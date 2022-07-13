Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Prime Day Deal Ends Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more as part of their Prime Day 2022 offerings. In addition to the streaming deals, there are are also discounts to be had on movies and TV series to rent or to buy, including The Lost City, The Batman, Yellowstone, and the Harry Potter collection.

We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months. Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12th and runs through July 13th, so you'll want to take advantage of the deals while you have the chance. The Prime Video streaming deals are all set to end on the 13th.

Starz: $0.99/month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Showtime: $0.99/month for 2 months then $10.99/month

Paramount+: $0.99/month for 2 months then $9.99/month

AMC+: $0.99/month for 2 months then $8.99/month

Discovery+: $0.99/month for 2 months then $4.99/month

Epix: $0.99/month for 2 month then $5.99/month

Noggin: $0.99/month for 2 months then $7.99/month

The Lost City – $2.99 to rent

The Batman – $9.99 to buy

Yellowstone $9.99 to buy

Harry Potter 8-film Collection – $49.99 to buy

Dune – $7.99 to buy

Again, you can check out all of Amazon's Prime Video Channel deals right here while they last. Head on over to Amazon to see all of the latest Prime Day deals. If you're interested in additional deals on movies and tv on Blu-ray, you can check out all of Amazon's Prime Day offerings in this category right here.