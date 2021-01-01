Cobra Kai: Does Elisabeth Shue's Ali Return in Season 3?

✖

The Season 2 finale of Cobra Kai left Karate Kid fans around the world on the edge of their seats, as the series introduced multiple cliffhangers that would need to be resolved in the next installment. While the fate of Miguel after his fall was the main concern going into Season 3, folks have had their minds on the shot of Johnny's phone in the sand, as it revealed that Ali Mills was trying to contact him on FaceBook. Fans of the series have been waiting for Elisabeth Shue's Ali to return, and that finale made it seem as though she would finally come back to the Valley in Season 3. Well, now that Netflix has released Season 3, we have answer.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

Yes, Ali most definitely returns to the world of The Karate Kid in Season 3 of Cobra Kai, and Shue steps in to reprise the role. Unfortunately for fans that have been waiting on Ali's return for some time, she doesn't actually appear on the show until the last few episodes of the new season.

There's a whole story arc this season teasing the appearance of Ali, in which Johnny tries to learn social media in order to impress his high school girlfriend. They message back and forth and it feels like she will show up at some point.

The build-up to Ali's arrival actually makes her Cobra Kai debut a bit of a surprise. You start to think that she won't show up until the season finale, but the eighth episode of Season 3 begins with Ali returning to her mom's house for the holidays, revealing that she's back in the Valley. The next three episodes see Ali and Johnny reunite and talk about the relationship they had back in high school.

Ali isn't the only character from the Karate Kid franchise to return in Season 3, but she was the only one that was kept a secret. Both Kumiko and Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II are featured in the new season, however, their returns were revealed in the trailer.

Are you glad to see Ali Mills return in Cobra Kai? What other Karate Kid characters would you like to see come back in future seasons? Let us know in the comments!