7 Worst Parents in Game of Thrones

Throughout its eight-season run, HBO’s Game of Thrones introduced dozens of family units and famous houses, but many of them were led by some of TV history’s worst parents. Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, HBO’s live-action Game of Thrones became one of the most popular and successful shows on TV during its eight-season run between 2011 and 2019. The series explores the battles for the powerful Iron Throne between several warring factions, but also focuses on smaller-scale stories involving the core families of Westeros – some led by questionable parents.

Game of Thrones boasted not only an impressive adult cast, but also a cast of fantastic young and child actors. Unfortunately, many of these now-household names played the children of some pretty abhorrent parents, and this even encompasses lords, ladies, kings, and queens. While the likes of Mace Tyrell, Robert Baratheon, Balon Greyjoy, and Tywin Lannister were pretty irredeemable, these Game of Thrones parents have them beat as the worst of the worst.

7) Cersei Lannister

Played by Lena Headey, Cersei Lannister was one of the most prominent characters throughout Game of Thrones’ entire run, initially as the wife of Robert Baratheon, later as the mother of two kings, and finally as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms herself. Her hunger for power at any cost, however, made her a pretty terrible mother, as she made awful choices in an effort to manipulate and control her children, especially Joffrey and Tommen, who rose to the role of King of the Seven Kingdoms. Cersei certainly loved her children, but not more than she loved herself.

6) Randyll Tarly

While Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner) seemed to be a good father to Dickon, his relationship with his first son, Samwell, left a lot to be desired. Samwell explained to Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 1 that his father was disgusted by his affinity with books and knowledge, rather than being a strong fighter, and this prompted Randyll to send Samwell to the Night’s Watch, effectively exiling him for life. Randyll eventually loses his life alongside Dickon, spurring confused feelings from Samwell, whose father hated him to his very core, but was nevertheless still blood.

5) Lysa Arryn

While it could be argued that Lysa Arryn is one of the few parents on this list who actually cared for her child, Robin, the manner of the boy’s upbringing was very questionable. Played by Kate Dickie, Lysa proved herself to be a formidable woman as the Lady Regent of the Vale, but she smothered her son with so much love that he grew up into an entitled, spoiled, and bratty boy. This made him ill-prepared to face the dark world of Westeros as it actually is, though he luckily breaks free from this persona after his mother’s death.

4) Jaime Lannister

One of the first shocking reveals of the Lannister family is that Cersei Lannister’s children – initially thought to be with Robert Baratheon – have actually been fathered by Cersei’s own brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau). In an effort to keep this hidden from the world, however, Jaime had nothing to do with his three kids’ upbringings, making him inadvertently one of the worst parents in all of Westeros. He may have been a caring uncle, but, as a father, he failed repetitively, and only began to turn the tide far too late, just in time to see all his children killed.

3) Walder Frey

One of the most abhorrent characters in Game of Thrones, Walder Frey, was portrayed fantastically by David Bradley. The head of House Frey, Walder has a plethora of children from countless wives – so many that he actually routinely forgets his own kids’ names, and pays little attention to them beyond their political value. He is twisted, arrogant, domineering, and lecherous, even to his own children. He does make sure his offspring are cared for and kept alive, but doesn’t have any involvement in their upbringing or nurture – which they might actually be grateful for.

2) Stannis Baratheon

For most of his time in Game of Thrones, Stephen Dillane’s Stannis Baratheon seemed to be a very loving and caring father to his daughter, Shireen. However, things took a turn for the worse in season 5, episode 9, “The Dance of Dragons,” in which Melissandre convinced Stannis to sacrifice his daughter to the Lord of Light. Instead of putting up a fight, Stannis did so, burning Shireen alive. While some Game of Thrones parents have done terrible things to their kids, few have killed them so heinously, easily making Stannis one of the absolute worst.

1) Craster

There’s one harrowing Game of Thrones parent who has Stannis Baratheon beat, and that is Robert Pugh’s Craster. While Stannis felt guilt for Shireen’s death, Craster wilfully sacrificed his sons to the White Walkers. His daughters arguably had an even worse fate, however, as it was his custom to marry them when they came of age and father incestuous children with them. This disturbing and unapologetic abuse clearly makes Craster one of the most disgusting and sadistic individuals in Westeros, and it’d be hard for anyone else to become a more cruel or exploitative parent than him.

Who are your least favorite parents in Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!