Demi Lovato To Search for UFOs in New Documentary Series

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock on Tuesday announced that it has ordered a four-part limited series hosted by Grammy-nominated singer, actress, activist, producer, and bestselling author Demi Lovato. The show's working title is Unidentified With Demi Lovato. Lovato is also an executive producer on the show, which extends her relationship with NBCUniversal beyond her upcoming NBC comedy pilot, Hungry. The press release describes the show as "an unscripted series that follows Lovato and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, as they attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots."

The release goes on to describe Lovato as a "true believer" who hopes to convince her friends, family, and millions of followers that intelligent beings from other planets exist and have visited Earth. The show will see Lovato learning more about extra-terrestrials through interviews with scientists and alien abductees, and by conducting experiments to "initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves."

This news comes after a post on Lovato's Instagram page in October 2020 revealing that she'd spent some time with Joshua Tree with Dr. Steven Greer, who claim to be UFO and extra-terrestrial experts. She wrote, "The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately."

Unidentified With Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nick also executive produces.