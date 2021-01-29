Falcon and the Winter Soldier Composer Says the Series Will Tackle Complex Issues Unseen in Marvel Movies

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s composer says that the series will tackle some complex issues unseen in Marvel movies so far. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have mentioned that the series will cover some new ground for the franchise. Composer Henry Jackman would agree and he sat down with FilmSpeak to chat about the tone of the series (credit to TheDirect for their transcript). Now, it’s no secret that Sam Wilson holding that shield will cause a lot of emotions in the fanbase. But, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier is poised to interrogate the link between the legendary weapon and the country’s history in some ways. Now, it’s still an MCU show, so there’s going to be wild fight scenes and chases. However, there will also be some slower moments that delve into what it means for an African-American hero to wear the shield and those colors according to the composer.

“And in this particular series, there's the very much untrivial and serious issue, particularly now more than ever, about what it means to hold that shield and what kind of a person should ultimately be holding that shield and with the history of this country and how African-Americans would feel about being a Captain America or not.”

Jackman also mentioned that the episodic format absolutely helped the series tackle some of these themes. You have a lot more time to breathe with the characters in a weekly setting than in a two-hour movie. The composer thinks audiences stand to benefit.

“Because of the slightly different format of having six-hourly episodes, that's more real estate...so there's a bit more opportunity to go down the road into psychological-drama and explore backstories because you've got more space to do that in.”

