Last Call For Amazon Prime Video Channels $1.99 Cyber Week Deal

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering $1.99 per month subscription deals on streaming channels that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, and more as part of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2022 offerings. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. Just keep in mind that time is running short on the offer. The Amazon Prime Video Channels deal ends this Sunday, December 4th.

Starz: $1.99 month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Showtime: $1.99/month for 2 months then $10.99/month

Paramount+: $1.99/month for 2 months then $9.99/month

AMC+: $1.99/month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Epix: $1.99/month for 2 month then $5.99/month

Noggin: $1.99/month for 2 months then $7.99/month

