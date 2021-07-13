Danny Phantom Fans Rally To Bring Back Nickelodeon Series

✖

Nickelodeon has been all about bringing back some of its biggest series in the past few months, with Rugrats returning to the streaming service of Paramount Plus and The Fairly Odd Parents receiving a new live-action series, and fans of one particular beloved series are rallying through Change.Org to see Danny Phantom return. Netting over 17,000 signatures so far, the recent news of the two aforementioned series, as well as the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra receiving new projects within its bending universe, it's no surprise that Phantom fans would seek to see the series make a comeback.

Danny Phantom first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2004, netting fifty-three episodes that followed young Danny Fenton as he followed in the steps of his ghost-hunting parents with superpowers that blended the world between the mortal and supernatural mediums. Recently, the series was added to the roster of Paramount Plus, with the streaming service celebrating the seventeenth anniversary of Danny Phantom and his spooky adventures, it certainly seems as if the Nickelodeon series is still remembered. Butch Hartman, the creator of the animated series, had previously left the company responsible for the creation of the beloved television show but is seemingly returning to produce the upcoming live-action Fairly Odd Parents series.

(Photo: Paramount)

Originally, Hartman had this to say regarding his departure from Nickelodeon:

"I never had a job this long at one place. A lot of you are probably very young. You're probably not even 20 years old yet, and just to imagine being at one job for 20 years is probably a little hard to imagine but when you get to be my age and you've had a career as long as I have it can be pretty interesting to be at a job at one studio for so long, and I must tell you I've had the time of my life at Nickelodeon. I've never been disappointed. I've never been let down. I've been treated extremely well by everybody there. This is not a video to diss on Nickelodeon or to trash them or anything because they've just been fantastic."

There are currently no known plans for the return of Danny Phantom, though with Paramount bringing back Nickelodeon properties at a steady clip, this is definitely a never say never situation.

Via Change.Org