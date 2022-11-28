Amazon Prime Video Channels $1.99 Deal Continues for Cyber Monday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering $1.99 per month subscription deals on streaming channels that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, and more as part of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2022 offerings. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. The Amazon Prime Video Channels deal ends on December 4th.

Starz: $1.99month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Showtime: $1.99/month for 2 months then $10.99/month

Paramount+: $1.99/month for 2 months then $9.99/month

AMC+: $1.99/month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Epix: $1.99/month for 2 month then $5.99/month

Noggin: $1.99/month for 2 months then $7.99/month

While you're at it, make sure to check out Amazon's extensive list of Blu-ray deals for Cyber Monday 2022. Also keep in mind that Hulu subscriptions are only $1.99 per month right now. If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can until 11:59 PM PST tonight, 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible.