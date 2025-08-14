10 Best ‘80s Horror TV Shows (And Where to Stream Them)

In the 1980s, horror TV delivered crypt ghouls and cursed antiques that invaded our living rooms each week. The decade, when VHS ruled home video, also saw a rise in the number of television programs being produced, allowing for more exploration into the darker corners of the genre. Networks embraced anthology format shows in the lineage of The Twilight Zone (including an actual TZ reboot in 1985) and mixed camp, classic monsters, and practical effects to create some truly fun and frightening series.

While the ‘80s are known primarily for iconic horror films like Poltergeist and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the TV of the era is also worth revisiting. Pushing the limits of what could air on network television at the time, many of these shows went on to become cult classics that still inspire modern horror filmmakers and showrunners. Today, streaming has resurrected many of these ‘80s nightmares for a new generation, making it easier than ever to rediscover the decade’s creepiest classics.

1) Monsters

Tales from the Darkside was George A. Romero’s horror grab bag, but unfortunately, it’s not streaming anywhere at the moment. Thankfully, its grotesque sibling Monsters has been resuscitated for modern audiences. Monsters followed the reigning anthology format of the time, with each episode featuring a different creature. Rubber-suit aliens and demon puppets were among them, often creeping alongside the show’s wicked sense of humor.

Beloved for leaning into its low-budget, the show became a TV variant of the Midnight Movie. Today, all episodes are available to stream on Prime Video and Tubi. For fans of practical effects and oddball horror tales, Monsters is a must-see.

2) The Twilight Zone (1985)

The ‘80s revival of Rod Serling’s legendary anthology was a darker take on the classic formula. With contributions from legendary horror directors like Wes Craven and writers such as Stephen King and Harlan Ellison, the series used the original’s recipe of speculative sci-fi and chilling horror tales. Its willingness to embrace more graphic scares and morally ambiguous endings helped it stand apart from its mid-century predecessor. That, and, it was in color.

While it’s not currently on a major streaming service, many episodes are available to watch for free on YouTube. And while not as widely beloved as the original, the ‘80s Twilight Zone proved the format’s timeless power and gained its own devoted fanbase.

3) Elvira’s Movie Macabre

Long before the first YouTube reaction channel, Cassandra Peterson’s mistress Elvira turned camp horror movies into essential viewing with her razor-sharp sarcasm and bewitching goth-meets-Valley Girl charm. Each episode presented a low-budget or just plain bad creature feature, then added Elvira’s camp comedy commentary, breathing life into otherwise forgotten horror stories.

You can stream Elvira’s Movie Macabre on Prime Video, Tubi, Philo, and YouTube TV, making it easier than ever to soak in her Queen of Halloween persona. Tune in for the so-bad-they’re-good movies and stay for Elvira’s horror hosting and roasting.

4) The New Alfred Hitchcock Presents

This reboot of the 1955 classic used colorized introductions from Alfred Hitchcock himself, combined with newly filmed stories and the occasional remake of an original episode. The result was a blend of old-school suspense with the more modern edge, featuring guest stars like Martin Sheen, Melanie Griffith, and even a young Tippi Hedren.

While not available on traditional streaming, you can watch all of the episodes completely free on Internet Archive. And while the dated effects might give away its age, the tight storytelling and clever twists remain effective. We already know that Hitchcock’s formula for suspense is hugely influential, but this largely overlooked show is a reminder that it’s truly timeless.

5) Freddy’s Nightmares

Capitalizing on Freddy Krueger’s movie fame following Craven’s 1984 hit Nightmare on Elm Street, this anthology set in Springwood, Ohio, features Robert Englund’s killer hosting and occasionally starring in a series of grisly tales. While the small budget and TV restrictions kept the horror generally lighter than the films, the series pushed boundaries with its surreal tone and dark humor.

Plex TV currently offers free streaming for both seasons of Freddy’s Nightmares, making it easy to indulge in the ultimate ‘80s horror spinoff. The pilot episode even tells Freddy’s origin story, something the films never fully explored.

6) Werewolf (1987)

Taking influence from shows like The Fugitive and The Incredible Hulk, this short-lived Fox series followed Eric Cord, a man cursed to transform into a werewolf, not just during a full moon, but whenever his pentagram birthmark bled. His quest to kill the werewolf who infected him played out like a supernatural road movie, complete with gnarly practical FX transformations that were cutting-edge for the time. The contemporary rock soundtrack also set the show apart.

For many years, the show has been hard to track down. However, thanks to archival YouTube channels like Silver Bullet Fan, many of these lost episodes are now available to watch for free, letting you rediscover a series that was way ahead of its time.

7) Hammer House of Horror

Produced by Britain’s legendary Hammer Films, this series of vignettes delivered everything supernatural horror fans wanted at the time: gothic mansions, demons, curses, and even occasional gore. Each of the 13 episodes told a standalone story, ranging from possession to witchcraft, and featured future stars like Pierce Brosnan.

The complete series is currently streaming on Prime Video and Peacock, as well as free channels like Tubi, giving you more options than ever to revive Hammer’s horror for yourself. Even today, its atmospheric cinematography and moody pacing set it apart from more Americanized horror anthologies.

8) Darkroom

Hosted by James Coburn, Darkroom offered two to three short stories per episode, each brimming with paranoia, psychological tension, or supernatural menace. The opening credits alone are legendary, featuring a creepy camera pan through an empty house that was nightmare fuel for many ‘80s kids.

While currently unavailable, you can favorite the show on NBC to stay up to date on when it becomes available to stream again. And in the meantime, many fans have noted success digging up full episodes on YouTube and Internet Archive.

9) Friday the 13th: The Series

Despite the name, this show had nothing to do with Jason Voorhees. Instead, it followed cousins Micki and Ryan as they tracked down cursed antiques that brought death and chaos. The mix of supernatural mystery and horror made it more of an occult adventure series, but the dark tone and creature effects cemented its cult following.

While not streaming in any official capacity, channels like Lionheart Filmworks have resurrected many of the most iconic episodes, including “Tales of the Undead” and “Hallowe’en” for those ready to hunt down some cursed curios. Fans remain hopeful the show will find its way onto Paramount+ in the near future.

10) Tales from the Crypt

The king of horror anthologies, Tales from the Crypt brought EC Comics’ gory plays to life with big-name directors, A-list actors, and the unforgettable Crypt Keeper. Each episode was a self-contained story, mixing horror with dark humor and twisted endings that had us grinning and squirming in our seats.

Unfortunately, the series isn’t streaming anywhere thanks to a copyright licensing issue, but the series remains essential viewing for horror TV fans, and you can get a taste for perhaps the most iconic and inspirational 80s horror show of all time with full episodes on YouTube.

What’s your favorite ’80s horror show? Let us know in the comments!