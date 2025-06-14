Every Arrowverse Character to Wear the Green Arrow Suit (That Isn’t Oliver Queen)

Oliver Queen is little more than a playboy when he gets on a boat with his dad at the beginning of Arrow. He brings his girlfriend’s sister, Sara Lance, on the trip and hopes he can get away with it. However, a freak storm causes the boat to sink, and Oliver finds himself marooned on an island in the North China Sea known as Lian Yu. For the next five years, he fights to survive, picking up neat tricks along the way. He returns home a new man, ready to make up for his father’s mistakes by taking to the streets of Starling City as a vigilante.

After quite a bit of killing, Oliver turns over a new leaf and becomes the Green Arrow, a hero his city can be proud of. It’s a massive burden for him to take on, so, on occasion, someone else wears his suit and lends a hand. By the end of the Arrowverse, quite a few people know what it’s like to be the Green Arrow.

1) John Diggle

Oliver’s best friend, John Diggle, wears the suit pretty often. Usually, it’s just a spot start for Diggle, who has his own superhero identity, Spartan. In Season 6, though, he tries being the Green Arrow full-time after Oliver retires and doesn’t want to give it up when his friend returns to the fold.

2) Roy Harper

The police, especially Quentin Lance, are hot on Oliver’s trail in the early seasons of Arrow. To throw them off his scent, Roy Harper, who operates as Arsenal, puts on his boss’ costume and pretends to be Star City’s vigilante. The ruse works for a while, but it eventually becomes clear to the public that Roy prefers red over green.

3) Barry Allen

The “Elseworlds” crossover sees Barry Allen and Oliver switch places, allowing the Flash to feel what it’s like to be something else. Barry’s all about it at first, but he embraces the darkness a little too quickly, which freaks Iris West out. The crossover ends with everyone in the right place, and Barry has a newfound appreciation for what Oliver has to deal with.

4) Malcolm Merlyn

Damien Darhk terrorizes Star City in Arrow Season 4, and he’s dead set on learning who the Green Arrow is. Once again, Team Arrow must play a trick by having their former enemy, Malcolm Merlyn, don the hero’s outfit. Darhk eventually learns the truth, of course, but it’s still fun to see Oliver’s first big villain in green.

5) Adrian Chase

In Arrow‘s final season, Oliver travels to different worlds ahead of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover.” He discovers that Earth-2’s Green Arrow is Adrian Chase, who is Prometheus on Earth-1. While it’s a shock to Oliver’s system, he realizes that Earth-2’s Adrian is just a guy looking to do the right thing.

6) Ra’s al Ghul

The Demon chooses Oliver to take over the League of Assassins in Arrow Season 3, but the hero doesn’t want the position, especially because the group went after his sister. Ra’s al Ghul never takes no for an answer, though, so he puts on the Arrow suit and terrorizes Star City, forcing Oliver to bend to his will.

7) Maseo Yamashiro

Before Oliver can say yes to Ra’s al Ghul, his former friend, Maseo Yamashiro, does more damage as the Arrow. He even goes as far as to kill the mayor, Celia Castle, and take a shot at Felicity Smoak. Maseo’s final twisting of the knife comes when he takes Quentin hostage, allowing Ra’s to spill the beans about Oliver’s nighttime habits.

8) Christopher Chance

It helps to have allies with incredible gifts, and Oliver calls in one of his oldest, Christopher Chance, aka Human Target, on multiple occasions. Chance can impersonate anyone, so he pretends to be Oliver when the hero gets shot and puts on Tommy Merlyn’s face to make everyone believe he’s the Green Arrow. The latter situation ensures Oliver doesn’t go to prison for his crimes.

9) Nate Heywood

The Legends of Tomorrow always find themselves in wacky situations, such as fighting a giant stuffed bear. So, it’s not all that strange when they visit a superhero theme park and have to wear costumes. Nate Heywood, aka Citizen Steel, borrows Oliver’s look, while his captain, Sara, chooses to go undercover as Supergirl.

10) Emiko Queen

Oliver’s past finally catches up to him in Arrow Season 6, and he ends up in prison. However, at the start of Season 7, Green Arrow is still active, fighting crime in the streets of Star City. It turns out to be Emiko Queen, Oliver’s half-sister, who is hellbent on getting revenge on the Queen family.

11) Mia Smoak

The only other character to truly adopt the Green Arrow name is Mia Smoak, Oliver and Felicity’s daughter. In the future, Star City isn’t doing so hot, so she decides to fight crime and continue her father’s legacy. Her costume is a little different than Oliver’s, but it still has that green color that’s synonymous with the hero.

Arrow is streaming on Netflix.

