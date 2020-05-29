A.N.T. Farm Coming To Disney+

✖

Disney+ is already home to an impressive array of television shows, but Disney Channel fans are about to get another oft-requested show added to the mix. That would be A.N.T. Farm, which Disney revealed is headed to the service quite soon. The Disney+ Twitter account revealed the news and said they've heard all the requests for the 2011 show, and they are making all three seasons available on June 26th. Even better is that they brought in part of the cast to help make the announcement, including China Anne McClain and Jake Short, and you can watch the full video announcement in the video below.

"We’ve seen the comments and @ChinaMcClain and @TheJakeShort are here to say... YOU GOT IT! A.N.T. Farm is coming to #DisneyPlus next month. Start streaming all 3 seasons on June 26."

McClain kicks off the video with "It's your girl China Anne McClain, followed by Short's intro. "What's up everyone! I'm Jake Short." McClain then says "Guess what? A.N.T. Farm is officially coming to Disney+." Short adds "Every episode on June 26th", followed by a thanks from McClain, who says "Listen, ya'll are the bomb."

We’ve seen the comments and @ChinaMcClain and @TheJakeShort are here to say... YOU GOT IT! A.N.T. Farm is coming to #DisneyPlus next month. Start streaming all 3 seasons on June 26. pic.twitter.com/gb8k0xqiky — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 29, 2020

Short then thanks the fans, saying "Thank you so much for appreciating the show and the beautiful masterpiece that it is."

McClain then brings it all to a close in a way any fan will appreciate, saying and singing "You wanted it, and you got it, you got it!"

A.N.T. Farm joins a packed Disney Channel lineup that includes High School Musical, Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montanna, Wizards of Waverly Place, and much more, and the library is only going to get bigger.

For those unfamiliar, A.N.T. Farm centers around Chyna Parks (McClain), a music prodigy that becomes partrt of the Advanced Natural Talent program at San Francisco's Webster High School. Along the way through life at a new school, she meets Olive Doyle (Sierra McCormick), Fletcher Quimby (Short), Lexi Reed (Stefanie Scott), Angus Chestnut (Aedin Mincks), and more. The show was a big hit when it released in 2011, and also spawned a hit soundtrack that made it onto the Billboard 200, and now fans can experience it all over again on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.