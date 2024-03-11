New Disney+ Star Wars and Marvel Series Blu-ray Pre-Orders Launch On March 12th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Disney+ brought The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision to 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray last year, we assumed that more series and seasons would be on the way. Today we got a definitive answer. The Walt Disney Company has announced Collector's Edition Blu-rays of of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm hits Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, and The Falcon and the Winter Solider complete with SteelBook packaging designed by artist Attila Szarka, concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus features.

All of the new Disney+ Blu-ray titles will be able to pre-order starting on March 12th with a release date set for April 30th. Below you'll find a breakdown of each release, including information on special features. We expect that they will be priced at $54.99 like the previous installments, though pre-order discounts are likely before the release date.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Blu-ray

The first season of The Falcon and The Winter Solider will be available in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Bonus Features:

Sometimes a shield isn't just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America's iconic accessory ultimately represents -- along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling. Gag Reel: Watch the hilarious outtakes with cast and crew.

Deleted scenes:

Flight Lesson - Sam and Rhodey have a heart to heart and bond over flying.

- Sam and Rhodey have a heart to heart and bond over flying. Still Not Funny – Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering.

Documentary:

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Moon Knight Blu-ray

The first season of Moon Knight wil be available in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Egyptology - Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

- Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series. Gag Reel: Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.



Documentary:

Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight - Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.

Deleted Scenes:

Don't Go There - While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations.

- While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations. Breaking the Cycle - Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Blu-ray

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader - Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

- Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. The Dark Times: Villains - Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look.

- Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look. Designing The Galaxy - Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

- Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy. Director's Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Andor Blu-ray

The first season of Andor will be available on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (3 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (3 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Ferrix Pt 1: Imperial Occupation - Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series' origins.

- Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series' origins. Aldhani: Rebel Heist - Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.

- Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more. Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion - Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.

- Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael. Narkina 5: One Way Out – Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

– Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns. Ferrix Pt 2: Fight the Empire - Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

Will any of these Disney+ Shows Get a Season 2?

At this point, the only Disney+ show with a Blu-ray release on this list that is guaranteed to have a second season is Andor, which wrapped filming back in February. As for the other Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor said in January of this year that he "would love to do a second season, but there's no talk of it yet."

On the Marvel side, we haven't heard anything about a second season of Moon Knight in a couple of years now, but Oscar Isaac is bound to turn up again in the MCU at some point. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is likely done, but don'f forget that Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters on February 14, 2025.