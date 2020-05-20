DC's Stargirl: "S.T.R.I.P.E." Promo Released

The CW has released a promo for "S.T.R.I.P.E." next week's second episode of the first season of DC's Stargirl. The series premiere saw Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) discover the Cosmic Staff as well as her stepfather's history with the Justice Society of America as the sidekick to the hero Starman. By the episode's end, however, Courtney was hit with another surprise when Pat came to her aid while operating a giant robot, a robot that comics fans will recognize as the Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhancer, also known as S.T.R.I.P.E.

The promo, which you can see above, doesn't really reveal much about the upcoming episode but does give a bit of an overview of the new series, which takes its inspiration from the Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. comic from Stargirl character co-creator and series executive producer Geoff Johns. The episode appears to be one that will dig a bit deeper into Pat Dugan's history.

Long before he was Courtney's stepfather, Pat was Stripesy, the sidekick to the hero Starman, who died along with the rest of the JSA attempting to stop the Injustice Society of America. As we've seen from various trailers released for Stargirl, with Courtney taking up the Cosmic Staff and the quest for justice, Pat will take up the role of sidekick of sorts once again to help protect her. Of course, while Pat may be well-equipped to help his stepdaughter be a hero, actor Luke Wilson had a few more challenges as he joined DCTV world, telling Conan O'Brien recently that he had a hard time keeping character names in the broader DC universe straight.

"I was really a MAD Magazine guy. That was the first thing I remember really getting organized to do was to get a subscription to MAD," Wilson said. "I did have fun getting into the superhero world. I did have trouble — there's so many characters, villains and supervillains, and villains that used to be good, and bad….When we were doing the show, Brec Bassinger, who plays my stepdaughter, Stargirl -- she's a great actress and I went into the project thinking, I'm gonna kind of teach these kids how it's done, and hopefully I'll teach these kids some of the things I've learned from these great actors over the years…and then I got there and all these kids were such pros. Brec, for instance, knew not only her dialogue but my dialogue. I'd get mixed up with these superheroes. We'd be doing a scene and I'd say like, 'Look, we gotta get to Iceman’s lair right now,’ and she’d say, 'what about Icicle?' and I'd say, 'Look, we've gotta get to Icicle's lair right now!' They got to where they wouldn't even cut. There would be scenes where we'd finish doing something and I'd have to go Brec and say, 'look, I'm sorry, I always get Johnny Thunder and Hawkman mixed up. For some reason they sound the same to me.'"

You can check out the synopsis for "S.T.R.I.P.E." below

“S.T.R.I.P.E.”: After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

New episodes of Stargirl debut Mondays on DC Universe and then debut the next day on The CW. "S.T.R.I.P.E." is set to air on the network on May 26.

