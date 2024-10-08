Bluey Minisodes: There's a Supercut Option on Disney+ That Makes For an Easier Experience

The second wave of Bluey Minisodes have officially arrived on Disney+. Bluey may be on hiatus for an indefinite period of time, but Ludo Studios is helping hold fans of the series over with a spinoff of shorts known as Bluey Minisodes. When all is said and done, 21 of these Minisodes will be released by Ludo Studios, though only seven are being released at a time. The first seven episodes hit this year, and the second set of seven made their debut on Disney+ and Disney's linear channels at the start of the week.

Normal Bluey episodes are already pretty short, and these new Minisodes are half the length of those, so watching all seven of them through might get a little repetitive when it comes to the intro and end credits. Fortunately, Disney+ actually created an easier way to watch the Bluey Minisodes straight through.

If you open up the Bluey Minisodes page on Disney+, you'll notice there are actually 16 episodes, as opposed to 14. The first seven are the normal episodes, with the eighth actually being a supercut binge of all seven, minus the individual credits. This option is just 17 minutes long and runs all of the new Bluey Minisodes back-to-back. Disney+ repeated the same step for this new batch, collecting all seven into a single supercut that saves all of the credits for the end.

The first supercut episode is simply called "Compilation #1," and it's the eighth episode listed under the Bluey Minisodes. The cut that includes this new batch is called "Compilation #2," and it's the 16th episode in the listing.

Here's a list of the seven new Bluey Minisodes released with this new wave:

"Tattoo Shop"

"Phoney"

"Blocks"

"Government"

"Drums"

"Browny Bear"

"Whirlpool"

Ludo and Disney haven't announced specific release date for the final batch of the Bluey Minisodes yet, but they have revealed that the remaining seven will arrive in 2025.

Bluey Season 4

Beyond the arrival of the Bluey Minisodes, there hasn't been much word as to what the future will hold for the Heeler family. Bluey is one of the most popular shows on the globe and the series continues smashing streaming records. But, as far as anyone knows, a fourth season hasn't been officially ordered. Season 3 concluded with a stretch of episodes that many have believed could act as an entire finale for the series, though those involved with the show have hinted that there will still be more Bluey in the future.

One theory floating around is that the series might continue with Bluey as an adult, with her child replacing her as the main character. The final scene of the Season 3 finale, "Surprise!," was a flash-forward to the future that saw an adult Bluey and her young kid come back to the house to visit Bandit and Chilli.