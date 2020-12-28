John Barrowman Reveals BTS Look at Captain Jack's Return To Doctor Who

✖

Captain Jack Harkness returns to Doctor Who in this year's holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks," and John Barrowman today offered fans a sneak peek. Barrowman took to Twitter to share a photo taken behind the scenes as a Captain Jack publicity photo shoot was taking place. "Behind the scenes photo shoot for the Revolution of the Daleks," Barrowman tweeted. "Classic Captain Jack pose. Jb (4 days to go)." You can take a look at the photo below. The BBC revealed Barrowman's return to Doctor Who when it released the teaser for "Revolution of the Daleks" on this year's "Doctor Who Day." In an interview, Barrowman showed support for revealing the "spoiler" since he's hoping to show that Captain Jack is a draw and worth bringing back for more adventures in the TARDIS.

"I’ve had an unbelievable reaction. People have contacted me and said, "My feed is clogged with 'Jack is back.'" But there’s also controversy," he told Entertainment Weekly. "There’s a group of people who didn’t want to be told, some of the Whovians, they're upset about it. I get that. But’s it's something to look forward to. Putting the spoiler aside, I want the show to do well. I want the reaction to be good, because there's a possibility that they could bring him back. So, if there's more people watching it at the time, or there's more people talking about it, then we‘re going to get more of it, so that’s my logic behind it. So, I apologize for the spoiler, but I kind of don’t."

Later in the interview, Barrowman admitted he has little control over Jack's future beyond always being always ready for a comeback. When asked if Jack will return in future episodes, he replies, "I can’t answer that, because I don’t know. However, I've always said, I love the show so much, I love the character so much, that if they ever ask me, at a drop of a hat, I will be back. I’ll make it work, I’ll figure out a way. It will always happen."

Captain Jack is a beloved supporting character and companion from the early new Doctor Who era. He was last seen in a surprise cameo in the Doctor Who Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon," appearing with a warning for Yaz, Ryan, and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before he disappeared again. According to the BBC, Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Doctor and the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks.

Doctor Who, "Revolution of the Daleks," airs on New Year's Day on BBC America.