monitor, embarked on a mission to destroy the entire multiverse, and eventually proved successful, albeit only briefly. The most powerful of all the villains in the Arrowverse, his status as a multiversal threat possessing a vast array of abilities makes him by far the most dangerous villain in the history of superhero TV.

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