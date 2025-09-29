8 Greatest Netflix Horror TV Shows, Ranked (4 of Them Were Made by the Same Person)

More and more, Netflix has become an excellent streaming platform for horror fans. With some good series about ghosts, monsters, and even psychological suspense, these shows don’t just scare you – they grab your attention with their stories, characters, and overall atmosphere. But we’re not talking about just any show that gives you a quick adrenaline rush; we’re talking about Netflix originals that leave you unsettled and make you replay certain scenes in your head hours later. Some of them are lessons in storytelling, often cited as prime examples of how to make quality TV these days. Between scares, tension, and smart narratives, the point is they surprise you mainly because they’re not predictable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are 8 of the greatest Netflix original horror TV shows, ranked, showing how the platform has taken the genre to the next level.

8) Archive 81

image courtesy of netflix

Not talked about much, Archive 81 starts with an idea that could be gold for horror: an archivist named Dan (Mamoudou Athie) is hired to restore old tapes from a missing filmmaker, Melody (Dina Shihabi), and ends up uncovering a cult with some pretty creepy rituals. So why does it land in this spot on the ranking? Unfortunately, it can get tangled trying to balance mystery and horror at the same time, and ends up not standing out in either category compared to other shows on this list. Some episodes do deliver solid tension, but they’re mixed with storylines and characters that don’t get enough room for the audience to connect with.

Archive 81 has its strengths, and it’s fair to call it an underrated Netflix production. Still, there’s this feeling that it had more potential than it actually reached. It delivers strong moments and an unsettling atmosphere, but struggles to sustain the horror or create an emotional connection. It works more as an interesting experiment in style and concept. Despite its flaws and cancellation, it’s still worth watching if you enjoy a supernatural mystery vibe.

7) Stranger Things

image courtesy of netflix

Not putting Stranger Things in the top spots of this ranking almost feels wrong, considering the massive success it achieved. However, if you look at it strictly as a horror show, it’s uneven. The story of kids facing supernatural forces in Hawkins, Indiana, has plenty of adventure, mystery, and horror, but the genuinely scary moments are spread out. Vecna, the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and the Upside Down are terrifying when they appear, but the main focus is on friendship, humor, and ’80s nostalgia.

Stranger Things is diluted as a horror show, leaning more toward pop entertainment (even though Season 4 really amped up the horror). The series shines in character development and world-building, making you care about what happens, but it’s not consistent if your goal is constant tension or real scares. Still, considering its global impact, it’s easily one of the best Netflix series in the genre.

6) The Fall of the House of Usher

image courtesy of netflix

When it comes to TV horror, Mike Flanagan is a master. With The Fall of the House of Usher, he took Edgar Allan Poe and adapted it in a modern way, impressing with its visuals and gothic atmosphere. The series focuses on a family’s decline and the supernatural events surrounding them, exploring madness, legacy, and guilt. Every episode is filled with shadows, decay, and above all, psychological tension, with the Usher mansion practically functioning as a character itself.

It’s an intense and disturbing production, but it requires patience as the pacing can be slow, and some secondary characters are underdeveloped. The Fall of the House of Usher delivers a cerebral, atmospheric kind of horror. Don’t expect constant scares or nonstop action (that’s not Flanagan’s style). Still, the psychological depth and world-building are solid. It’s sophisticated horror, just not quite as impactful as some of Flanagan’s other work.

5) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

image courtesy of netflix

Guillermo del Toro is a horror genius in film, but he also made his mark on TV with the anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. A horror playground with different styles, each episode is standalone and ranges from grotesque to psychological, with some stories shining more than others (but all carry the filmmaker’s unmistakable visual signature). It’s the variety that keeps viewers engaged and shows just how bold, creative, and visually stunning horror can be.

The truth is that anthologies are hard to make equally strong, so some episodes land weaker than others. Still, Cabinet of Curiosities is a showcase of fresh and unique ideas within the genre. Fans who enjoy exploring what horror can do in terms of story and style are in for a fully rewarding experience. Del Toro really knows how to deliver top-tier productions.

4) Kingdom

image courtesy of netflix

Ever watched a zombie show? Kingdom is different from anything you’ve seen in this specific genre. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, it blends supernatural horror with political intrigue, creating tension and stakes that go beyond the typical survival story. The plot follows the crown prince as he deals with a mysterious disease that turns people into the undead, and the horror here isn’t just about monsters; it’s also about the human consequences of decisions in this world.

In Kingdom, the zombies are genuinely threatening, but they never steal the spotlight from the human drama. It’s never all or nothing, so you get a little bit of everything in the story. Every supernatural threat is tied to real-world issues: betrayal, ambition, and power make the horror heavier and more tangible. It’s original, tense, and fully immersive. Action, mystery, and horror are balanced exceptionally well, making it one of the best in its genre on Netflix (even though it was canceled).

3) The Haunting of Bly Manor

image courtesy of netflix

Part of The Haunting anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t about scares (at least, not over the top). This is another standout Flanagan production that entertains through emotion, almost like a beautiful story within the horror genre. The plot follows governess Dani (Victoria Pedretti), who arrives at a mansion to take care of two kids, only to find herself caught up in mysteries and ghosts tied to past tragedies. The series leans on solid psychological horror, but with deeply developed characters. By the time you notice, you’re tense from the atmosphere while also emotionally invested, because every supernatural moment carries real weight.

In other words, Bly Manor works as a drama with hints of horror, which is why it earns its spot on this list. The narrative’s strength lies in its characters and in themes of love, loss, and guilt more than in traditional horror tropes. The ghosts, for example, exist to reflect human emotions and decisions, not just to frighten. It’s elegant, emotional, and intelligently scary.

2) The Haunting of Hill House

image courtesy of netflix

When it comes to horror, The Haunting of Hill House easily outshines Bly Manor, standing as the gold standard of modern TV horror. Here, Flanagan still delivers an emotional story with intense drama, but the way it’s told leans more on scares than the other season (and they are highly effective). The plot follows the Crain family as they deal with past traumas after living in a haunted mansion. It’s a complex narrative, but every ghost, every room, and every flashback keeps the audience tense with each new revelation.

The result is that the moments that make your heart race actually have meaning – you feel fear, but you also feel empathy. Pulling that off without overdoing it isn’t easy. The writing is smart, with a meticulously structured story. The Haunting of Hill House is outstanding and could easily be the top Netflix horror series, but Flanagan outdid himself with an even more ambitious production.

1) Midnight Mass

image courtesy of netflix

Straight to the point, Midnight Mass is Flanagan’s masterpiece. The show is a type of horror that goes beyond monsters and ghosts, diving deep into faith, morality, and guilt. Its story follows the arrival of a mysterious priest on an isolated island, bringing miracles and horrors that test the community. So what exactly makes it stand out so much? Every episode feels meticulously crafted. The tension is always there, but it’s carefully built, gradually intensifying. On top of that, the characters are so complex that the psychological horror ends up being scarier than anything else.

Midnight Mass tops the list because it manages to be scary, deep, emotional, intense, disturbing, philosophical, atmospheric, and immersive all at once. It speaks directly to viewers, reflecting our own choices, beliefs, and regrets. From dialogue to cinematography, every element contributes to a horror experience that grips, unsettles, and provokes thought. It’s complete, ambitious, and unforgettable.

What do you think of Netflix’s original horror series? Got a favorite? Which one stuck with you the most? Let us know in the comments!